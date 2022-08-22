Human Nature returns to the stage in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Australian pop vocal group, Human Nature, will be performing a residency in Las Vegas for the first time in a few years.

Although the group performed for more than a decade in Las Vegas, they now have a new show and new venue.

They will be performing at the South Point starting Aug. 25 and the show is called Back to the Sound of Motown.

Good Day anchor Heather Mills interviewed the trio about what fans can expect.

