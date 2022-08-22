Read full article on original website
"Maybe we'll have to meet in secret!" - Erling Haaland lifts lid on relationship with Manchester United star
Erling Haaland explained how his relationship with former Borussia Dortmund teammate and now-Manchester United star Jadon Sancho has been affected since joining Manchester City. Ever since Haaland burst onto the scene for RB Salzburg, it seemed destined that he was destined to showcase his talent on the biggest stages over...
Manchester United offered stunning swap deal including Cristiano Ronaldo, but it'll cost them
Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly the subject of a stunning swap deal between Manchester United and Serie A side Napoli. According to Sky Sports, Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes has approached Napoli to offer them the chance to sign the five time Ballon d’Or winner. Mendes has been working around...
Casemiro asked why he forfeited Champions League football to sign for Man United
Casemiro had a priceless response when he was asked why he forfeited Champions League football to sign for Manchester United. The Brazilian midfielder has penned a four-year contract with United, who have splashed out £70 million and made him one of their top-earners on wages in the region of £350,000-a-week.
“It’s a good record" - Pep Guardiola refuses to focus on shock Manchester City stat against Crystal Palace
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has been quizzed about his thoughts on an incredible stat involving his club’s losing streak against Crystal Palace in very specific circumstances. After succumbing to a 3-3 draw against Newcastle United last Saturday, Manchester City dropped their first points of the new Premier League...
Thomas Tuchel coy on Wesley Fofana's Leicester City absence as Chelsea target more signings before end of transfer window
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has remained coy on his interest in Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana, who is set to be excluded from the Foxes side at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. The 21-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge despite signing a contract extension with Leicester...
Mohamed Salah produces miss of the season contender for Liverpool against Bournemouth
Mohamed Salah somehow produced probably the worst miss of his career, as Liverpool face Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon at Anfield. It's been far from the ideal start to the season for Liverpool, with last Monday's loss to Manchester United really rubbing salt in the wound, even if Jurgen Klopp felt his team deserved to win.
Liverpool's sale of Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich branded 'the worst bit of business ever seen in football'
Paul Merson believes Liverpool's sale of Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich is "the worst bit of business" he has ever seen in football. The Senegalese forward ended a glorious six-year stint at Liverpool in the summer, joining Bayern Munich in a £35 million switch and penning a three-year deal.
Bruno Fernandes reacts to Manchester United's Premier League victory over Southampton
Manchester United have triumphed for the second time this season, beating Southampton in the Premier League. The result comes as the Red Devils' first away victory in seven, with Erik ten Hag's men climbing the table they sat 20th on this time a week ago. The victory came as courtesy...
Revealed: Manchester City's UEFA Champions League group stage fixtures - Complete fixture list prior to World Cup included
Manchester City will begin their 2022/23 Champions League campaign away to Sevilla. The Premier League Champions, who welcome Crystal Palace to the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday, are preparing their latest bid to win the UEFA Champions League. After heartbreak in the final against Chelsea in 2021,...
UEFA・
Player ratings: Southampton 0-1 Manchester United (Premier League)
Erik ten Hag opted for an unchanged team from the impressive performance against Liverpool on Monday night. Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire remained on the bench whilst Casemiro was included in his first squad as a Manchester United player. United recorded back-to-back wins in the Premier League for the first...
Bernardo Silva left 'unimpressed' as Manchester City reject €70M offer from Paris Saint-Germain
Manchester City have rejected a €70 million offer for Bernardo Silva from Paris Saint-Germain ahead of the transfer deadline, according to a new report. In recent weeks, it has seemed like Silva has come to terms with spending the current campaign in Manchester. Several reports have suggested that the...
Player Ratings: FC Barcelona 3-3 Manchester City (Charity Friendly)
Manchester City travelled to Spain this evening to play in an unusual mid-season friendly, taking on Barcelona in front of a sell-out crowd at the Camp Nou. The fixture was to raise awareness and funds for the degenerative nervous illness ALS. On the pitch, the match didn’t disappoint for the...
Kai Havertz on Chelsea dressing room atmosphere, Mason Mount friendship and position under Thomas Tuchel
Kai Havertz has opened up on his hunger to win titles at Chelsea as he aims to build on from his European success since joining the club two years ago. The 23-year-old has won the Champions League, Super Cup and Club World Cup during his time at Stamford Bridge following his big-money move from Bayer Leverkusen in 2020.
Fans can't believe what cars Manchester United stars drive as footage goes viral
Footage has emerged showing Manchester United's stars driving out of training, and as expected, the cars on show were spectacular. The video was posted on social media claiming to show the cars that United players drive. You can watch the footage here. Captain Harry Maguire had a Range Rover, which...
Pep Guardiola and Kyle Walker send stark Crystal Palace warning to Manchester City squad
Pep Guardiola has warned Manchester City of the threat Crystal Palace pose ahead of their Premier League meeting on Saturday afternoon. The Premier League champions host the Eagles off the back of consecutive 3-3 draws against Newcastle and Barcelona. Guardiola's men fought back from two goals down to salvage a...
Fans can't understand how Scott McTominay 'playing basketball' wasn't a Southampton penalty
Fans think Manchester United got away with one against Southampton after seeing Scott McTominay handle the ball twice inside the box. Bruno Fernandes' effort ten minutes into the second half gave United a hard-fought victory at Saint Mary's on Saturday afternoon. Southampton had their chances and just past the hour...
Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Leicester City | Premier League
Chelsea face Leicester City in the Premier League and the confirmed team news is in from Stamford Bridge. Thomas Tuchel's side are looking to recover after their 3-0 loss at Elland Road last weekend, a day to forget for the Blues. Their previous match at home saw Chelsea fall to...
Cristiano Ronaldo was 'axed' by Erik Ten Hag in two-hour showdown meeting
Cristiano Ronaldo was axed in ruthless fashion by Erik ten Hag in a two-hour meeting on Thursday, reports claim. After the humiliating 4-0 defeat to Brentford, Ten Hag held a clear-the-air chat with the squad and encouraged them to speak their mind in a safe space. The Dutchman is not...
Liverpool interested in Frenkie de Jong to sort midfield problems
Manchester United fans look away now, because Liverpool could soon make a bid for their rivals number one summer transfer target Frenkie de Jong. On Friday, Jurgen Klopp surprised football fans and pundits by admitting that he was wrong and everyone else was correct, about Liverpool's midfield issues. Earlier in...
Confirmed line-ups: Manchester City vs Crystal Palace (Premier League)
Manchester City take on Crystal Palace in their return to Premier League action at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Pep Guardiola's men were held to a 3-3 draw last time out against Newcastle as the exciting Magpies went toe to toe with the Premier League champions at St. James' Park.
