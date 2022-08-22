ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, NV

FOX Reno

Sparks Fire investigates serial arson near Truckee River this week

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Sparks Fire Department says someone has been setting several fires over the past few nights. Fire Inspector Don Parsons tells News 4-Fox 11 that fires have been set in the area of Glendale Avenue and Galletti Way, near the Truckee River.
SPARKS, NV
FOX Reno

Four people stabbed, two hospitalized at Wingfield Park Friday night

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An argument that turned physical has left four people injured at Wingfield Park Friday night. Crews responded to a stabbing on west 1st St. and north Arlington Ave. around 8:41 p.m. According to the Reno Police Department (RPD), a fight broke...
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Fire Watch in effect Saturday for Washoe County, Sierra Nevada region

RENO, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — This Saturday, much of the northern Nevada region will be under a Fire Watch, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The Fire Weather Watch will be in effect from 1:00 p.m. Saturday through the evening as NWS predicts gusty winds and low humidity for large portions of Northeast California and Northwest Nevada.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
Douglas County, NV
Douglas County, NV
FOX Reno

'We hope to make the highway safer' NDOT plans construction on U.S. 50 to Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is creating plans to enhance the safety of Highway 50 up to South Lake Tahoe. During a four-year period study, NDOT discovered crash rates were more than 50 percent higher on U.S. 50 between Elks Point Road and Glenbrook Drive when compared with other similar highways across the state.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
FOX Reno

Ribs with Git-R-Smoked

FERNLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The 2022 Best of the West Nugget Rib Cook-off kicks off on Aug. 31. Kevin Mcfarland, owner of Git-R-Smoked, has won several awards for his BBQ sauce and his ribs, and this year he's looking to do it again. Mcfarland joined...
FERNLEY, NV
FOX Reno

Local TikToker goes viral for videos helping Reno's unhoused community

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Just Knate posts weekly TikToks featuring unhoused people in Reno. The videos have almost 7 million views. In just three months -- Just Knate is becoming a social media sensation for his kind acts towards those who are normally overlooked. "Could...
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Box truck causes fatal crash on SR-89 and Goose Meadows

TRUCKEE, Calif. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person is dead after an international box truck crashed into three cars on SR-89 and Goose Meadows on Friday. Around 1:20 p.m., the California Highway Patrol (CHP) says a 43-year-old man from Vallejo, CA, was driving a white international box truck northbound on SR-89 (south), north of Goose Meadows at an undetermined speed.
TRUCKEE, CA
FOX Reno

Hammer and Stain Sierra Nevada grand opening happening August 27

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Aug. 27 is Hammer and Stain Sierra Nevada's grand opening. There will be free shaved iced and a free Nevada board you get to create. Hammer and Stain Sierra Nevada is located at 970 W. 7th Street in Reno. You can stop by between 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Gas line break closes SR-28

PLACER COUNTY, CA (News 4 & Fox 11) — A gas line break closed SR-28 in Carnelian Bay in both directions between Sahara Dr and Onyx St. early Friday morning. SR-28 closed just after midnight on Aug. 26 for repairs. As of 5:45 a.m., the road closure is still in effect.
CARNELIAN BAY, CA

