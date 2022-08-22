ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

myaustinminnesota.com

Iowa man sentenced to prison on felony kidnapping charge in Mower County District Court

An Iowa man who abducted a woman from the YMCA in Austin and later threatened to kill her on March 9th, 2020 has been sentenced to prison time in Mower County District Court. 22-year old Keshaun Austin Baker of Bettendorf, IA, was sentenced Tuesday to three years and five months in prison, with credit for 34 days already served after pleading guilty on April 28th to one felony count of kidnapping.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
ourquadcities.com

Police: Suspect faces charges in 14 Target shoplifting cases

A 61-year-old Grand Mound, Iowa, man faces a felony charge after police say he stole hundreds of dollars of items from Target, Davenport, on 14 different occasions. Timothy Pruis, who has been released on $5,000 bond, faces a charge of second-degree theft, court records say. Shortly before 12:15 p.m. Wednesday,...
DAVENPORT, IA
ktvo.com

Fairfield man guilty of lesser charge in girlfriend's death

COLUMBUS JUNCTION, Iowa — A southeast Iowa jury has returned a guilty verdict against a Fairfield man accused of using a 26-foot U-Haul truck to murder his girlfriend. Derrick Maynard, of Fairfield, was originally charged with second-degree murder in connection with a May 2020 crash in Columbus Junction, Iowa, that killed Megan Reid, 29, also of Fairfield.
FAIRFIELD, IA
Davenport, IA
Iowa Crime & Safety
Iowa City, IA
Davenport, IA
Iowa City, IA
KCJJ

Police say armed robbery was actually a scheme between clerk and North Liberty man

Police say a report of an armed robbery at an Iowa City convenience store turned out to be a scheme cooked up between the would-be thief and the store clerk. According to the arrest reports, 29-year-old Michael Preslicka of the Town and Campus Apartments on Arthur Street was working at the Mormon Trek Boulevard Kum & Go and reported an armed robbery around 1:15 am Tuesday. The alleged robber, identified as 28-year-old Clarence Jackson of Holiday Lodge Road in North Liberty, made off with $235 in cash.
IOWA CITY, IA
ourquadcities.com

Police: Suspect withheld information in homicide-by-vehicle case

A 36-year-old Walcott woman faces charges in connection with the April death of a 71-year-old Davenport man. Lindsay Frey faces charges of accessory after the fact, an aggravated misdemeanor, and false report of indictable offense to public entity, a serious misdemeanor, court records say. On April 22, the Muscatine County...
DAVENPORT, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids Police finding the majority of stolen vehicles

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Police Department is recovering nearly every vehicle that goes missing this summer. From May 1 to July 31, the department took 121 stolen vehicle reports. In that same time period, they recovered 110 vehicles, or nearly 91 percent of reports. Some of those were cars that were stolen from other cities, but for the most part, they were local. The numbers show for nearly every car that goes missing, one is found.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KBUR

SE Iowa man charged following insurance fraud investigation

Jefferson County, IA- A southeast Iowa man is facing a felony charge for insurance fraud. TV station KTVO reports that 46-year-old Thomas Stephanie of Washington has been charged with one count of Insurance Fraud – Presenting False Information. The charge stems from an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division’s...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IA
ourquadcities.com

Police: Suspect pointed gun at victim with child present

A 28-year-old Davenport suspect faces multiple charges after police say he pointed a gun at two victims when a child was present. Howard Willett Jr. faces felony charges of assault while participating in a felony and possession of a firearm by a felon; and aggravated misdemeanor charges of domestic abuse assault – display or use of weapon – first offense, and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, court records say.
104.5 KDAT

Iowa City Police Say Supposed Victim Was Part of Robbery

The Iowa City Police Department has announced the arrest of two men in connection to a robbery early Tuesday morning in the city. Tuesday morning, August 23, at just after 1:10 a.m. Iowa City Police were called to the Kum & Go store at 955 Mormon Trek Blvd. (store photo above) for the report of a robbery. Witnesses told officers that, although the suspect didn't show a firearm, the person had threatened to shoot the store clerk. The Iowa City Police Department (ICPD) released this photo of the suspect to the media Tuesday morning.
IOWA CITY, IA
KWQC

Burlington police investigate indecent exposure incident Thursday

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Burlington police are asking the public for any information pertaining to an indecent exposure incident that happened Thursday morning. According to a release, around 8:30 a.m., a 34-year-old woman was jogging in the area of Main Street south of Cascade Bridge when authorities say she was approached by a man in his early twenties driving a smaller light green SUV.
BURLINGTON, IA
ourquadcities.com

Man sentenced to 30 years for meth distribution

A Mexican citizen was sentenced as leader and organizer of a methamphetamine conspiracy operating in the Quad Cities and two separate states. Ricardo Renteria Gutierrez, 49, a Mexican citizen, was sentenced August 19 to 30 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Additionally, Gutierrez was ordered to serve five years of supervised release to follow his prison term.
KWQC

Sheriff: Man pretended to be officer in Viola

VIOLA, Ill. (KWQC) - The Mercer County Sheriff’s office is investigating an incident where a man reportedly pretended to be an officer. Sheriff Dusty Terrill said in a media release that the department was made aware of a “suspicious” incident that happened around noon on Thursday. According...
VIOLA, IL
KCJJ

Store employee charged with theft after alleged pocketing of cash

A Northside Iowa City store employee has been arrested after it was found that he was reportedly pocketing cash on numerous occasions. An officer was dispatched to John’s Grocery on East Market and Gilbert Streets for report of employee theft. The owner and several managers explained that there was a discrepancy with reported keg deposit returns not matching the actual balance in the cash register when 35-year-old James Rauch of Marcy Street was working.
IOWA CITY, IA
ourquadcities.com

QC man sentenced for bank robbery

A Davenport man has been sentenced to federal prison for bank robbery,. Arnordo Corderrel Turner, 34, was sentenced August 18 to 65 months in prison for bank robbery. Following his imprisonment, Turner will serve three years of supervised release. On June 16, 2021, Davenport police officers were called to the...
DAVENPORT, IA
nrgmediadixon.com

Sterling Driver Facing Numerous Charges, Including Agg. DUI, Following Traffic Stop

The Illinois State Police say 23-year-old Aliyah L. Neal of Sterling was stopped for improper lane usage on August 21, 2022 at 1:03 a.m. at 1st Ave – 8th St in Rock Falls. Neal was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance, Aggravated Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Obstructing Identification, Driving While License Suspended, Illegal Transportation of Alcohol, Improper Lane Usage, Wanted on Lee County warrant for Contempt of Court, Wanted on Whiteside County warrant for Possession of Methamphetamine.
ROCK FALLS, IL

