Founding Fox News Channel anchor Uma Pemmaraju, 64, who was born in India and interviewed everyone from the Dalai Lama to Donald Trump in her long broadcasting career, dies aged 64
One of the founding Fox News Channel anchors, Uma Pemmaraju, has died at the age of 64. Pemmaraju was behind the anchor desk when the cable news channel launched in October 1996. At the time, she was one of the only Indian-American news anchors who had managed to make it...
Byron Allen Strikes Deal With CBS To Bring HBCU Sports To Major Broadcast And Streaming Platforms
The media mogul's streaming app HBCU Go now has nationwide clearance for their 2022-23 sports season. Byron Allen is continuing to deliver on his promise of amplifying Black excellence with the latest deal his company just landed. According to a news release, Byron’s Allen Media Group (AMG) gained clearance for...
Victoria’s Secret CEO Addresses Viral TikTok Song
TikTok’s viral “Victoria’s Secret” video accusing the lingerie seller of “cashing in on body issues” got Martin Waters, CEO of the same-named retail giant, to speak up about the “catchy” song’s “clever” lyrics. “We agree wholeheartedly with what Jax is raising, and that’s why 18 months ago, we talked about the revolution in our brand and going in a different direction,” Waters told Wall Street analysts Thursday about the TikTok creator’s viral hit, which has racked up 40.6 million views since she posted the song to her @jaxwritessongs account on June 7 with a follow-up on June 30. He went on...
