Initial data shows Iowa hotel occupancies up this summer
(Radio Iowa) – State officials say INITIAL data about summer tourism in Iowa indicates the number of travelers is down slightly from last year, but visitors are coming from a greater distance. Jessica O’Riley is the communications manager for Travel Iowa. “Last year we saw a lot of shorter, in-state road trips,” O’Riley says. “The average distance traveled for a trip this year is just 233 miles compared to 140 miles last year. We’re also seeing hotel occupancies higher this year.” Air traffic represents Iowans traveling elsewhere well as out-of-stater’s visiting Iowa.
Iowa DOT Roadside Chat topic for 8/26/22: Cool your jets. It’s a road, not a runway
(Ames, Iowa) – It’s a busy time of year. School is starting, harvest is just around the corner and there seem to be more priorities than time for many of us. If you find yourself rushing to get from here to there, remember that cutting a few minutes from your drive by speeding or driving aggressively is not worth the risk. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in 2020, speeding killed 11,258 people in the United States.
Honor flight carrying 130 Iowa veterans flies to DC on Saturday
(Radio Iowa) – Veterans from at least 15 northern Iowa counties will be spending tomorrow (Saturday) in the nation’s capital as part of the latest Honor Flight from Iowa. Russ Naden of Webster City is one of the coordinators of the flight, which will fly out of the Fort Dodge Regional Airport early in the morning. “We’ve probably got 130-some veterans on it,” Naden says. “I think last count was about eight or nine Korean vets, the rest are mainly Vietnam vets.”
Officials in several Iowa cities respond to complaints about aggressive panhandlers
(Radio Iowa/kjan) – As we reported last week on KJAN, the City Council in Atlantic gave its initial approval to an ordinance to make aggressive panhandling illegal within city limits. It’s modeled after a new ordinance in Manchester, where city officials have moved to prohibit what they define as aggressive panhandling at gas stations as well as on sidewalks, streets, parking lots and other places open to the general public. Police in Sioux City say they are fielding more complaints about aggressive panhandling at busy intersections. Sioux City Police Sergeant Jeremy McClure says the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled panhandling is protected speech under the First Amendment.
EveryStep’s Greater Regional Hospice Home in Creston to Close; Hospice Services will Continue
(Creston, Iowa) – Citing an inability to fully staff the facility, officials with the EveryStep Greater Regional Hospice Home in Creston, on Tuesday, announced they will be closing on Oct. 1st. In a press release, officials said “EveryStep’s Greater Regional Hospice Home in Creston will close October 1, 2022. Members of the EveryStep leadership team met with staff today, as well as patients and families. EveryStep is taking steps to ensure the transition will be as seamless and easy as possible.
Iowa politicos react to Biden’s college student loan decision
(Radio Iowa) – President Biden’s move to provide student loan debt relief for Americans with an annual income below 125-thousand dollars is getting some strong reactions from Iowa politicians. Republican Governor Kim Reynolds says Biden isn’t cancelling student debt, he’s shifting the costs to the taxpayer and to...
Soybean asphalt mix highlight at Farm Progress Show in Boone
(Radio Iowa) – The Farm Progress Show is back in central Iowa — and one of the innovations featured is a 43-thousand square foot asphalt base made from soybean oil and recycled crushed asphalt. Iowa Soybean Association President Robb Ewoldt says this project demonstrates yet another way soybeans can be used.
DeJear unveils education funding plan
(Radio Iowa) – Democrat Deidre DeJear says if she’s elected governor, in Iowa, she’ll push for an immediate 300 million dollar cash infusion for Iowa’s public K-through-12 schools. DeJear says schools are grossly underfunded and earlier this year her fellow Democrats in the legislature proposed that amount be withdrawn from the state surplus.
Iowa National Guard Senior Leaders visit Kosovo
(Johnston, Iowa) – Iowa National Guard leaders wrapped up a weeklong visit to Kosovo to foster and strengthen the state partnership with the Kosovo Security Force this week. Maj. Gen. Ben Corell, the Adjutant General of the Iowa National Guard, and Command Sgt. Maj. Joseph Hjelmstad, the Command Senior Enlisted Leader, joined the Kosovo Minister of Defense, U.S. Embassy personnel and KSF members in touring several cities to learn more about Kosovo history, traditions and culture.
A long-standing Pottawattamie County employee receiving recognition from the Iowa State Association of Counties (ISAC)
(West Des Moines, Iowa) – A long-time County Employee in Pottawattamie County was honored recently. Officials with ISAC (Iowa State Association of Counties) report Melvyn Houser, Pottawattamie County Auditor, was presented with the prestigious “Golden Eagle” award on Wednesday, during ISAC’s 2022 Annual Conference in Des Moines. The Golden Eagle is given to commend extraordinary public service to ISAC and county government. The honor was created to recognize elected or appointed county officials, business or civic leaders, persons rendering assistance to counties as trainers, consultants or advisors, and former members of ISAC staff also are eligible.
Gov. Reynolds, IWD announce lowest unemployment insurance rates for employers in over two decades
DES MOINES – Governor Kim Reynolds and Iowa Workforce Development announced today (Wednesday), the schedule of unemployment insurance rates used to tax Iowa employers will drop to its lowest level in 24 years – the lowest rates currently allowed by Iowa law. “Today’s announcement is great news for our employers who are already dealing with significantly increased costs due to historic inflation,” Gov. Reynolds said. “Iowa faced the pandemic and its economic impacts head on, and due to our conservative fiscal practices and prudent investment in Iowa’s Unemployment Trust Fund, unemployment insurance taxes in our state will soon reach their lowest rates since 1999.”
Passing a stopped school bus could be a costly, deadly mistake
(Radio Iowa) – After several fender-benders involving Iowa school buses this week, including some with injuries, authorities are reminding drivers about the importance of using caution whenever they spot the slow-moving, yellow vehicles. Trooper Paul Gardner, a public resource officer with the Iowa State Patrol based in Fort Dodge, says many schools started classes this week and thousands of buses are navigating the state’s roads, carrying their cargo of kids.
Lead actor talks about the continued importance of ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’
(Radio Iowa) – A play focused on racial injustice that’s based on a best-selling, Pulitzer Prize-winning book from 1960 is onstage in central Iowa this week. The Des Moines Civic Center is the first theater west of the Mississippi River to host the touring Broadway production of “To Kill a Mockingbird.” Actor Yaegel Welch says Harper Lee’s novel was required reading for generations of students and it’s still extremely relevant, even 60-plus years after it was first published.
Multiple injuries after police chase in Des Moines
(Radio Iowa) – A police chase last (Wednesday) night in Des Moines ended in a crash and multiple injuries. A Des Moines police officer saw a car run a stop sign on the city’s east side and tried to make a traffic stop, but the car sped off. A few blocks later, the suspect’s car hit another vehicle, then crashed into a utility pole. Five people jumped out and ran. Four of them were captured. Police say they found a firearm, illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia inside the suspect’s car.
