For over six decades the Young Artists Philharmonic (YAP) has been providing hundreds of young people in Greenwich and surrounding areas the opportunity to both express themselves with music and to let music “into their hearts.” Those last words are from Philharmonic board member, Melinda Chen who adds, “I can’t tell you how much my kids have blossomed with music. It’s in everything they do. If you look at in school how creative they are, it all stems from music.”

GREENWICH, CT ・ 21 HOURS AGO