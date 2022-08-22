ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dare County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WITN

Swimming advisory issued for Dare County oceanside site

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An advisory against swimming was posted Wednesday at an oceanside site in Dare County. State recreational water officials say they found bacteria levels in the water at the public beach access at East Martin Street in Kill Devil Hills higher than the state’s and Environmental Protection Agency’s recreational water quality standards.
DARE COUNTY, NC
msn.com

This North Carolina beach house was swallowed by the sea

This seafront home lost the fight against the ocean. Sea views are at the top of many house-hunters' wishlists. But while the ocean may look beautiful from your windows, proximity to the waves can come at a devastating cost, as the owner of this unfortunate beach house on the shores of Rodanthe, North Carolina discovered. Click or scroll on to find out how the once-picturesque property sadly succumbed to the deep blue sea...
RODANTHE, NC
wcti12.com

Iconic North Carolina lighthouse and its associated buildings to be rehabilitated

OCRACOKE ISLAND, Hyde County — The National Park Service has approved a plan to rehabilitate one of North Carolina’s iconic lighthouses. Officials have said rehabilitation of the Ocracoke Light Station on Ocracoke Island, and its associated buildings, is necessary after recent storm damage and flooding events and in consideration of future impacts from climate change and sea level rise.
HYDE COUNTY, NC
obxtoday.com

Establish a wildflower bed with N.C. Cooperative Extension

Habitat loss is the number one factor leading to decreased pollinator populations. As we build more homes, schools, and businesses here in Currituck, we have a responsibility to protect our pollinators. One way to do this is by establishing wildflower beds. Wildflower beds can be small, but offer habitat to pollinators.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dare County, NC
Government
County
Dare County, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

No plans yet for Kelly/LIDL Nags Head site

One of the new owners of the property that once housed Mike Kelly’s Outer Banks Restaurant &Tavern in Nags Head says the company “do[es] not have any plans as of now,” for the site, and that they are reviewing a range of options including combined commercial and housing uses as well as a project that is solely housing.
NAGS HEAD, NC
obxtoday.com

Kill Devil Hills Police identify suspect in Sunday morning chase, car located in Currituck

The Kill Devil Hills Police Department are currently seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect involved in a stolen vehicle chase on Sunday, August 21, 2022. At approximately 10:30 a.m. Kill Devil Hills officers engaged a silver 2009 Mercedes Benz in a pursuit after attempting to stop the vehicle for displaying a stolen license plate and the vehicle itself possibly being stolen. The pursuit was terminated when officers determined the conditions to be unsafe to continue the pursuit.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Murphy
WITN

Elizabeth City Police investigating early morning homicide

Elizabeth City, N.C. (WITN) - The Elizabeth City Police Department is investigating an early morning homicide after discovering a body. The body was located in the 500 block of White St. Police were responding to a call about gunshots being fired just after midnight when they found the body of...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy