WITN
Swimming advisory issued for Dare County oceanside site
DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An advisory against swimming was posted Wednesday at an oceanside site in Dare County. State recreational water officials say they found bacteria levels in the water at the public beach access at East Martin Street in Kill Devil Hills higher than the state’s and Environmental Protection Agency’s recreational water quality standards.
msn.com
This North Carolina beach house was swallowed by the sea
This seafront home lost the fight against the ocean. Sea views are at the top of many house-hunters' wishlists. But while the ocean may look beautiful from your windows, proximity to the waves can come at a devastating cost, as the owner of this unfortunate beach house on the shores of Rodanthe, North Carolina discovered. Click or scroll on to find out how the once-picturesque property sadly succumbed to the deep blue sea...
wcti12.com
Iconic North Carolina lighthouse and its associated buildings to be rehabilitated
OCRACOKE ISLAND, Hyde County — The National Park Service has approved a plan to rehabilitate one of North Carolina’s iconic lighthouses. Officials have said rehabilitation of the Ocracoke Light Station on Ocracoke Island, and its associated buildings, is necessary after recent storm damage and flooding events and in consideration of future impacts from climate change and sea level rise.
obxtoday.com
Establish a wildflower bed with N.C. Cooperative Extension
Habitat loss is the number one factor leading to decreased pollinator populations. As we build more homes, schools, and businesses here in Currituck, we have a responsibility to protect our pollinators. One way to do this is by establishing wildflower beds. Wildflower beds can be small, but offer habitat to pollinators.
islandfreepress.org
UPDATED: Protest over residency of N.C. Senate candidate headed to state elections board
UPDATED, Tuesday Aug. 23, 4 p.m. While saying there was substantial evidence presented that Valerie Jordan does not live in the Third District, the Currituck Board of Elections voted 3-2 to forward their findings to the N.C. Board of Elections for a final decision. The Daily Advance reports Jordan attended...
outerbanksvoice.com
No plans yet for Kelly/LIDL Nags Head site
One of the new owners of the property that once housed Mike Kelly’s Outer Banks Restaurant &Tavern in Nags Head says the company “do[es] not have any plans as of now,” for the site, and that they are reviewing a range of options including combined commercial and housing uses as well as a project that is solely housing.
3 Things To Do This Weekend: August 25, 2022
We still have a couple weekends left until the unofficial end of summer, so you'll want to make the most of it!
obxtoday.com
Kill Devil Hills Police identify suspect in Sunday morning chase, car located in Currituck
The Kill Devil Hills Police Department are currently seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect involved in a stolen vehicle chase on Sunday, August 21, 2022. At approximately 10:30 a.m. Kill Devil Hills officers engaged a silver 2009 Mercedes Benz in a pursuit after attempting to stop the vehicle for displaying a stolen license plate and the vehicle itself possibly being stolen. The pursuit was terminated when officers determined the conditions to be unsafe to continue the pursuit.
WITN
Elizabeth City Police investigating early morning homicide
Elizabeth City, N.C. (WITN) - The Elizabeth City Police Department is investigating an early morning homicide after discovering a body. The body was located in the 500 block of White St. Police were responding to a call about gunshots being fired just after midnight when they found the body of...
Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office investigate a home drug seizure
Numerous items of evidence were seized from the residence. The evidence seized included fentanyl, cocaine, scales, baggies and a firearm
Two teen boys last seen near Albemarle Lanes Bowling Center
Police say 17-year-old Joash Garland and 15-year-old Victor Eugene White III were last seen on August 18 near Albemarle Lanes Bowling Center on S. Hughes Blvd, Elizabeth City, NC.
