ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTAJ

Search underway for missing Blair County woman, police say

By Alexis Loya
WTAJ
WTAJ
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mY11F_0hQZ0VAf00

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman went missing over the weekend in Blair County and has yet to be found, according to state police in Hollidaysburg.

Kimberly Iris Meyers, 21, of Martinsburg, last made contact with her family on Aug. 20. She is described as 5’04” and approximately 250 pounds. She is driving a white 2000 Lexus RX with a Pennsylvania registration LHE3871.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KaIzb_0hQZ0VAf00
Kimberly Meyers, 21, went missing after Aug. 20 in Blair County

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Anyone coming in contact with Meyers is urged to contact Pennsylvania State Police in Hollidaysburg Trooper Kirsch at 814-696-6100.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 7

Related
WTAJ

Man accused of groping preteen at Huntingdon County farm

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Wrightsville man is facing charges after being accused of molesting a preteen in the office of the grocery store of a local farm. State police were called to the grocery store of Agape Farm on Rapture Street in Shirley Township after receiving a report about 55-year-old Richard Fritz. Fritz […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WANTED: Police search for accused Somerset ATV thief

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for a Somerset man accused of stealing an ATV from a Jenners Township residence. According to the report, Luke Claycomb, 22, has been charged with stealing the ATV from the residence on Front street sometime between July 30 and Aug. 12. The blue and black Yamaha […]
SOMERSET, PA
WTAJ

2 dead in Johnstown shot each other, DA reports

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — New details have been released about two people who were killed in a shooting in Johnstown Wednesday that authorities say was the result of homicidal violence. A press conference was held Friday morning at the Cambria County Coroner’s Office in the city. Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees and Cambria County District […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pennsylvania State Police#Lexus#Nexstar Media Inc
wtae.com

Stabbing investigation underway in Westmoreland County

ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE: A statement posted on the Rostraver Township Police Department's Facebook page said, "Evidence suggests this is an isolated incident." The statement also said that police are not seeking a suspect. PREVIOUS: A stabbing investigation is underway in Rostraver Township, Westmoreland County. Sky 4 flew...
ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

4 men pass $2.5K in counterfeit money at Indiana County grocery store

State police are seeking the public’s assistance in finding four men who used 25 counterfeit $100 bills at a White Township grocery store on Thursday. The men, who are in their early 20s, left the store in a dark sedan after buying $2,500 of goods with the counterfeit money at around 4 p.m., police say.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

2 arrested in Somerset County dognapping case

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two people of Stoystown were arrested after allegedly stealing a dog from a barn to sell on Facebook, state police reported. Troopers said that 21-year-old Mya Shomody took the Australian Shephard – Blue Merle named Jackson from a farm on Plank Road in Quemahoning Township on Aug. 11, according to […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Tin sheet metal stolen from property in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are looking for answers after they were told an unknown person(s) stole sheets of yellow tin from a field in Morris Township. The alleged incident happened at the 100 block of Glendale Avenue in Morris Township. The owner reported that someone stole approximately 20 large sheets of yellow […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Sobriety checkpoints in Somerset County through September

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police announced on Thursday their plans to conduct sobriety checkpoints for the next 30 days. Troopers from the Somerset barracks will be performing sobriety checkpoints at an undisclosed location in Somerset County in an effort to combat and deter impaired drivers on the roadways. The checkpoint is supported by […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

2 dead after shooting, crash in Johnstown

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are searching for three people they say were involved in a targeted shooting in Johnstown Wednesday afternoon leaving two dead. The shooting occurred on Broad Street around 3 p.m. Aug. 24, between two vehicles when a man in his early 20’s was shot and killed. The second vehicle reportedly […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Speed display board placed on Route 322

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) placed a radar-controlled speed display board on Route 322 in Union Township on Friday, Aug. 26. It will remind drivers to obey the posted speed limit and aid in curbing speeding, a common type of aggressive driving behavior. The board faces eastbound traffic between […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

People Chased By Man With Machete At PA Truck Stop: Police

A man with a machete chased people at truck stop in Pennsylvania on Thursday, August 25, 2022, authorities say. The Middlesex Township police arrived at 1501 Harrisburg Pike, Carlisle, to find Joseph Patrick Hone, 38, of Carlisle with the machete, according to a release by the department. He resisted arrested...
CARLISLE, PA
WTAJ

Police: Tyrone man threatens women at gunpoint during argument

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Tyrone man is accused of pointing a gun at two women and threatening to shoot them during an argument at a residence, according to police. Tyrone Bourgh police said they were told that Howard Wright, 42, and an ex-girlfriend reportedly got into an argument in the living room at a […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

High-speed chase lands Tyrone man in UPMC Altoona

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone man was rushed to UPMC Altoona after police said he tried to flee from a traffic stop only to crash and be thrown from his SUV. The chase began Aug. 20, on Route 220 (South Eagle Valley Road) in Snyder Township when state police attempted to pull over […]
ALTOONA, PA
WJAC TV

Altoona man charged after having juveniles help him break into concession stand: Police

FRANKSTOWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WJAC) — An Altoona man is charged with burglary and theft charges after an overnight break-in at a Hollidaysburg area concession stand. According to a criminal complaint, Christopher Balmer, 34, of Altoona, accompanied by three minors, broke into Jack’s Grubb Shack at Canoe Creek State Park the night of August 11-12 and stole approximately $400.00 in cash, $100.00 in multiple food items and a pair of DeWalt power drills.
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Family of murder victim looks to help other grieving parents

HOLLIDAYSBURG, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – November 2020 was the last time that Kathy Beigle would get to talk to her son, Tyler Slippy. “I would never want any parent to go through that,” Beigle explained. “Any loss of a child, no matter how it happens, is just horrible.” According to his family, Tyler Slippy, […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy