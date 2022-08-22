Texts shed additional light on how Sam Randazzo was named PUCO chair, worked to help FirstEnergy

Read full article on original website
Gov. Mike DeWine announces new funding round for local jails
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio state government is offering $51 million in new grants for local governments to build new jails or modernize old ones, according to Gov. Mike DeWine. The funding, set aside in the $3.5 billion state capital budget bill that lawmakers passed in June, is the second...
Ohio getting $25 million from feds to seal up to 320 abandoned oil and gas wells around the state
WASHINGTON, D. C. - The U.S. Department of Interior has awarded $25 million in bipartisan infrastructure bill funding to Ohio that the state will use to plug between 170 and 320 abandoned oil and gas wells. The money is coming from $4.7 billion that the legislation set aside to remedy environmental problems caused by orphaned wells.
FirstEnergy official: Larry Householder, Sam Randazzo, ex-company executives conspired to break federal law
COLUMBUS, Ohio— Ex-Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, former top state regulator Sam Randazzo, and two now-fired FirstEnergy executives appear to be the people who conspired with FirstEnergy to commit honest services wire fraud, a FirstEnergy official said in a sworn deposition as part of a civil lawsuit. That goes...
West Virginia man indicted in Columbus for acquiring illegally transported ginseng
COLUMBUS, Ohio - A federal grand jury in Columbus indicted a West Virginia man on charges of receipt, acquisition or purchase of illegally transported protected plants and falsification of records, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Tony Lee Coffman, 59 of Birch River, West Virginia, faces six counts in...
Is Tim Ryan a waffler when it comes to forgiving student loans? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan’s critique of President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive up to $20,000 in outstanding federal student loan debt for qualifying borrowers is a switch from his past enthusiasm for forgiving student loans. In 2021, Ryan said doing so could be “great for...
Ex-Ohio Supreme Court justice recommends disqualifying conspiracy podcaster from Ohio Secretary of State ballot
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A former Ohio Supreme Court justice has recommended that Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose reject the candidacy of a conspiracy theorist who’s trying to run for LaRose’s job in the Nov. 8 election. In a written report released Friday, Terrence O’Donnell recommended rejecting 18...
Cuyahoga, Lorain, Ashtabula counties red for high COVID-19 spread; masks advised: CDC map for Aug. 25
CLEVELAND, Ohio — More than half of Ohio’s 88 counties — including Cuyahoga, Lorain and Ashtabula — are red, or designated as having high COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Cuyahoga and Lorain counties have remained red since late...
We called the press policies of J.D. Vance and Ron DeSantis fascist, and readers thanked us: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis stumped for Senate candidate J.D. Vance in Ohio last week, cleveland.com reporters were not there because of ridiculous restrictions that DeSantis and Vance placed on anyone covering the event. We’re talking about the attempt to restrict the press on Today in Ohio....
U.S. Senate hopefuls J.D. Vance, Tim Ryan accept debate invites, but Gov. Mike DeWine hesitates to debate Democrat Nan Whaley
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Ohio’s U.S. Senate candidates, Democrat Tim Ryan and Republican J.D. Vance, each announced Friday that they’ve accepted multiple debate invitations, though there are major differences in what each of them has agreed to. Meanwhile, Democratic gubernatorial nominee Nan Whaley has been vocally pushing Republican Gov. Mike...
‘Smith, Wesson...and my grandma’ -- Orange Police Blotter
Expired plates, driving under suspension, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle: Harvard Road, Orange Place. After a 2013 red Chevy Camaro left a local hotel within a few minutes of stopping there at 2:45 a.m. on Aug. 19, a patrol sergeant ran a registration check and found that the plate expired in April.
Ohio Democrats try to put daylight between themselves and President Joe Biden
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A new campaign ad from Rep. Marcy Kaptur, the longtime Toledo Democrat who’s running a tough race for re-election this year, would almost make you think it’s coming from a Republican. It kicks off by calling out President Joe Biden for “letting Ohio’s solar...
No. 19 Riverside passes early-season test against No. 25 Aurora, 34-21
AURORA, Ohio — Riverside coach Dave Bors knew what he was getting into when he scheduled an early-season game against Aurora. In his time as coach at West Geauga he played the Greenmen and veteran coach Bob Mihalik every year, and he knew it was a well-respected program that would provide a barometer for his up-and-coming Beavers.
Cleveland, brace yourself for another unreasonably cold and snowy winter
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The new Farmers’ Almanac just dropped, and if the predictions are to be believed, it’s going to be a cold winter here by Lake Erie. The Midwest is expected to range from having an unreasonably cold and snowy winter around the Great Lakes to a glacial, snow-filled winter in the western states prompting a “hibernation zone.” According to the Almanac, the North Central States can experience extremely cold temperatures down to 40 degrees below zero during mid-January.
Northeast Ohio high school football scores for 2022 Week 2
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Check out Week 2 Northeast Ohio high school football scores. No. 1 St. Edward vs. Pittsburgh Central Catholic (Late) Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy 42, Kent Roosevelt 9. Dover 35, Akron East 0. Hawken 24, Doylestown Chippewa 0. Revere 28, Eastlake North 21. Lisbon David Anderson 51, Fairport...
Northeast Ohio’s weekend weather forecast could start rainy but end with sunshine
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Friday could be soggy for some Northeast Ohioans, but the sunshine returns to the forecast on Saturday and Sunday. The clouds could roll in on Friday, bringing about a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms to the region, according to the National Weather Service. Otherwise, the forecast calls for partly sunny skies and a high around 80. There could be some winds up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Trump’s Mar-a-Lago search affidavit has been released to a Florida court with redactions
Fourteen of the 15 boxes recovered from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate early this year contained documents with classification markings, including at the top secret level, according to an FBI affidavit released Friday explaining the justification for this month’s search of the property. The 32-page affidavit, even...
Read the document the FBI used to search Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago home
