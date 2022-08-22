ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

More than a foot of rain in Dallas area, major flooding ongoing

By Adam Krueger
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l1SBH_0hQYx0ZU00

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A train of rain has been drenching North Texas since Sunday night, resulting in more than 12″ of rain in 12 hours on the east side of Dallas.

A stalled front, slow moving area of low pressure and plenty of available moisture are all resulting in a pattern where rain is repeatedly falling on the same areas over and over, known as training. The highest rain report, as of 8:36 a.m. Monday morning, was 12.52″ at the gage located at White Rock Creek at Scyene. By 9:15 a.m., that gage was over 13″. (Click here for the latest rain totals)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GnRAr_0hQYx0ZU00

Rain likely continues through midday Monday before heading south by the afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b9pPL_0hQYx0ZU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2elVjS_0hQYx0ZU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fbERY_0hQYx0ZU00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Record Deluge Floods North Texas Roads, Rain Totals Nearing 15 Inches

Heavy rains across the drought-stricken Dallas-Fort Worth area on Monday caused streets to flood, submerging vehicles as officials warned motorists to stay off the roads and water seeped into some homes and businesses. Rainfall in North Texas from Sunday to Monday toppled a record set more than 100 years ago...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Dallas, TX
KHOU

DFW rain and flooding by the numbers: How much did North Texas see?

DALLAS — It's been a historic 24 hours in North Texas as the area saw record rainfall, along with major flooding. Some areas saw rainfall totals in the double digits. As far as history goes, this weather event was one for the books, indeed: DFW Airport saw 9.19 inches of rain over a 24-hour period, which now stands as the second-highest total the airport has ever seen within any 24-hour window in history.
abc7amarillo.com

Cars swept away in Dallas area flooding

DALLAS — Heavy rain has washed away and inundated cars on highways and underpasses in the Dallas-Ft. Worth area. Flash flooding has already occurred in parts of Tarrant, Dallas, Johnson, Ellis and Hill counties. Additional instances of flash flooding will be possible in any areas that see prolonged heavy rain.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Floodwaters Begin to Recede as Dallas County Judge Declares Disaster

Ideally, rain comes incrementally, not all at once. However, the rain that began in earnest overnight Sunday walloped North Texas Monday, with some parts receiving almost 8 inches of rain before 9 a.m. The National Weather Service’s Fort Worth bureau said while flood waters are beginning to recede, a watch will remain until 8 p.m.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heading South#North Texas
fox4news.com

Abandoned high-rise hotel catches fire Dallas

DALLAS - Dallas firefighters put out a fire on the 12th floor of an abandoned high-rise hotel. The fire started around 5:30 a.m. Thursday in the 15-story building located near Interstate 35 and Mockingbird Lane. Dallas Fire-Rescue said when firefighters arrived they could see smoke coming from the roof and...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
101.5 KNUE

Man Shares Video of Flooded First Monday Trade Days Area in Canton, TX

A Tyler Man shared a video on his Facebook page this morning that captured a flooded First Monday Trade Days area in Canton, Texas. Well, many East Texans have been hoping, willing, praying, and even considering doing rain dances over the past few weeks as people all over our areas have been desperate for rain.
KETK / FOX51 News

Heavy rains flooded parts of Van Zandt County

*We’ve received confirmation that Canton’s First Monday Trade Days will be open come Sept. 1. CANTON, Texas (KETK) – Canton’s First Monday Trade Days, which is known for their flea market, was severely flooded on Monday. Many people stopped to check out the damage and even vendors went out to see what they could salvage. […]
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

Flash flooding kills woman, 60, in Mesquite

MESQUITE, Texas - At least one person was killed in the flash flooding in North Texas Monday. High water in Mesquite swept a 60-year-old woman’s vehicle off the Scyene Road Bridge near the Interstate 635 service road. That vehicle wasn’t found until hours later when the floodwaters receded.
MESQUITE, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

24K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy