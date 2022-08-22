Read full article on original website
A long-standing Pottawattamie County employee receiving recognition from the Iowa State Association of Counties (ISAC)
(West Des Moines, Iowa) – A long-time County Employee in Pottawattamie County was honored recently. Officials with ISAC (Iowa State Association of Counties) report Melvyn Houser, Pottawattamie County Auditor, was presented with the prestigious “Golden Eagle” award on Wednesday, during ISAC’s 2022 Annual Conference in Des Moines. The Golden Eagle is given to commend extraordinary public service to ISAC and county government. The honor was created to recognize elected or appointed county officials, business or civic leaders, persons rendering assistance to counties as trainers, consultants or advisors, and former members of ISAC staff also are eligible.
Gov. Reynolds, IWD announce lowest unemployment insurance rates for employers in over two decades
DES MOINES – Governor Kim Reynolds and Iowa Workforce Development announced today (Wednesday), the schedule of unemployment insurance rates used to tax Iowa employers will drop to its lowest level in 24 years – the lowest rates currently allowed by Iowa law. “Today’s announcement is great news for our employers who are already dealing with significantly increased costs due to historic inflation,” Gov. Reynolds said. “Iowa faced the pandemic and its economic impacts head on, and due to our conservative fiscal practices and prudent investment in Iowa’s Unemployment Trust Fund, unemployment insurance taxes in our state will soon reach their lowest rates since 1999.”
Officials in several Iowa cities respond to complaints about aggressive panhandlers
(Radio Iowa/kjan) – As we reported last week on KJAN, the City Council in Atlantic gave its initial approval to an ordinance to make aggressive panhandling illegal within city limits. It’s modeled after a new ordinance in Manchester, where city officials have moved to prohibit what they define as aggressive panhandling at gas stations as well as on sidewalks, streets, parking lots and other places open to the general public. Police in Sioux City say they are fielding more complaints about aggressive panhandling at busy intersections. Sioux City Police Sergeant Jeremy McClure says the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled panhandling is protected speech under the First Amendment.
Initial data shows Iowa hotel occupancies up this summer
(Radio Iowa) – State officials say INITIAL data about summer tourism in Iowa indicates the number of travelers is down slightly from last year, but visitors are coming from a greater distance. Jessica O’Riley is the communications manager for Travel Iowa. “Last year we saw a lot of shorter, in-state road trips,” O’Riley says. “The average distance traveled for a trip this year is just 233 miles compared to 140 miles last year. We’re also seeing hotel occupancies higher this year.” Air traffic represents Iowans traveling elsewhere well as out-of-stater’s visiting Iowa.
DeJear unveils education funding plan
(Radio Iowa) – Democrat Deidre DeJear says if she’s elected governor, in Iowa, she’ll push for an immediate 300 million dollar cash infusion for Iowa’s public K-through-12 schools. DeJear says schools are grossly underfunded and earlier this year her fellow Democrats in the legislature proposed that amount be withdrawn from the state surplus.
Iowa National Guard Senior Leaders visit Kosovo
(Johnston, Iowa) – Iowa National Guard leaders wrapped up a weeklong visit to Kosovo to foster and strengthen the state partnership with the Kosovo Security Force this week. Maj. Gen. Ben Corell, the Adjutant General of the Iowa National Guard, and Command Sgt. Maj. Joseph Hjelmstad, the Command Senior Enlisted Leader, joined the Kosovo Minister of Defense, U.S. Embassy personnel and KSF members in touring several cities to learn more about Kosovo history, traditions and culture.
Iowa DOT Roadside Chat topic for 8/26/22: Cool your jets. It’s a road, not a runway
(Ames, Iowa) – It’s a busy time of year. School is starting, harvest is just around the corner and there seem to be more priorities than time for many of us. If you find yourself rushing to get from here to there, remember that cutting a few minutes from your drive by speeding or driving aggressively is not worth the risk. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in 2020, speeding killed 11,258 people in the United States.
Joni Ernst Announces Sarah Huckabee Sanders as Special Guest for 2022 Roast & Ride
RED OAK, Iowa – Iowa Senator Joni Ernst today (Wednesday) announced that Sarah Huckabee Sanders, former White House Press Secretary under President Donald Trump and the GOP nominee for governor of Arkansas, will join her as the headline guest for this year’s Roast & Ride. The event is scheduled for October 22, 2022 and will include a “Ruck March” for the first time ever.
Honor flight carrying 130 Iowa veterans flies to DC on Saturday
(Radio Iowa) – Veterans from at least 15 northern Iowa counties will be spending tomorrow (Saturday) in the nation’s capital as part of the latest Honor Flight from Iowa. Russ Naden of Webster City is one of the coordinators of the flight, which will fly out of the Fort Dodge Regional Airport early in the morning. “We’ve probably got 130-some veterans on it,” Naden says. “I think last count was about eight or nine Korean vets, the rest are mainly Vietnam vets.”
SWITA.com: New website to help make transit more accessible
(Atlantic, Iowa) – Officials with SWIPCO (the Southwest Iowa Planning Council), which operates Southwest Iowa Transit Agency (SWITA), have announced the launch of a new website focused on its public transit services. SWIPCO Executive Director John McCurdy says “Southwest Iowans are very used to seeing SWITA buses. The question is, do they know that SWITA’s public transit service is for everyone? With SWITA. com’s launch, we will be able to reach many more people who can utilize public transportation.”
Passing a stopped school bus could be a costly, deadly mistake
(Radio Iowa) – After several fender-benders involving Iowa school buses this week, including some with injuries, authorities are reminding drivers about the importance of using caution whenever they spot the slow-moving, yellow vehicles. Trooper Paul Gardner, a public resource officer with the Iowa State Patrol based in Fort Dodge, says many schools started classes this week and thousands of buses are navigating the state’s roads, carrying their cargo of kids.
