COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Judah is a 1-year-old Boxer mix available for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline. Judah is super sweet and goofy! He is a high-energy dog that would love an active family to match his lifestyle. Judah would do best with someone home often to exercise him, work on training, play with him or even take him fun places like hiking! Judah loves swimming in the river, a pool or the lake! He has even learned how to canine cycle, running alongside a human on bike. This extremely intelligent boy needs someone that can keep him busy both mentally and physically. He is basically a puppy in a large dog body!

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO