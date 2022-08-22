Texts shed additional light on how Sam Randazzo was named PUCO chair, worked to help FirstEnergy

CLEVELAND, Ohio - The new Farmers’ Almanac just dropped, and if the predictions are to be believed, it’s going to be a cold winter here by Lake Erie. The Midwest is expected to range from having an unreasonably cold and snowy winter around the Great Lakes to a glacial, snow-filled winter in the western states prompting a “hibernation zone.” According to the Almanac, the North Central States can experience extremely cold temperatures down to 40 degrees below zero during mid-January.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO