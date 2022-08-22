ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Human Nature returns to the stage in Las Vegas

By Caroline Bleakley
8 News Now
8 News Now
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20jqKo_0hQYzq1500

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Australian pop vocal group, Human Nature, will be performing a residency in Las Vegas for the first time in a few years.

Although the group performed for more than a decade in Las Vegas, they now have a new show and new venue.

They will be performing at the South Point starting Aug. 25 and the show is called Back to the Sound of Motown.

Good Day anchor Heather Mills interviewed the trio about what fans can expect.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8 News Now

Missing emotional support tortoise returns to Las Vegas home

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An emotional support tortoise that went missing nearly two weeks ago has been returned to its owner. Kymberly Blowers said Watson the tortoise was found at a neighbor’s house and made it home on Friday. He had gone missing on Saturday, Aug. 13 from her home near Edna Avenue and Lindell […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

A Taste of Babbo at Brezza

Las Vegas(KLAS)-A new restaurant is coming to the “Uncommons,” and Brezza’s Nicole Brisson and Jason Rocheleau join Roqui Theus in the kitchen to show us what we can expect.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Wang Chung Live In Las Vegas

Las Vegas(KLAS)-‘Lost 80’s Live’ will be at the Virgin Hotels Friday night and headlining this totally tubular show will be Wang Chung. JC Fernandez spoke with Nick Feldman and Jack Hues from the iconic 80’s band.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
8 News Now

What’s hot in wedding planning?

The two-day Bridal Spectacular Wedding Expo opens in Las Vegas Friday and showcases everything needed for a wedding including wedding gowns, bakeries, florists, jewelers, reception venues, and honeymoon planning.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Heather Mills
8 News Now

Jon Dorenbos at America’s Got Talent

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Jon Dorenbos is a two time NFL pro-bowler and played 11 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. Jon was not only one of the best long snappers of all time he is also an amazing magician and he is hosting America’s got talent Las Vegas Live.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Human Nature#Australian#Nexstar Media Inc
8 News Now

Police investigate northwest Las Vegas valley barricade

UPDATE: As of 5:34 p.m. on Friday, police told 8 News Now a suspect in the incident had been taken into custody. LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating a barricade involving burglary suspects in the northwest Las Vegas valley. According to police, the barricade is located at an apartment complex in the […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
8 News Now

A drier weekend, then heating up next week

LAS VEGAS, NV (KLAS-TV) — Plenty of sunshine to start our Friday, but there is low-lying monsoon moisture still lurking in southern Nevada that is not leaving just yet. That means another day with chances for thunderstorms with the rising afternoon temps around 100 degrees. But after today, drier changes will be blowing our way. […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy