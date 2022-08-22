Read full article on original website
1 killed in crash on I-70 in Hancock County
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Hancock County confirmed one person died in a crash on I-70 overnight. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday on I-70 EB just west of State Road 9 in Greenfield (mile marker 103). Police have not released all of the details but have said one person died, and at […]
WISH-TV
Passenger in vintage Ford car dies after crash with John Deere tractor in Hendricks County
PITTSBORO, Ind. (WISH) — Deputies say a Pittsboro woman was killed after crash Wednesday night in Hendricks County. According to the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersections of County Road 500 East and County Road 800 North. That’s northwest of Brownsburg and northeast of Pittsboro.
clintoncountydailynews.com
“Genda Gatherings” In Clinton County
Mark Genda for Indiana State Representative holds “Genda Gatherings” to keep a promise to district 41 to be accessible. One of Mark Genda’s stops along his “Genda Gatherings” was at Bookers Bar and Grill in Kirklin Tuesday evening. If you missed it you can catch...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Central Dispatch Having Line Issues
Clinton County Central Dispatch is experiencing trouble with our administrative line 765-654-5563. You can reach us at 765-654-4431 or 765-654-7212. If you have an emergency, please dial 911.
Current Publishing
Out of business: Noblesville to begin Pleasant Street project this fall
Two longtime businesses in Noblesville have permanently closed their doors as the City of Noblesville prepares to begin a major improvement project along Pleasant Street this fall that officials say will improve east and west connectivity. The project, known as Reimagine Pleasant Street, is estimated to cost $115 million and...
Box truck crashes through Carmel bridge, lands on 136th Street below; Driver arrested
CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel police made an arrest after an overnight single-vehicle crash on Sunday. Police say a box truck driver was going south on U.S. 31 a little bit after 1 a.m. when it crashed through the bridge wall. The truck then fell onto 136th Street below, in between two roundabouts. Both the bridge […]
clintoncountydailynews.com
Penny Saved Is Penny Earned When County Buys Fuel
Fuel prices are volatile. Erratic fuel prices make budgeting for 2023 difficult for everyone, including County Government. Clinton County Commissioners have, for now, insulated Clinton County from volatile fuel prices and in the process locked in fuel prices at 35% increase year over year. This has resulted in approximately $215,000 decrease in what was booked vs what Clinton County expected to pay for fuel in 2023.
WLFI.com
Police release identity of the motorcyclist killed in crash on Sagamore Parkway
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Motorcyclist was killed in a collision Tuesday evening. Officials have identified 22-year-old Robert Glenn from West Lafayette as the victim. Just before 5:30 Tuesday evening, West Lafayette Police Department received a 911 call concerning a motorcycle-car collision. The accident happened on Sagamore Parkway,...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Robert “Robby” Eden Benge
Robert “Robby” Eden Benge, 71, of Frankfort, Ind., went to be with Jesus on August 23, 2022. He was born on August 15, 1951 in Frankfort to Paul George Benge and Wilma Frances (Rogers) Benge. He married Linda Kay Gibson on June 19, 1990 and she survives. Robby...
abc57.com
Three injured in crash on State Road 14
FULTON COUNTY, Ind. - Three people were injured in a crash on State Road 14 Monday afternoon, according to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office. At 2:06 p.m., deputies were called to the area of S.R. 14 and County Road 650 West for a multi-vehicle crash. Deputies determined a blue 2017...
3 arrested on OWI charges Sunday morning
A custodian in the Department of Veterinary Sciences was arrested early Sunday morning after a Purdue police officer observed her swerving in and out of her lane. Elisa Marie Ortiz, 27, was driving south on U.S. 231 near Cherry Lane when an officer began following her, PUPD Capt. Song Kang said. She reportedly crossed over the center line in her car, then overcorrected and crossed into the other lane multiple times. The officer stopped around 2:30 a.m. just north of State Street and noticed her eyes were "red and watery."
wbiw.com
No one was injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday at State Road 60 West and US 50 West
BEDFORD – No one was injured in a two-vehicle accident Friday at 5:18 p.m. at the intersection of State Road 60 West and US 50 West. According to a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department report, Ames Jones, 18, of Noblesville, was driving a red Toyota Corolla and had stopped in the west lane of US 50 West and then attempted to turn onto State Road 60 East.
Teen arrested after loaded gun was found in stolen vehicle he was driving
INDIANAPOLIS — A teenager faces multiple charges after Indy police say he was driving a stolen vehicle, ran from officers and had a loaded gun on him. “A carjacked vehicle, a teenager, a vehicle pursuit and a handgun do not make for a good combination,” the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department wrote in a recent Facebook […]
WTHR
Neighbor charged in deadly Delaware County shooting
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — One man is dead and his neighbor is charged with murder after a shooting in northeastern Delaware County on Tuesday. Police said the shooting happened around noon in the 12000 block of East 500 North, near Albany. Delaware County Sheriff Tony Skinner told 13News the...
wbiw.com
Woman arrested after police notice erratic driver on State Road 37
BEDFORD – A West Lafayette woman was arrested on Saturday on drug charges after a Bedford Police officer on routine patrol at 11:54 p.m. conducted a traffic stop at State Road 37 and Dixie Highway. The officer stopped the driver of a black Mitsubishi Eclipse traveling north on State...
ballstatedailynews.com
Construction worker falls in accident near Teachers College
Ball State University Police (UPD) responded to a construction worker falling from the side of Teachers College on Tuesday afternoon. The worker became entangled in a rope that was transporting equipment from the ground to the roof, said Greg Fallon, chief digital marketing and communications officer for Ball State. Students who saw the accident said the man fell from around the second story of the building.
IMPD's Mounted Police Unit to leave property by December
There are new plans for the land that the IMPD Mounted Patrol calls home. The unit is facing a December deadline to move its operation to a different site.
Rockville restaurant burns in late night fire
ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A Rockville restaurant caught fire late Monday night. According to Josh Sorrels, assistant chief for the Rockville-Adams Township Fire Department, a fire took place at Benjamins Family Restaurant. Firefighters spent a little more than seven hours on scene. The call came in a little after 11 p.m. and crews were back […]
wfft.com
Speed and alcohol appear to be factors in crash that killed three ISU students
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a weekend crash that ended in the death of three Indiana State University students and two more hurt. The crash happened in Riley, just east of Terre Haute. There were five people in the car. Killed in the crash were:
Man found dead outside home in Delaware County
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that left a man dead outside of a home. Just before noon Tuesday, deputies were called out to a possible shooting at a home in the 12000 block of East CR 500 North. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies arrived to […]
