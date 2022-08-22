Read full article on original website
Related
tipranks.com
Investors Should be Cautious about the Ethereum Merge Upgrade
With the Ethereum blockchain network poised to deliver a groundbreaking upgrade to enhance energy efficiency, investors are buzzing about ETH. However, an inherent risk exists in betting too heavily on the obvious. As the Ethereum (ETH-USD) Merge approaches, investors are hoping that it will act as a bullish catalyst. Essentially,...
tipranks.com
NIO (NYSE:NIO) Concludes Internal Review of Seller Report; Street Says Buy
NIO has concluded the internal review of the allegations made by short-seller Grizzly Research. Analysts, in the meantime, are screaming Buy ahead of its Q2 numbers on September 7. Smart EV maker NIO Inc. (NIO) has provided an update on its independent internal review of the allegations made by short-seller...
tipranks.com
Will Aurora Cannabis’ (NASDAQ:ACB) Bevo Acquisition Improve Its Profitability?
Aurora Cannabis shares are trending upwards today after the company acquired a majority stake in Bevo Agtech. Meanwhile, a major name on the Street has upped its ACB holdings recently. Shares of cannabis retailer Aurora Cannabis (ACB) (TSE: ACB) are trending upwards today after it acquired a majority stake in...
tipranks.com
McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Hires Ex-Pepsi Executive as Global Chief Impact Officer
The appointment of Jon Banner as McDonald’s Global Chief Impact Officer will help the company achieve its ESG and sustainability goals. Meanwhile, top investors remain convinced about the company’s prospects and are bulking up on MCD stock. Fast food giant McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has appointed Jon Banner as...
IN THIS ARTICLE
tipranks.com
Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 90% (or More)
The old stock market axiom to buy when others are fearful could readily apply right now, according to Ashish Shah, chief investment officer at Goldman Sachs. Amid concerns markets will be volatile following Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole policy speech on Friday, Shah thinks that doesn’t mean investors should stay on the sidelines at present.
tipranks.com
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Friday
FTCH, AFRM, WDAY and GPS stocks caught the most attention in Friday’s early trade. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Friday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:. Pre Market Biggest Movers. Topping the list is online luxury fashion retailer...
tipranks.com
Is Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Stock Overvalued?
As the markets rotate out of risky, growth-type investments and uncertainty is looming around the economy, WM has gained in popularity, managing to record a positive return so far in the year. A good operating model compliments strong financial performance, with the only major concern for the company spotted in its valuation.
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today – Thursday, August 25: What You Need to Know
Stocks finished in the green today despite the futures market assigning a higher probability of higher interest rates at the end of the year compared to yesterday. In addition, initial jobless claims came in better than expected, while gas prices continue to decline in the U.S. Stocks Finish Thursday’s Session...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tipranks.com
Is Uber Stock (NYSE:UBER) a Buy Ahead of Its Profitability Push?
Uber’s latest quarterly revenue beat was outstanding. With free cash flow positivity and GAAP profits in sight, Uber seems poised to drive much higher, thanks in part to its Uber One subscription offering. Shares of Uber (UBER) are starting to find their legs after surging 45% off their June...
tipranks.com
Former CEO Just Loaded up on Nikola Stock (NASDAQ:NKLA)
A majority shareholder bought NKLA shares worth $17.4 million, infusing optimism in the company’s stock trajectory. However, supply chain issues, high input costs, and other operational setbacks remain an overhang on the company’s performance. A top shareholder of Nikola Corporation (NKLA) purchased another three million shares of the...
tipranks.com
Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Enters Rival’s Territory; Here’s What It Did
Farfetch and Richemont have been in talks for a possible deal over YNAP since last year. Online luxury fashion retailer Farfetch Ltd. (NYSE:FTCH) has agreed to acquire a 47.5% stake in rival Richemont’s subsidiary Yoox Net-a-Porter Group (YNAP) in exchange for 12% to 13% of its shares. YNAP is...
tipranks.com
Here’s What the Micro Focus Buyout Means for OpenText (TSE:OTEX)
Canadian software company OpenText expects to strengthen its enterprise information management business with the Micro Focus buyout. Canadian software company OpenText (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) recently announced its plan to acquire UK-based enterprise software maker Micro Focus (GB:MCRO) in an all-cash deal of around $6 billion, including debt. The deal is expected to boost OpenText’s financials and strengthen its footprint in the combined target market of about $170 billion.
tipranks.com
What’s up with the Newly Listed Duck Creek Tecnologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Stock?
DCT stock has disappointed investors with sluggish returns since its listing. However, the company is confident about its long-term growth potential as it makes efforts to expand portfolio offerings and grow organically. After a blockbuster debut, Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) has not been able to keep its promise of giving...
tipranks.com
2 Top Wells Fargo Dividend Stocks Yielding 8%
“Don’t Fight the Fed” was chapter 4 in investing legend Martin Zweig’s landmark book Winning on Wall Street. Zweig dedicated 40 pages to explain readers why they should “go with the flow” with respect to the Fed’s trend. As we heard from Fed Chair...
tipranks.com
Hays rewards shareholders after posting record profit growth
Recruitment specialist Hays rewarded its shareholders with a dividend and share buybacks after solid performance in 2022. Recruiter Hays (GB:HAS) posted a 32% increase in its full-year fees of £1.18 billion in its preliminary results for 2022, reporting its highest ever growth of 128% in its operating profits to £210 million.
tipranks.com
Billionaire Ken Griffin Goes in on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks
As fears of high inflation and the threat of recession become the talk of the town, investors are turning to Wall Street titans for guidance, namely Ken Griffin. Founding hedge fund Citadel in 1990, the firm now boasts over $50 billion worth of assets under management. As a 19-year-old sophomore...
tipranks.com
Are the Golden Days of Uranium Stocks Returning?
The renewed focus on nuclear power highlights the improving global demand scenario for uranium. The Russia-Ukraine crisis pushing fuel prices higher and global warming could be paving the way for what can be called the return of the golden days of uranium stocks. After Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida expressed the government’s renewed focus on nuclear energy at a meeting on ‘green transformation,’ Uranium stocks like Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU) and Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) witnessed a double-digit rise in yesterday’s trading session.
tipranks.com
Salesforce (NYSE:CRM), Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM) Slash FY23 Projections on Economic Headwinds
Challenging macroeconomic conditions have compelled cloud computing firms Salesforce and Zoom Video to lower their projections for Fiscal 2023. In this article, we will discuss near-term expectations on these stocks and see what might lie beyond. The cloud computing industry, which leveraged healthy demand during the peak pandemic period, is...
tipranks.com
Here’s the Reason Behind Marvell Stock’s (NASDAQ: MRVL) After-Hours Leg Down
Marvell’s big gain on Thursday was soured somewhat by a dip in after-hours trading. The biggest reason: a lackluster earnings report that offered the narrowest of wins. It should be good times for Marvell (MRVL). With a semiconductor shortage still hitting parts of the industry, making semiconductors should be like printing money. However, the news didn’t prove as good as conditions suggested it might have. Marvell released its second-quarter earnings results earlier today, and the company went down in Thursday’s after-hours trading. Marvell posted $0.57 per share in earnings, which proved the narrowest of wins against estimates calling for $0.56 per MRVL share.
tipranks.com
Coinbase Global Stock Crashed! Buy The Dip?!
In this video we take a look at the latest news that has impacted the COIN stock price. Is this a good opportunity to buy the dip on COIN stock?!
Comments / 0