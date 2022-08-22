RENO, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — This Saturday, much of the northern Nevada region will be under a Fire Watch, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The Fire Weather Watch will be in effect from 1:00 p.m. Saturday through the evening as NWS predicts gusty winds and low humidity for large portions of Northeast California and Northwest Nevada.

WASHOE COUNTY, NV ・ 23 HOURS AGO