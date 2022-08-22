Read full article on original website
Have you seen the pink robots in Uptown? What's next for Charlotte Center City
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There's new life for the tiny pink robots that were originally part of a pilot delivery program in Plaza Midwood with Undercurrent Coffee. Lately, they've been scooting around Uptown. WCNC Charlotte reporter Lexi Wilson learned they're part of a brand new project. Over the last few...
wccbcharlotte.com
Derek James Says Goodbye After 22 Years In Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Friday is Derek James’ last day in the Queen City. After 22 years in Charlotte and 18 years with WCCB, he will be moving to Minneapolis, M.N. to be closer to family. “This morning I gave a good long look at the Charlotte skyline. Because...
WCNC
Make your home work for you
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As we know home technology is more important than ever now. With more people working from home and even our children learning online our homes now need to suit the needs of everyone who is home. Below are the top three home technology trends of 2022:
WCNC
Wheel of Fortune Live coming to Charlotte
Wheel of Fortune Live is coming to Charlotte. The host, Mark L. Walberg, sits down with WCNC Charlotte to discuss all the details.
kiss951.com
Charlotte Restaurant Closing Friday For Taping of ‘SNL’
A staple Charlotte restaurant is closing for a pretty exciting reason this Friday. Brooks Sandwich House in NoDa is closing on Friday, as they will be filming for NBC’s “Saturday Night Live.”. Several streets in the area will also be close, according to WCNC; North Brevard Street will...
kiss951.com
This Nearby Charlotte City is the Best to Celebrate Labor Day Weekend In
It is one of the biggest annual celebrations in the USA, honoring workers and their achievements. With Labor Day just around the corner, there are plenty of great deals that can be found around the country. A list of the top 5 US cities to visit this Labour Day weekend has been compiled by Booking.com.
WCNC
Le Diner en Blanc one of the hottest tickets in town
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Le Dîner en Blanc is a much-anticipated annual event, where the location is kept secret until the very last minute. Thousands of people, dressed all in white, meet for a mass “chic picnic” in a public space. This morning, Tara Robertson joined us to talk details and decor surrounding one of the hottest event in the Queen City. “It's like a pop up extravaganza at a secret location” says Robertson. Over the course of the evening, guests experience the beauty and value of their city's public spaces by participating in the unexpected. Beyond the spectacle and elegance of the dinner itself, guests are brought together from diverse backgrounds by good taste and a love of beauty. Le Dîner en Blanc recalls the elegance and glamor of high French society, and guests engage one another, knowing that they are taking part in a truly magical event. There are no disruptions: no car traffic, no pedestrian traffic—only amazed and astonished looks from passersby observing the scene before them. And participants, like spectators, wonder whether it's all not a dream…
charlotteonthecheap.com
Fall Carnival in Gastonia Oct 22
The City of Gastonia is presenting a Fall Carnival on Saturday, October 22nd, 2022, from 4 to 8 p.m., at CaroMont Health Park, 800 W Franklin Blvd, Gastonia, NC. Fall is looking great around Charlotte, whether you’re looking for something spooky or totally kid-friendly! Check out our HUGE list of fall festivals, a big list of Halloween parties, Trick or Treat events, and our list of pumpkin patches, haunted trails and corn mazes!
Waterbean Coffee to open 8,000-square-foot coffee shop and distribution center in Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. — Waterbean Coffee announced earlier this week that they will open a massive coffee shop and distribution center in Gastonia. The coffee shop said it will open an 8,000-square-feet coffee shop and distribution center in the area. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download...
power98fm.com
The Best Places to Shop at Discount and Liquidation Centers in Charlotte, North Carolina
Everyone should be concerned about saving money in today’s world. You need to know where to shop when it comes to getting a good discount when everything is going up in price. It’s a good thing I’m here to help. As I love a good deal, I often visit...
WCNC
Gastonia's last Free Excess Trash Week set for the fall
GASTONIA, N.C. — Residents in the city of Gastonia have a chance soon to get rid of bulk trash and unwanted items, and they won't need to go any further than their curbs. The week of Sept. 19 will be another Free Excess Trash Week for city residents, allowing them to place most pieces of bulk trash outside. This is the second and last such week for Gastonia residents this year; the last week ran in March 2022 and has happened twice per year since 2013.
iheart.com
This Restaurant Has The Best Waffles In North Carolina
Who doesn't love waffles? Whether you're more of a traditional waffles-and-syrup kind of person or one who craves a unique twist on the classic, there are plenty of great restaurants and diners around the country that serve up the fluffy favorite. Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the...
businesstodaync.com
Lakefront Cornelius home hits market at $16 million, a record
Aug. 25. A 15,000-square-foot home at 18019 Harbor Light in Cornelius has come on the market at $16 million – the highest-priced listing for a home not just in Lake Norman, but the entire Charlotte market. Michelle Rhyne of Premier Sotheby’s International in Cornelius has the listing. “This...
Charlotte Pride Breaks Record for Highest Turnout
Charlotte's 2022 Pride parade and festival broke the record for highest turnout ever.
Bank forced Plaza Midwood hot dog stand to move, owner says
Six days a week, he's there until 3 p.m. selling hot dogs at what he calls The Happy Hound, a food stand at the corner of The Plaza and Central Avenue.
Brooks’ Sandwich House in NoDa to be closed for SNL filming
CHARLOTTE — Brooks’ Sandwich House in NoDa will be closed Friday due to Saturday Night Live filming a scene at the restaurant. The shop also said several roads will be shut down due to filming. An air date for the project has not been released. This comes after...
Video shows passengers throwing punches in Denver airport brawl
New video shows a group of people getting into a fight in the middle of a Denver airport train.
lakenormanpublications.com
Seafood chain announces opening date in Birkdale; more coming to Charlotte
HUNTERSVILLE – Brown Bag Seafood Co. will serve its first North Carolina guests next week when doors open Monday at Birkdale Village. This opening marks the concept’s first splash into the Charlotte market, ahead of additional openings slated for early fall in uptown and South End. Established by...
WCNC
Town of Huntersville warning residents of sinkhole
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The town of Huntersville is warning drivers about a sinkhole that formed in the Huntersville Business Park. Officials said an apparent storm drain failure led to the sinkhole. Crews are now working to repair the road. For now, Huntersville Public Works has closed the merging lane from Reese Boulevard to Reese Boulevard East.
'We were not expecting that' | High water bills have Mooresville neighbors on high alert
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Neighbors in Mooresville are searching for answers after they told WCNC Charlotte their water usage doesn't reflect what is being calculated. One neighbors said for one month, the bill was more than $1,000. People said it's more than just water going down the drain. WCNC Charlotte obtained water bills sent by Carolina Water Service to homeowners in Mooresville. Don Calhoun said his and his neighbors' money is going down the drain and things are not adding up.
