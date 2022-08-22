ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 22

Earlisa Cookie Norman
4d ago

His dad graduated high school 2 years before me & I graduated with his aunt Dionne. If Im not mistaken his paternal grandmother passed around this time in 2021. I know this is a very difficult time for the family. Mahaffey family know that everyone will reach out the 1st week or so, but when the calls come farther & farther apart, people gonna stop bringing that good Publix fried chicken & it won't be a cold drank left or a slice of pound cake in sight. Trust in the LORD with all understanding!

Reply
8
Siccud
4d ago

This is beyond sad and ridiculous, the same thing this young man did, and so can other youth. He made a name for himself and, sorry, didn't want anything out of life, decided to take him. I didn't know him personally, but my daughter went to school with him; but I know whoever did this life has ended as well. I am sick of all the killings in Birmingham every day it; someone is murdered.

Reply
3
you and me
4d ago

as long as we have Democrats in the office we going to see all of this going on all the time I feel sorry for what's happened to the young guy and I hope and pray for his friends and family and hope they are doing fine too hope they keep doing fine everyone keep prayers going for them. but most of all get the Democrats out of office so this country can go back to what it should be the Democrats is not done one good thing for the citizens of the United States not for Birmingham not for any place in Alabama not for any place in the any state in the US the Democrats is what's causing all of the problems that America is facing that's my opinion that's what I believe and that's what I think so when you go to vote think about what you voting for the Democrats to keep it like it is or vote Republican to put it back in order to where it will not be this way boat Republic that's my opinion that's what I think and believe

Reply(1)
3
Related
wvtm13.com

Shooting in west Birmingham leaves 1 man dead, 4 others injured

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — One man was killed and four others were injured in a shooting in Birmingham late Thursday night. Learn more in the video above. Birmingham police responded to Finley Avenue and 8th Street West shortly at about 11:20 p.m. after an officer reported hearing shots in the area. Upon their arrival, officers discovered five men had been shot.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Birmingham, AL
City
Fairfield, AL
Birmingham, AL
Crime & Safety
wvtm13.com

Birmingham Police SRO promoted to sergeant

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — It was a big day of promotions for the Birmingham Police Department. One of the officers moving up in the ranks is a school resource officer, Richard Mason, who was promoted to sergeant. WVTM 13's Mattie Davis has the story in the video above.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Coroner's office needs help locating the family of Robert Hodge

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Update: The family has been notified. The Jefferson County coroner needs the public's help locating the family of Robert Hodge, 48, of Birmingham. According to the police report, Hodge was found unresponsive in the front passenger seat of his 2011 Nissan Altima on Aug. 18. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
wvtm13.com

Birmingham police make arrest in 2001 cold case murder

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Birmingham Police Department on Thursday announced an arrest in a 2001 cold case murder. Rickey Ricardo Witherspoon, 46, of Bessemer, is charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Wesley Powell Jr., who was killed at a gas station on Dec. 5, 2001. Witherspoon was arrested on Aug. 19 and booked into the Jefferson County jail without bond.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Christian Church#Gun Violence#Violent Crime#Golds
AL.com

Nathan Gemeinhart, missing father of 4, ID’d as man found dead in burning abandoned Birmingham house; suspect charged with capital murder

Remains found in a burning abandoned house in west Birmingham have now officially been confirmed as a Jefferson County husband and father of four reported missing a day earlier. Birmingham police identified the remains as 42-year-old Nathan Gemeinhart. His identity was confirmed through DNA testing, and a memorial service for...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Birmingham college student struck by lightning on first day of class in Florida: ‘I should buy a lottery ticket’

A Birmingham college student was struck by lightning on her first day of class, but she survived to talk about it. Emma Eggler, 18, of Birmingham, a freshman at the University of West Florida in Pensacola, was walking to class on Monday when lightning struck her and left her unconscious on the ground, according to ABC 3 WEAR in Pensacola.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Christianity
Bham Now

If you love this Birmingham dish, try this one

It’s no secret that Birmingham has the best restaurants. To get you out of your foodie rut, we’re sharing 14 dishes you should try. Here’s your warning that your stomach will be grumbling. 1. Cheesy appetizer. It’s time to start your meal off with a yummy appetizer....
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Man hit and killed in Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are investigating after a man was hit and killed on August 26 in Bessemer. The accident happened around 4:30 a.m. at Highway 150 and Morgan Road. Police say the driver is cooperating with police. The victim’s name has not yet been released. Subscribe...
BESSEMER, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
190K+
Followers
56K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy