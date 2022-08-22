Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Delicious Bakery is Hiding Behind this Massachusetts Gas StationTravel MavenConcord, MA
Have a Drink & Help Keep Rhinos From Going Extinct: Local Family-Owned Zoo Hosts Wine Tasting FundraiserDianna CarneyMendon, MA
True North Trinktisch Table LagerHoppy BostonBelmont, MA
This book valued at $14.2 million and printed in 1640 marked the beginning of Western Civilization in AmericaAnita DurairajCambridge, MA
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Related
nbcboston.com
Dozens More Beagles Rescued From Virginia Breeding Facility Now in Mass.
Dozens more rescued beagles - part of a group that's drawn international attention after they were rescued from a Virginia breeding facility - were brought to Massachusetts this week, according to the MSPCA-Angell. MSPCA officials said 42 of the dogs will be cared for by the MSPCA and the Northeast...
nbcboston.com
Flooding, Downed Trees and Fires: Storms Making an Impact Across New England
Severe storms pummeled New England Friday afternoon, leaving damage across the region. In Millbury, Massachusetts, a house on Greenwood Drive caught fire, believed to be caused by a lightning strike. A fire also broke out at a home on North Beacon Street in Watertown. Authorities are investigating whether lightning was...
nbcboston.com
Neighbors Say Abandoned Train Cars in Medford Are a Danger to Public Safety
The Orange Line shutdown just started a week ago, but in one part of Medford, Massachusetts, the trains have been stuck for weeks. Neighbors said during that time, the abandoned trains have become a public safety hazard and they are calling on the MBTA to have them removed. Covered in...
nbcboston.com
See the Moment 2 Missing Teens Were Found in Dense Mass. Woods
A pair of teens were found safe during a four-hour search-and-rescue operation in the woods behind a Massachusetts high school this week thanks to a state police helicopter flying overhead and first responders who weren't afraid to get dirty. The moment was caught on video, the boys' heat signatures appearing...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbcboston.com
Crowds, Tents and Drugs Return to Boston's Mass. and Cass Area
Problems have rebounded at Mass. and Cass following Boston's efforts to improve the condition of the area. Domingos DaRosa is running out of patience. The community activist says he is exhausted from the daily battle of keeping nearby Clifford Park clean. "I have found loaded needles, I have found bags...
nbcboston.com
Severe Weather Hits New England; Tornado Warnings in Conn., Mass. Have Expired
Severe storms battered much of New England, including the Boston area, Friday, a First Alert day with strong to severe thunderstorms possible any time through sunset. A tornado warning was issued for parts of Connecticut's Tolland and Hartford counties, as well as parts of Hampden County, Massachusetts, but it has since expired. Flash flooding warnings were issued in parts of western and central Massachusetts until mid-afternoon, with several inches of rain expected to come down.
nbcboston.com
Man Robbed on Popular Peabody Bike Path
A man was robbed by an armed attacker on a popular Massachusetts bike path on Wednesday. Peabody police said the attack on the Independence Greenway was reported shortly after noon. The victim said he was attacked by a man wielding a knife who demanded cash and a piece of jewelry. He suffered a nose injury during the struggle, police said.
nbcboston.com
Woman Who Killed Family Members, Then Herself in Lynn Shootings Is ID'd
Three men and one woman are dead as police investigate a multiple homicide-suicide case out of Lynn, Massachusetts, according to authorities. Khosay Sharifi, 31, shot her father, Mohamad Sharifi, 66; and her brother-in-law, Sanjar Halin, 34; on Rockaway Street at Jefferson Street, according to a news release Thursday from the Essex County District Attorney's Office.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbcboston.com
Fall River Man Charged With Murder for Deadly Stabbing
Authorities have arrested and charged a 20-year-old man with murder in connection with a deadly stabbing Sunday night in Fall River, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office. Jordan Gottlieb, of Fall River, was arrested Wednesday night on Rodman Street on an unrelated warrant from New Bedford, and was...
nbcboston.com
MBTA Bus Driver Accused in Deadly East Boston Hit-and-Run Faces Charges in Court
A woman was arraigned Thursday on charges she killed a man with her with a SUV, then drove off, in East Boston in May. Gabriella Mendez, a 32-year-old from Chelsea, appeared in court to face charges including motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation and leaving the scene of a crash causing injury or death in the death of 58-year-old pedestrian Alan Martel, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.
