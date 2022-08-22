ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

KGAB AM 650

Two FREE Outdoor Concert Lined Up This Weekend In Cheyenne

I'm not saying we're nearing the end of summer, or that this weekend would mark an end to the Summer, BUT, I will say, both Friday and Saturday, we have two outdoor concerts coming up that will be the perfect way to have a last hurrah before we all head out of town for Labor Day weekend coming up the following weekend.
CHEYENNE, WY
Cheyenne, WY
Cheyenne, WY
kgab.com

Cheyenne’s Crumbl Cookies Opened TODAY! Here’s What’s On the Menu.

Crumbl Cookies has opened its doors for Cheyenne! The store had a soft opening yesterday, but TODAY is the Grand Opening (more details on that below...) If you're curious about what Crumbl is serving up for Cheyenne residents today, you're in luck. We took a trip to the bakery, which, by the way, smells and looks amazing, and found out the cookies lined up for the day.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Runza no more: Popular Nebraska-based sandwich chain no longer coming to Cheyenne after lot sold

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — For those in Cheyenne who were hoping to get a taste of a Nebraska fast food staple in the city sometime soon, prepare to be disappointed. Runza, a Lincoln, Nebraska–based restaurant chain that had announced late last year that it was looking to open its first Wyoming location in Cheyenne, told Cap City News on Thursday that it had sold the undeveloped lot on Dell Range Boulevard that had been the projected site of the store.
CHEYENNE, WY
101.9 KING FM

This is Hands Down the WORST Parking Lot in Cheyenne!

I hate navigating parking lots. Seriously, half the time, they're completely full; the other half of the time, you can't tell where any of the lines are because the lot is so poorly maintained. And sometimes, you have to deal with potholes. Is there anything worse than hitting a pothole?...
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Garcia Named 2023 Cheyenne Frontier Days Lady-in-Waiting

The Cheyenne Frontier Days General Committee has named Caitlin Garcia the Lady-in-Waiting for 2023. Garcia, the daughter of Cesar and Denise Garcia, is a 2017 graduate of Central High School. She received her associate's degrees in animal science, equine science, and equine training from Laramie County Community College, and is...
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Wyomingite On Social Media Puts Cheyenne Traffic On Blast

There is a trend or at least, there was a trend on social media where you put sound to different places which could be a business, school, town, or whatever fits that mold. Someone on TikTok made a pretty funny version of this with towns in Wyoming. While I don't agree with all of them or most of them, when they get to Cheyenne, it's funny for a few reasons.
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

‘Very Large’ New Business Could Be Coming to Cheyenne

Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says the city is working to bring a "very large" new business to town. Collins in his Mayor's Minute Friday said he met with the Board of Public Utilities, engineering, and planning this week "to make sure we are all on the same page moving forward and to maximize our chances of getting this business sold on our community."
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne NWS: Strong Winds, Small Hail Possible Friday

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says storms featuring winds of up to 60 miles per hour and small hail are possible in some areas of southeast Wyoming on Friday afternoon. The agency posted this statement on its website:. ''There is a disturbance that is moving through the...
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Another Big Weekend In Cheyenne! Here’s What’s Happening

Well, just look at that! We made it to another weekend. The summer heat has taken the top off a bit, so it's pretty comfortable to wander around aimlessly about town if you're looking for something to do. If you're looking for something to do, this weekend is a great weekend to wander. Let's take a look at what's going on around town.
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne Mayor: Concrete Poured For New Cheyenne Hampton Inn

Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says plans call for a Hampton Inn to eventually be built next to the location of the former Hitching Post Inn in Cheyenne. He adds, however, that the construction of the new inn won't happen right away. He says the concrete has been poured at the location of the new inn, but economics will dictate when the next phase of construction gets underway,
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne to face rising chances of thunderstorms today and tomorrow

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — There is a high chance of thunderstorms today and tomorrow, Aug. 25 and 26, for Cheyenne. According to the National Weather Service, there is a 40% chance of thunderstorms after 1 p.m. today, Aug. 25. The high is predicted to be around 84 degrees, with winds coming from the northeast at 5–15 mph and changing to the southwest in the afternoon.
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

All that’s happening in Laramie, THIS WEEKEND!

Oh boy, what an unexpected weekend it was last week, huh? I hope that no one was injured and this weekend will be all sunshine and butterflies so that we all can enjoy some time outside, while the weather is still nice!. Friday, August 19. Downtown Laramie Farmers Market. Shop...
LARAMIE, WY
KGAB AM 650

KGAB AM 650

ABOUT

KGAB AM 650 has the best news coverage for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

