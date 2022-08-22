ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankfort, IN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

1 killed in crash on I-70 in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Hancock County confirmed one person died in a crash on I-70 overnight. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday on I-70 EB just west of State Road 9 in Greenfield (mile marker 103). Police have not released all of the details but have said one person died, and at […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

“Genda Gatherings” In Clinton County

Mark Genda for Indiana State Representative holds “Genda Gatherings” to keep a promise to district 41 to be accessible. One of Mark Genda’s stops along his “Genda Gatherings” was at Bookers Bar and Grill in Kirklin Tuesday evening. If you missed it you can catch...
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Central Dispatch Having Line Issues

Clinton County Central Dispatch is experiencing trouble with our administrative line 765-654-5563. You can reach us at 765-654-4431 or 765-654-7212. If you have an emergency, please dial 911.
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Frankfort, IN
Local
Indiana Government
Clinton County, IN
Government
City
Clinton, IN
Local
Indiana Traffic
Frankfort, IN
Government
County
Clinton County, IN
Current Publishing

Out of business: Noblesville to begin Pleasant Street project this fall

Two longtime businesses in Noblesville have permanently closed their doors as the City of Noblesville prepares to begin a major improvement project along Pleasant Street this fall that officials say will improve east and west connectivity. The project, known as Reimagine Pleasant Street, is estimated to cost $115 million and...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Penny Saved Is Penny Earned When County Buys Fuel

Fuel prices are volatile. Erratic fuel prices make budgeting for 2023 difficult for everyone, including County Government. Clinton County Commissioners have, for now, insulated Clinton County from volatile fuel prices and in the process locked in fuel prices at 35% increase year over year. This has resulted in approximately $215,000 decrease in what was booked vs what Clinton County expected to pay for fuel in 2023.
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fudge
clintoncountydailynews.com

Robert “Robby” Eden Benge

Robert “Robby” Eden Benge, 71, of Frankfort, Ind., went to be with Jesus on August 23, 2022. He was born on August 15, 1951 in Frankfort to Paul George Benge and Wilma Frances (Rogers) Benge. He married Linda Kay Gibson on June 19, 1990 and she survives. Robby...
FRANKFORT, IN
abc57.com

Three injured in crash on State Road 14

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. - Three people were injured in a crash on State Road 14 Monday afternoon, according to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office. At 2:06 p.m., deputies were called to the area of S.R. 14 and County Road 650 West for a multi-vehicle crash. Deputies determined a blue 2017...
FULTON COUNTY, IN
The Exponent

3 arrested on OWI charges Sunday morning

A custodian in the Department of Veterinary Sciences was arrested early Sunday morning after a Purdue police officer observed her swerving in and out of her lane. Elisa Marie Ortiz, 27, was driving south on U.S. 231 near Cherry Lane when an officer began following her, PUPD Capt. Song Kang said. She reportedly crossed over the center line in her car, then overcorrected and crossed into the other lane multiple times. The officer stopped around 2:30 a.m. just north of State Street and noticed her eyes were "red and watery."
LAFAYETTE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WTHR

Neighbor charged in deadly Delaware County shooting

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — One man is dead and his neighbor is charged with murder after a shooting in northeastern Delaware County on Tuesday. Police said the shooting happened around noon in the 12000 block of East 500 North, near Albany. Delaware County Sheriff Tony Skinner told 13News the...
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Woman arrested after police notice erratic driver on State Road 37

BEDFORD – A West Lafayette woman was arrested on Saturday on drug charges after a Bedford Police officer on routine patrol at 11:54 p.m. conducted a traffic stop at State Road 37 and Dixie Highway. The officer stopped the driver of a black Mitsubishi Eclipse traveling north on State...
BEDFORD, IN
ballstatedailynews.com

Construction worker falls in accident near Teachers College

Ball State University Police (UPD) responded to a construction worker falling from the side of Teachers College on Tuesday afternoon. The worker became entangled in a rope that was transporting equipment from the ground to the roof, said Greg Fallon, chief digital marketing and communications officer for Ball State. Students who saw the accident said the man fell from around the second story of the building.
MUNCIE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Rockville restaurant burns in late night fire

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A Rockville restaurant caught fire late Monday night. According to Josh Sorrels, assistant chief for the Rockville-Adams Township Fire Department, a fire took place at Benjamins Family Restaurant. Firefighters spent a little more than seven hours on scene. The call came in a little after 11 p.m. and crews were back […]
ROCKVILLE, IN
FOX59

Man found dead outside home in Delaware County

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that left a man dead outside of a home. Just before noon Tuesday, deputies were called out to a possible shooting at a home in the 12000 block of East CR 500 North. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies arrived to […]
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy