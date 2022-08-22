ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texts shed additional light on how Sam Randazzo was named PUCO chair, worked to help FirstEnergy

By Jeremy Pelzer, cleveland.com
U.S. Senate hopefuls J.D. Vance, Tim Ryan accept debate invites, but Gov. Mike DeWine hesitates to debate Democrat Nan Whaley

COLUMBUS, Ohio—Ohio’s U.S. Senate candidates, Democrat Tim Ryan and Republican J.D. Vance, each announced Friday that they’ve accepted multiple debate invitations, though there are major differences in what each of them has agreed to. Meanwhile, Democratic gubernatorial nominee Nan Whaley has been vocally pushing Republican Gov. Mike...
‘Smith, Wesson...and my grandma’ -- Orange Police Blotter

Expired plates, driving under suspension, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle: Harvard Road, Orange Place. After a 2013 red Chevy Camaro left a local hotel within a few minutes of stopping there at 2:45 a.m. on Aug. 19, a patrol sergeant ran a registration check and found that the plate expired in April.
Cleveland, brace yourself for another unreasonably cold and snowy winter

CLEVELAND, Ohio - The new Farmers’ Almanac just dropped, and if the predictions are to be believed, it’s going to be a cold winter here by Lake Erie. The Midwest is expected to range from having an unreasonably cold and snowy winter around the Great Lakes to a glacial, snow-filled winter in the western states prompting a “hibernation zone.” According to the Almanac, the North Central States can experience extremely cold temperatures down to 40 degrees below zero during mid-January.
Northeast Ohio high school football scores for 2022 Week 2

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Check out Week 2 Northeast Ohio high school football scores. No. 1 St. Edward vs. Pittsburgh Central Catholic (Late) Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy 42, Kent Roosevelt 9. Dover 35, Akron East 0. Hawken 24, Doylestown Chippewa 0. Revere 28, Eastlake North 21. Lisbon David Anderson 51, Fairport...
Northeast Ohio’s weekend weather forecast could start rainy but end with sunshine

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Friday could be soggy for some Northeast Ohioans, but the sunshine returns to the forecast on Saturday and Sunday. The clouds could roll in on Friday, bringing about a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms to the region, according to the National Weather Service. Otherwise, the forecast calls for partly sunny skies and a high around 80. There could be some winds up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
