Sparks Fire investigates serial arson near Truckee River this week
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Sparks Fire Department says someone has been setting several fires over the past few nights. Fire Inspector Don Parsons tells News 4-Fox 11 that fires have been set in the area of Glendale Avenue and Galletti Way, near the Truckee River.
Four people stabbed, two hospitalized at Wingfield Park Friday night
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An argument that turned physical has left four people injured at Wingfield Park Friday night. Crews responded to a stabbing on west 1st St. and north Arlington Ave. around 8:41 p.m. According to the Reno Police Department (RPD), a fight broke...
Fire Watch in effect Saturday for Washoe County, Sierra Nevada region
RENO, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — This Saturday, much of the northern Nevada region will be under a Fire Watch, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The Fire Weather Watch will be in effect from 1:00 p.m. Saturday through the evening as NWS predicts gusty winds and low humidity for large portions of Northeast California and Northwest Nevada.
Investigation underway after man killed by Sparks Police responding to domestic incident
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An investigation is underway after a man was shot by Sparks Police officers responding to a domestic incident on Monday night. Sparks Police Officers responded to a family disturbance in the area of 1600 Merchant St. shortly before 8 p.m. on Aug. 22. Officers had information that an armed suspect was still on the scene.
Residents raise issues with new Carson City sawmill, but support the mill's efforts
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Following a story published last week by the News 4 & Fox 11 Team, we heard from residents who say the construction of the sawmill behind Carson City's Walmart Supercenter and Costco is obstructing their lifestyle. Carson City resident, Mike...
'We hope to make the highway safer' NDOT plans construction on U.S. 50 to Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is creating plans to enhance the safety of Highway 50 up to South Lake Tahoe. During a four-year period study, NDOT discovered crash rates were more than 50 percent higher on U.S. 50 between Elks Point Road and Glenbrook Drive when compared with other similar highways across the state.
Ribs with Git-R-Smoked
FERNLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The 2022 Best of the West Nugget Rib Cook-off kicks off on Aug. 31. Kevin Mcfarland, owner of Git-R-Smoked, has won several awards for his BBQ sauce and his ribs, and this year he's looking to do it again. Mcfarland joined...
Reno city council narrows huge field of applicants down to three finalists for vacant seat
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno city council narrowed down the massive field of 36 applicants for the open Ward 5 seat to just three finalists during a special meeting Thursday. Council members voted to move forward with Kathleen Taylor, Elliot Malin and Alex Goff....
Local TikToker goes viral for videos helping Reno's unhoused community
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Just Knate posts weekly TikToks featuring unhoused people in Reno. The videos have almost 7 million views. In just three months -- Just Knate is becoming a social media sensation for his kind acts towards those who are normally overlooked. "Could...
Box truck causes fatal crash on SR-89 and Goose Meadows
TRUCKEE, Calif. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person is dead after an international box truck crashed into three cars on SR-89 and Goose Meadows on Friday. Around 1:20 p.m., the California Highway Patrol (CHP) says a 43-year-old man from Vallejo, CA, was driving a white international box truck northbound on SR-89 (south), north of Goose Meadows at an undetermined speed.
Who are the 36 people who applied for the open seat on the Reno city council?
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Thirty six people tossed their hats in the ring for the vacant seat on the Reno city council. The three dozen applicants are vying to replace longtime Ward 5 councilmember Neoma Jardon, who resigned earlier this month. Council members voted on...
Hammer and Stain Sierra Nevada grand opening happening August 27
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Aug. 27 is Hammer and Stain Sierra Nevada's grand opening. There will be free shaved iced and a free Nevada board you get to create. Hammer and Stain Sierra Nevada is located at 970 W. 7th Street in Reno. You can stop by between 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Three-car crash on I-80 east at north Wells causes lane closure, traffic delays
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A three-car crash on I-80 eastbound at the north Wells exit has caused traffic delays Friday afternoon. Crews responded to the crash around 3:12 p.m., with traffic backed up between North Center St. and North Wells Ave. According to Trooper Powell...
Gas line break closes SR-28
PLACER COUNTY, CA (News 4 & Fox 11) — A gas line break closed SR-28 in Carnelian Bay in both directions between Sahara Dr and Onyx St. early Friday morning. SR-28 closed just after midnight on Aug. 26 for repairs. As of 5:45 a.m., the road closure is still in effect.
Student loan borrowers in Reno react to Biden's forgiveness plan announcement
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Millions of Americans drowning in student debt could get up to $20,000 to help stay afloat, President Joe Biden announced a new student loan forgiveness plan Wednesday. Crystal Castañeda is a Reno pediatrician who's been paying debts for years says,
Celebrating National Dog Day with Paws 4 Love
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — It's National Dog Day!. Fox 11 is celebrating with Paws 4 Love to talk about therapy dogs with a special feature from therapy dog Tango.
