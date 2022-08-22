Read full article on original website
Related
kjan.com
Meth seized, 3 arrested in Villisca, during an investigation into drug activity
(Villisca, Iowa) – Three people in two separate residences were arrested in Villisca, Thursday and Friday (today), as the result of an investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine. At around 8:15-a.m., Thursday, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies executed a search warrant at 115 N. 4th Avenue, in Villisca. As a result of the warrant, 44-year-old Justin James Smith and 31-year-old Jamie Elizabeth Gentry, both of Villisca, were arrested.
kjan.com
APD shares Int’l. Overdose Awareness Day information
(Atlantic, Iowa) – August 31st is International Overdose Awareness Day. The day is observed to educate to prevent overdoses, remember those we have lost, end the stigma, and acknowledge the grief of family and friends that were left behind to this “pandemic”. In 2021, there were an estimated 100,306 drug overdose deaths in the U.S. and the year before there were 78,056 deaths. The numbers went up 36% from the year before. That is 100,306 too many.
kjan.com
Officials in several Iowa cities respond to complaints about aggressive panhandlers
(Radio Iowa/kjan) – As we reported last week on KJAN, the City Council in Atlantic gave its initial approval to an ordinance to make aggressive panhandling illegal within city limits. It’s modeled after a new ordinance in Manchester, where city officials have moved to prohibit what they define as aggressive panhandling at gas stations as well as on sidewalks, streets, parking lots and other places open to the general public. Police in Sioux City say they are fielding more complaints about aggressive panhandling at busy intersections. Sioux City Police Sergeant Jeremy McClure says the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled panhandling is protected speech under the First Amendment.
kjan.com
Red Oak man arrested on 2 warrants Wednesday evening
(Red Oak, Iowa) – Police in Red Oak, Wednesday, arrested a man wanted on two Montgomery County warrants for Violation of Probation. Authorities say 50-year-old Floyd Raymond Henry II, of Red Oak, was arrested at around 6:48-p.m. in the 1100 block of W. Prospect Street. The first warrant was for OWI/1st offense, the other for Possession with the Intent to Deliver – A Class C Felony.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kjan.com
Clarinda woman arrested on a FTA warrant
Deputies with the Page County Sheriff’s Office, Wednesday, arrested 35-year-old Amy Noelle Hudson, of Clarinda. Hudson was taken into custody on a Page County Warrant for Failure to Appear on original charges of Public Intoxication and Interference with Official Acts. Hudson was arrested at her residence in Clarinda. Hudson...
kjan.com
A long-standing Pottawattamie County employee receiving recognition from the Iowa State Association of Counties (ISAC)
(West Des Moines, Iowa) – A long-time County Employee in Pottawattamie County was honored recently. Officials with ISAC (Iowa State Association of Counties) report Melvyn Houser, Pottawattamie County Auditor, was presented with the prestigious “Golden Eagle” award on Wednesday, during ISAC’s 2022 Annual Conference in Des Moines. The Golden Eagle is given to commend extraordinary public service to ISAC and county government. The honor was created to recognize elected or appointed county officials, business or civic leaders, persons rendering assistance to counties as trainers, consultants or advisors, and former members of ISAC staff also are eligible.
kjan.com
Upcoming shooting event benefits children’s program and Cass County Republicans
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The owner of an ag chemical supply company near Atlantic is hosting the Cass County Republicans Trap Shoot and BBQ tomorrow (Saturday, Aug. 27th.) Erich Wickman, owner of Wickman Chemical, says the trap shoot takes place on his property north of Atlantic across from his place of business, off Highway 71, to the east, and will feature Republican candidates for office.
kjan.com
Cass County Master Gardeners Fall Plant and Bulb Sale Returns: Fall Plant Sale Date Set for September 10: Bulb Preorders Now Open!
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The shorter days and more moderate temperatures make this fall a great time for gardening projects. The Cass County Master Gardeners invite you to their annual Fall Plant Sale, set for Saturday morning, September 10, at the Cass County Community Center, 805 W 10th Street. The sale will be open to the public to purchase divided perennials suitable for fall planting. Plants expected to be on the sale include iris (bearded and Siberian), peonies, daylilies, spring-flowering bulbs, hostas, perennial geranium, bachelor button, baptista, salvia, sedum, garden mum, rudbeckia, clematis, oregano and other herbs, lily of the valley, yarrow, cactus, houseplants and more. There will also be a large collection of gently used garden decor, pots, books, and tools for shoppers to explore.
RELATED PEOPLE
kjan.com
Cass County Supervisors agree to abate taxes on a certain parcel; Act on bridge resolution
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Cass County Board of Supervisors, Tuesday, agree to abate the taxes in the amount of $1,592 on a certain parcel, following an explanation of the request from Cass County Assessor Mary Anstey. The parcel in question is also known as Nishna Manor Condo, Apt. #1....
kjan.com
Atlantic School Board approves contract recommendations & SBO sharing w/AC/GC
(Atlantic, Iowa) – Members of the Atlantic School Board, Wednesday evening, approved contract recommendations for a Middle School Paraeducator (Daniel Towne), a Preschool Bus Driver (Loretta Barringer), and a Substitute car/van driver (Gerald Luddington). They also approved an SBO (School Business Official) Sharing Agreement for the 2022-23 School Year, with the Adair-Casey School District.
Comments / 0