nbcboston.com
5 Amazon Warehouses in Mass. Slated to Close
Five Amazon warehouses in the Bay State are slated to close down, a company spokesperson said. The warehouses are located in Dedham, Everett, Mansfield, Milford and Randolph, according to Amazon, as first reported by The Boston Globe. A representative said that employees will be able to transfer to other Amazon...
nbcboston.com
Woman Taken to Hospital Following Reported Stabbing in Jamaica Plain
A stabbing inside a Stop & Shop store Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood resulted in a woman being taken to the hospital, according to officials. Boston EMS responded to the reported stabbing at around 1:30 a.m. Friday at 301 Centre Street, the agency said. A domestic fight resulted in a woman being stabbed, according to the Boston Police Department.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbcboston.com
‘Out of the Blue': Friend of Alleged Shooter Shocked by Lynn Triple Murder-Suicide
As authorities continue investigating a triple-murder suicide in Lynn, Massachusetts, the shooter's best friend is in shock. Soha Akhlas says she spoke with the woman who allegedly killed three of her relatives and herself a short time before the shootings. None of the names of the deceased have been released.
nbcboston.com
1 Dead, Others Hurt After Crash on I-95 in Newburyport, Police Say
A crash Wednesday night in Newburyport, Massachusetts, left one person dead and other people hurt, according to state police. Troopers began getting reports of the crash around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, and responded to Interstate 95 North near mile marker 85. Investigators believe a chain reaction crash was set off when...
nbcboston.com
All Clear Given at Middlesex Superior Court in Woburn After Bomb Threat
A courthouse in Woburn has been given the all clear after a bomb squad completed a sweep of the building that was prompted by a bomb threat, Massachusetts State Police said. The bomb threat at Middlesex Superior Court Thursday morning prompted a response from Massachusetts State Police detectives and the agency's Bomb Squad, which completed the sweep. As of around noon Thursday, police said the all clear was given. The court will remain closed for the rest of the day.
nbcboston.com
2 Teens Who Went Missing Near Easton Swamp Located, Police Say
Two teenagers who had been reported missing near a swamp in Easton, Massachusetts, have been found, according to police. Authorities received a 911 call for two 16-year-old males believed to be lost and endangered around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Responders searched a wooded area in Hockomock Swamp off Turnpike Street. The...
nbcboston.com
Mayor Michelle Wu Biked to Work on Wednesday Amid the Orange Line Shutdown
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has been doing her best to share the pain of commuters impacted by the Orange and Green line shutdowns this week. On Wednesday, she rode her bicycle to work at City Hall as part of the Boston Cyclists Union's bike convoy. She left from Adams Park in Roslindale at 8:15 a.m. and joined up with the rest of the group around 8:30 a.m. by the Forest Hills MBTA stop.
nbcboston.com
Man Dies After Being Hit By Car While Trying to Cross Route 1 on Foot
A Vermont man was killed Tuesday night when he was hit by a car while trying to cross Route 1 in Saugus, Massachusetts, on foot. Carlos Vasquez, 45, of Bennington, Vermont, was crossing all three southbound lanes on foot from the area of a Burger King restaurant near the Essex Street exit around 10 p.m. when he was hit by a Nissan Maxima in the far left lane, according to state police.
nbcboston.com
Murder Charge Announced in Woman's 1986 Killing in Mass.
A suspect has been indicted for murder in the killing of a 20-year-old woman whose body was found by the side of Massachusetts Route 128 in Beverly in 1986, prosecutors announced Wednesday. An Essex County Grand Jury has indicted John Carey, 63, for murder in connection with the strangulation death...
nbcboston.com
Contagious Respiratory Illness Spreading Among Dogs in NH
Dogs in New Hampshire have been dealing with a contagious respiratory illness. "We are seeing a large number of dogs with any signs ranging from runny nose and eyes, coughing, up to labored breathing, high fevers," explained Dr. Erin Crowley of the Veterinary Emergency Center of Manchester. "We are seeing dogs and we are tracing them back to kennels and day cares, groomers, anywhere where a large number of dogs are coming together."
Comments / 0