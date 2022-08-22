Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State opens season with 1-1 draw against South CarolinaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Senior Citizen Transportation Grants Available from SCDOTPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SC’s Top Spots for SausageKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
New stimulus proposal would give South Carolina families thousands of dollarsJake WellsColumbia, SC
Wheel to Surf Event Makes Waves in Disabled CommunityPJ@SCDDSNSurfside Beach, SC
Related
WIS-TV
B Strong Group hosts community blood drive in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The B Strong Group is hosting the community Cycle of Sickle Cell Disease and Blood Drive event Saturday, Aug. 27 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Organizers said the event, in partnership with the Richland County Recreation Commission and the American Red Cross, will be held at Eastover Park, 1031 Main St. It is free to the community.
WIS-TV
Church partners with college to offer recovery living for students
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The life of a college student is all about juggling your school life and your personal life, and for students in recovery- the juggling is more intense. WeCo Cottage aims to help those students find that balance. It provides students with a space to find that balance all while building relationships with other students with similar experiences.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Annual Main Street Latin Festival is back
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - America is a melting pot, filled with different cultures, people and traditions. Soda City: Annual Main Street Latin Festival is back by WIS Digital News Staff on Scribd. Latin culture is a very big part of American Culture and this weekend the city of Columbia will...
WIS-TV
Hammond School completes classroom reconstruction after fire, welcomes back firefighters
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Hammond announced it had completed the reconstruction of its lower school classrooms after a fire damaged it in February. Friday saw the school welcome crew members from the Fort Jackson and Columbia Fire Department who helped extinguish the fire. In total 14 classrooms were damaged in the evening fire.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WIS-TV
Truck convoy to raise awareness, funds for Special Olympics South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Saturday, more than 100 trucks will be escorted by Law Enforcement Torch Run officers as they drive across the state to raise awareness and funds for Special Olympics South Carolina. Truckers will meet at the South Carolina State Farmers Market Saturday morning and will be...
WIS-TV
WATCH: Richland Two holds meeting on school lunches
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The Richland Two school district is holding a meeting tonight on school lunch policies. This comes after the district issued an apology earlier in the week after parents received a message from the district Monday. Parents expressed concern after a reminder was sent to parents about school...
WIS-TV
Fisher House of Columbia set for operation by 2023
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The International Fisher House Foundation is installing its 94th comfort home on Garners Ferry Road in Columbia. After procuring the necessary space, Columbia’s VA Health Care System applied for and was awarded a 16-suite Fisher House in 2015. Seven years later, Fisher House broke ground...
WIS-TV
Columbia couple launches canned cocktail “Yachtail”
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two years ago, Kelly and Emily Barnes never knew they would venture into the business of canned cocktails. However, given Kelly’s 10-plus years in the food and beverage industry, it’s no surprise to see the couple thriving in the space, now. At the height...
RELATED PEOPLE
WIS-TV
Coalition calls for proactive, urgent action to bolster safety in SC schools
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A coalition of South Carolina teachers, doctors, and mental health professionals is calling for the state to be more proactive in ensuring schools are safe, saying South Carolina cannot wait until after a tragedy to bolster school safety. The group, the South Carolina Coalition of Safer...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Local vlogger reviews popular Midlands attractions
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you’re new to the area or if you’ve wanted to try a restaurant or attraction in the Midlands and wanted to know how it was before you go, local video blogger (vlogger) Ken Walker has tried pretty much any place you can think of, and if he hasn’t he’s open to trying more.
WIS-TV
Change in SC law allows nonprofit to provide more kids with free glasses, eyecare
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WIS) - So many people know the feeling of sliding on your first pair of glasses and finally being able to see a lot more clearly. A new law is designed to bring that special moment to more children across South Carolina. The legislation allows mobile optometry...
WIS-TV
Veterans of Foreign Wars in South Carolina collecting supplies for Kentucky flood victims
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Veterans of Foreign Wars in South Carolina are collecting supplies to help Kentucky flood victims. At the beginning of August eastern Kentucky saw devastating floods that displaced hundreds of people and left dozens dead. VFW State Commander Ed Stefanak, Jr., says the organization is running...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIS-TV
Furry Friend Friday - Judah
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Judah is a 1-year-old Boxer mix available for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline. Judah is super sweet and goofy! He is a high-energy dog that would love an active family to match his lifestyle. Judah would do best with someone home often to exercise him, work on training, play with him or even take him fun places like hiking! Judah loves swimming in the river, a pool or the lake! He has even learned how to canine cycle, running alongside a human on bike. This extremely intelligent boy needs someone that can keep him busy both mentally and physically. He is basically a puppy in a large dog body!
WIS-TV
Columbia child in search of donor
Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
WIS-TV
Lexington-Richland 5 considers arming members of its security team
IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - In an effort to keep both students and staff safe, Lexington-Richland School District 5 is considering a policy change that would allow select members of its security team to be armed with firearms on its campuses. The district’s board approved the first reading of the policy...
WIS-TV
Plans to revitalize Finlay Park in the final stages, construction expected to begin this spring
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Plans to revitalize what was once considered the “crown jewel” of Columbia, Finlay Park, are in the final stages. City leadership outlined plans this week to fund the remainder of the $21.5 million project. The plans include renovating the 18-acre park’s iconic spiral fountain,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIS-TV
McMaster signs law providing paid family leave for state employees
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster held a ceremonial signing Thursday for a bill that provides state employees with paid family leave for the birth, adoption or fostering of a child. S.11 provides six weeks of paid leave for state employees who give birth and two weeks of paid...
WIS-TV
Teen soldier dies after training at Fort Jackson
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 17-year-old soldier in the Pennsylvanian Army National Guard died after training and being hospitalized at Fort Jackson. Officials said Pvt. Alyssa Cahoon was taken by Fort Jackson EMS to an area hospital after collapsing during physical training on Aug. 20th. “We extend our deepest sympathies...
WIS-TV
Application period open for Midlands business accelerator program
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Chamber said it is now accepting applications for the Midlands Minority Business Accelerator (MMBA) Class of 2023. The deadline on applications is Sept. 30, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. The MMBA is a program of the chamber in partnership with South Carolina Minority Business Accelerator....
WIS-TV
Swastika Mountain in Oregon to get new name
PORTLAND, Ore. (Gray News) – The Oregon Geographic Names Board met last week to consider proposals to re-name several geographic features in several Oregon counties. The board agreed that Swastika Mountain, which refers to a symbol of the German Nazi Party, will be changed. Mount Halo and Umpqua Mountain...
Comments / 0