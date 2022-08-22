ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cooper County, MO

kmmo.com

TWO SERIOUSLY INJURED IN CRASH IN JOHNSON COUNTY

A 77-year-old man and 74-year-old woman were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Johnson County. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by 21-year-old Emily Adams failed to yield while attempting to make a left-hand turn and was struck by a vehicle driven by 77-year-old James Kissick. Kissick’s vehicle struck Adams’ and overturned. Adams was not injured in the accident.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Wrong-way driver crashes into Boone County Sheriff’s Department SUV on Highway 63

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A wrong-way driver hit a Boone County Sheriff's Department SUV north of Columbia on Thursday night. The Missouri State Highway Patrol posted to Twitter about the crash on Highway 63 near Peabody Road around 11:10 p.m. First responders are on scene of a two vehicle crash on northbound US 63 near The post Wrong-way driver crashes into Boone County Sheriff’s Department SUV on Highway 63 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Neosho mother, seven children injured in crash with semi

GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. — A mother and seven of her children are in hospitals after a collision with a tractor-trailer unit in Gasconade County. Ashlee D. Nelson, 36, of Neosho was driving a van with seven of her children when she got into a collision with a tractor-trailer unit east of Jefferson City Thursday morning. […]
NEOSHO, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Three people hurt after pickup truck rear-ends tractor in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Three people, including two teenagers, were hurt Monday night after a pickup truck hit a tractor in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the crash in the 700 block of Highway Z around 9:45 p.m. Troopers said the pickup truck driven by Albert D. Fike, 65, of Holden, The post Three people hurt after pickup truck rear-ends tractor in Johnson County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
abc17news.com

One in custody after deadly Fayette shooting

FAYETTE, Mo. (KMIZ) - One person is in custody after a deadly shooting in Fayette on Thursday night. ABC 17 News crews saw crime scene tape and state and local police in the 500 block of N. Linn Ave. Cpl. Kyle Green with the Missouri State Highway Patrol tells ABC...
FAYETTE, MO
kchi.com

Brunswick Man Arrested By Troopers

A Brunswick man was arrested early this (Thursday) morning. At about 12:12 am, Troopers in Carroll County arrested 24-year-old ShyledonO Nichols for alleged DWI. He was processed at the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and later released.
BRUNSWICK, MO
abc17news.com

Four teens hurt Sunday night in Cooper County crash

COOPER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Troopers responded to a crash Sunday night in Cooper County that left four teenagers hurt. The crash happened on Route AA at Round Hill Drive around 10:30 p.m., according to Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a car driven by Caden J. Pearcy, 18, of Bunceton,...
abc17news.com

Bus with students onboard, car crash in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) - A bus and car crashed on Business Loop 70 in Columbia on Thursday afternoon. Columbia Public Schools spokeswoman Michelle Baumstark said no one on the Hickman High School bus was hurt in the crash on Business Loop 70 East and Seventh St. The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. near the school's east exit.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Columbia man charged with firing multiple shots at woman's car, home

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Columbia man is in custody in the Boone County Jail on numerous charges after he allegedly stalked, threatened, and harassed a former girlfriend, finally shooting several rounds into her car and home Sunday evening. 39-year-old Johnathan Mosley is charged with 1st-degree Domestic Assault, three counts...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Troopers arrest driver following deadly boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) An Edwards, Missouri man faces possible charges following a deadly boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks. Troopers arrested Roy T. Jackson, 63, on Sunday around 2:10 p.m. in Camden County on warrants out of Morgan County. Jackson faces possible felony charges of boating while intoxicated which resulted in the The post Troopers arrest driver following deadly boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Troopers Arrest Salisbury Man On Randolph County Warrant

A Salisbury resident, 25-year-old Remington L Gash, was arrested by troopers in Chariton county at about 9:35 pm Monday. The arrest was on a Randolph County warrant for alleged no insurance. Gash was taken to the Chariton County Jail pending the posting of bond.
SALISBURY, MO
kmmo.com

LOCAL TUSKEGEE AIRMAN PASSES AWAY

James Shipley of Tipton died July 21 at his home in Tipton. Shipley was the last living Tuskegee Airman living in Missouri. Three of Shipley’s nephews are in the process of turning the now defunct black school in Tipton into the James Shipley Museum of African History. Shipley’s nephews...
TIPTON, MO

