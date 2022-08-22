Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
21 Years Ago, a Woman Left for a Romantic 4th of July Trip With Her Married Co-Worker. She Was Never Seen Again.Fatim HemrajMarysville, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Football: Buckeyes rank No. 2 in preseason coaches pollThe LanternColumbus, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus investigators searching for suspect who stole, crashed utility truck
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Investigators are searching for an individual who stole a utility truck and crashed it the next day into a Columbus business. Police said a suspect stole a utility truck on August 4 along Hibernia Drive. The next day, the suspect crashed the truck into a business along Silver Drive.
myfox28columbus.com
Stolen cars and gunfire, more crimes involving young people reported across Central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — We have covered many cases with teens involved in crimes, often involving stolen cars across Central Ohio. A stolen Hyundai versus dump truck sent multiple teens to this hospital earlier this month. Earlier this week, a mother told police teens stole her car on the...
myfox28columbus.com
Suspect in double homicide at west Columbus sports bar arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man accused of fatally shooting two people at a west Columbus sports bar in July has been arrested. Kacee Kenner, 22, is charged with murder in the deaths of Denver Spencer, 30, and Daylan Hawkins, 39, at Cain's Sports Lounge on July 16. Two...
myfox28columbus.com
Multiple people injured following far east Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Multiple people are injured following a shooting on the far east side of Columbus. The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon along Yorkland Court. Police said two victims were transported to Grant Medical Center in stable condition. A third victim was taken to Mount Carmel East in stable condition.
myfox28columbus.com
2 suspects break into car, steal gun in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Division of Police is searching for two male suspects who stole a gun from a car in north Columbus. The incident happened along Karl Road on June 28 around 4:30 p.m. Police said two men were walking around a business parking lot and checking...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus police identify officer who fired gun during west side altercation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police has identified an officer who fired his service weapon Monday night during an altercation on the west side. At about 8:50 p.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to the 3300 block of Eakin Road on a report of multiple people with firearms.
myfox28columbus.com
Man trying to buy car beaten, robbed in northwest Columbus, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said a man looking to buy a car on the northwest side was beaten and robbed. Police said on July 24, the victim was meeting with a potential seller of a car using an online app. The victim was looking at the car...
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio man posing as funeral home director sentenced to nearly 12 years in prison
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Shawnte Hardin, 41, has been sentenced to 11 years and ten months in prison after he was found guilty of charges related to providing funeral services without a license. In a press release the Ohio Attorney General, Dave Yost, said, “Real pastors pray at funerals,...
myfox28columbus.com
Joint patrols part of OSU/CPD crime fighting strategy in University District
Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — Classes started this week for students at The Ohio State University. This weekend OSU and Columbus Police will be teaming up to patrol the campus area. The University District Safety Task Force asked for beefed up joint patrols as part of the strategy to reduce crime in the area.
myfox28columbus.com
Delaware County man accused of killing his wife found not guilty on all charges
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Matheau Moore, who was charged with killing his wife, Emily Noble, has been found not guilty on all charges. Moore was accused of murdering his wife and staging the scene to look like a suicide. The Delaware County Common Pleas Clerk confirmed Moore was found...
myfox28columbus.com
Marysville student in custody after bringing stolen gun on school bus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Marysville student was taken into custody Wednesday morning after bringing a stolen gun on the school bus. The Marysville Police Department responded to the report of a recovered handgun at Bunsold Middle School around 7:15 a.m. Witnesses overheard a student talking about having a...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus firefighters to install free smoke alarms in Whitehall
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Firefighters will be in Whitehall Saturday installing smoke alarms in homes. Free smoke alarms will be provided by the American Red Cross. Firefighters will be staged at Saint Agnes Catholic Church, located at 2364 West Mount Street at 10 a.m. Over 200 houses will...
myfox28columbus.com
Whitehall police honor fallen Officer Terry McDowell
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Whitehall Division of Police paid tribute Wednesday to fallen Officer Terry McDowell 21 years after he died in the line of duty. The tribute included remarks from McDowell's family and an honor guard. There was also a groundbreaking for a new police station expansion...
myfox28columbus.com
Spending to help Columbus kids: Is it making a difference? We check in with the city
Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — Eryn Hathaway and her team have a mission. "It started as an in school-based school program for young men and then it branched into girls programming as well," Hathaway, the executive director of ICE Mentors, said. At ICE Mentors, they help boys and girls with...
myfox28columbus.com
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Charlotte and Vader from Franklin County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Charlotte and Vader from the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center!. These two pups are looking for their fur-ever homes. This adult pup is a 5-year-old dachshund who came to the shelter with two other dachshunds as strays. None of them were reclaimed.
myfox28columbus.com
Classified as a 'severe hazard,' Circleville neighbors disgusted eyesore not cleaned up
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — Neighbors in Circleville made a call to ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers to say a three-bedroom home on their small residential street that was destroyed by fire last year remains a severe hazard for them. "I watch you guys on TV, and you always...
myfox28columbus.com
Boxing, therapy and a place to belong, group works to help Columbus kids
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Each punch and drill are moments for kids to connect and let off some steam. "We realize the need for kids, we want to try and change tomorrow, and get these kids self-productive and positive," Nia Winfield said. Winfield says at "Gloves Up" boxing gym...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus City Schools resuming athletic, band practices Friday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — With a conceptual agreement in place between Columbus City Schools and the Columbus Education Association, the district said all athletic, band, and drill team practices will resume on Friday. All other activities for the week are canceled. The district said school athletic directors will provide...
myfox28columbus.com
Groveport Madison Schools approved purchase of new school buses
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Groveport Madison school board approved Wednesday night the purchase of five more school buses. The district said the buses will be used for special education student services. Last week, parents told ABC 6/FOX 28 their children's buses are either hour late or never come...
myfox28columbus.com
Families frustrated during strike with technology challenges for first day of school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Some families who might traditionally be taking first-day student photos found themselves standing in line at school. Parents of kids new to the district said they waited for hours Wednesday to get a chrome book as promised from the district so their kids can take classes online during the strike. Some walked away empty-handed at East High School and other sites across the district.
