cleveland19.com
Lorain family pushing for stricter punishments for juveniles
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Back in December the unimaginable happened to a one year old boy. According to family Jessie Webber was being watched by a 13-year-old neighbor while his mother ran next door. “When I came back home I found my son unresponsive, “ said Heather Banbury. “he beat...
Former Columbus-area schools superintendent accused of kidnapping
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – A former superintendent of a Columbus-area school district is in custody and being held on kidnapping charges in West Virginia. William J. Morrison III was arrested Thursday and charged with kidnapping, a day after Huntington police asked for the public’s help identifying a person who lured two children into his vehicle. […]
cleveland19.com
‘Phony’ director sentenced to jail for running illegal funeral homes in Northeast Ohio, other counties
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The minister who was found guilty of 31 crimes connected to operating illicit funeral home businesses throughout Ohio was sentenced to 11 years and 10 months in prison. Shawnte Hardin was found guilty in Lucas County on charges that included:. 1 count of engaging in a...
cleveland19.com
Several OVI checkpoints in and around NE Ohio this weekend
NORTHEAST, Ohio (WOIO) - Several OVI checkpoints have been announced for counties in and surrounding Northeast Ohio. OSHP, in conjunction with the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office, announced that an OVI checkpoint will be held from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. tonight, oh SR 60 in Vermillion Township. CUYAHOGA COUNTY:
Kroger delivery truck involved in Columbus accident
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WMCH) — Two people were taken to hospitals Friday after an accident involving an SUV and a Kroger delivery truck. Columbus police say there were notified just before 10 a.m. about the accident at the intersection of Tussing Road and Grand Haven Drive, which is near Pickerington. Both vehicles had damage to their […]
cleveland19.com
FBI arrest suspected bank robber following stand-off in Akron
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A high-speed chase turned into a tense swat situation that ended peacefully on Friday. Authorities told 19 News the suspect they were after robbed a bank and he’s now behind bars. 19 Investigates obtained the exclusive video of the stand-off and an interview with a witness.
cleveland19.com
MetroHealth’s first K9 reports for duty
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - MetroHealth police said they have been eagerly awaiting the day that K9 Hope could report for duty - and just last week, the day came!. K9 Hope completed training and is now on duty, and K9 officer Tony Konieczka could not be more excited, stating that “being a K9 officer is an honor.”
cleveland19.com
Ohio trooper dives for safety after cruiser was struck by pickup truck (video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A state highway patrol trooper is lucky to have avoided significant injuries following an early-morning hit-and-run incident in northern Ohio. The Ohio State Highway Patrol hopes the public can help identify the driver of a pickup truck who struck the side of the trooper’s cruiser and continued driving.
cleveland19.com
East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Gardner indicted on several charges
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas records, East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Gardner was indicted Friday on several charges that include, tampering with records, passing bad checks, and theft in office. Gardner is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges Sept. 12. The East...
sciotopost.com
Breaking: Fight at Circleville Walmart
Circleville – Pickaway County Sheriff responded to the scene of a fight at Circleville Walmart around 4:30 pm. According to early reports, the fight was between a juvenile and an adult male, inside the store close to the security gates. The adult male attempted to leave the store when Pickaway deputies showed up.
Columbus man sentenced to 10 years for distribution, possession of meth
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus man was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Friday for distributing and possessing with intent to distribute more than a pound of meth. Court documents say 25-year-old Levi Phillips sold meth to undercover DEA agents in May and July 2021 on at least two occasions, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio.
cleveland19.com
Shots fired at Garfield Heights football game
Garfield Heights, Ohio (WOIO) - Shots rang out at the Garfield Heights, Cleveland Heights football game Friday night. According to Garfield Heights Police, shots were fired in the parking lot at the high school around 9:30 p.m., but nobody was injured in the incident. Police said there have been no...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Police: Can you ID this airport theft suspect?
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking to the public to help identify the suspect of a theft that took place on Sunday at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. According to police, around 11:50 a.m., the suspect exits the GCRTA train, walks across to the carousel and steals a passengers luggage.
$1 million house-stealing scam targets Gahanna couple
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Gahanna couple had no idea they were victims of an elaborate house-stealing scam until a man showed up at one of their properties and said he was the owner. That was the first time the couple would meet Shahiydullah A. Binraymond, 49, who’d plotted and forged documents to lure them […]
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Ohio
There is no doubt that Ohio has a lot to offer. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most certainly find something for your liking in Ohio. Whether you are traveling with your family and children or with a group of friends, there is something for everybody in this beautiful state. And if you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of three beautiful but underrated places in Ohio. Here they are:
cleveland19.com
Woman suffering from cancer, attacked on an Akron street
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 63-year-old Akron woman with cancer was attacked and beaten Wednesday by a stranger who broke into her home. Patricia Lee just wanted to show her three grandkids some love on their first day back to school. “Suddenly, I was attacked from behind. I began to...
Man crashes stolen truck into camera store, wanted by Columbus police
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man who reportedly stole a utility truck and used it to ram into a camera store, causing $100,000 worth of damage. On Aug. 4, witnesses told police they saw a man driving south on Noe Bixby Road in a stolen Dodge Ram 4500 utility truck, […]
cleveland19.com
AG Yost presents award to LCCC police academy, talks recruitment and crime solving
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio’s Attorney General Dave Yost visited Lorain County Community College on Thursday to name their police training program a Star Academy. The STAR Academy Training Center program, designed by the Ohio Peace Officer Training Commission, sets criteria that identifies high-quality training. Yost also spoke...
WATCH: Strange Ohio Crime Caught On Camera, Police At A Loss For Words
I am at a loss to explain this one,' one police chief said.
cleveland19.com
Fossils similar to those found in Nebraska, Texas, could be found in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In the span of one week, a man in Nebraska found a 90-million-year-old during a fishing tournament, and 113-million-year-old dinosaur tracks were found in Texas. According to the Cleveland Museum of Natural History, fossils like these could be found the Northeast Ohio area. The Natural History...
