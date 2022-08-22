ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Athens, IL

New Athens police report two missing teens

KMOX News Radio
KMOX News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GvXxV_0hQYyskK00

The New Athens Police Department has reported two local teenagers as missing.

Serina Ritter and Brayden Whaley, both 14 years old, have been missing since Augst 21 at 10:45 p.m.

Serina is 5'2 and 110 lbs and Brayden is 5'10" and 135 lbs. The police say they do not suspect foul play.

People with information about the teens' whereabouts should call 618-475-2133.

Copyright 2022 KMOX (Audacy). All Rights Reserved.

