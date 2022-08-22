ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northwest Florida Daily News

Report: Fort Walton Beach man hospitalized after being stabbed three times for making joke

By Sierra Rains, Northwest Florida Daily News
 5 days ago

FORT WALTON BEACH —  A 31-year-old man was hospitalized Saturday after being stabbed three times during a fight, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

The fight began at about 9 p.m. at a home on Pinewood Terrace in Fort Walton Beach.

Stabbing at night club: Large fight breaks out in Coyote Ugly parking lot, one arrested for alleged stabbing

Armed robbery: OCSO: Suspect in attempted robbery at credit union also failed to register as sex offender

Investigators say Timothy Attaway, 24, of Dallas, Texas, pulled a knife out of his pocket and stabbed the 31-year-old on the arm, head and back, according to Attaway's arrest report.

The 31-year-old was taken to an area hospital. His “prognosis became grim” while he was being transported, the report said. He underwent emergency surgery and is expected to recover.

Witnesses told deputies the fight began after the victim made a joke or comment that angered Attaway. Deputies saw blood on Attaway, who placed himself at the scene and confirmed he had a knife during the incident, according to the report.

Attaway is charged with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm. He was booked into the Okaloosa County jail and was being held without bond on Monday.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Report: Fort Walton Beach man hospitalized after being stabbed three times for making joke

