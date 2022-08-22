Jerry Richey, a cross country and track and field standout at North Allegheny in the late 1960s, will be inducted into the Pitt Athletics Hall of Fame in the Class of 2022. During a Pitt career from 1967-71, Richey earned All-America stature five times, winning two NCAA championships, achieving a sub-four-minute mile, anchoring a world record-setting relay team and reaching the finals of the 1968 U.S. Olympic Trials.

