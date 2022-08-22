It’s Alabama Restaurant Week, and cities all over the state are celebrating one of the South’s greatest offerings – delicious dishes. The Rocket City holds its own celebration, and Huntsville Restaurant Week is a great excuse to turn off the oven and take your family out to try something new. As a matter of fact, Huntsville has become a culinary destination thanks to our craft beer and geek-tastic cuisine! This year the CVB is celebrating 10 years of Huntsville Restaurant Week by dedicating the entire month of August as Culinary Month.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 21 DAYS AGO