Jefferson County, AL

wbrc.com

Two West Alabama school districts promise no gap in milk challenge

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Many of you have heard about the coming milk shortage for Alabama public schools. Borden recently announced that it’s shuttling its milk plant in Dothan and Hattiesburg, Mississippi, a move that left many school districts and the state scrambling for an alternative milk route. The...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Jefferson County Library Cooperative annual Food for Fines Campaign

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Library Cooperative (JCLC) is doing its Food for Fines campaign during the month of September 2022. The annual initiative allows the 40 libraries in the county, including Birmingham Public Library locations, to allow patrons with late fees the opportunity to donate food to help those in need and have up to $10 of their library fines waived.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Emergency agencies prepare for flash flooding

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Heavy rainfall is hitting parts of Alabama hard this week. This led many emergency officials to prepare for a possible flash flooding in our area. 'Turn around, don’t drown' is what they encourage people to do if there is flooding on these roadways. Jefferson County officials have seen several examples of people being caught in rapidly rising water, a problem they see way too often.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Hoover City Schools goes farm to table with USDA program

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover City Schools students and staff have new options for fruits and vegetables. The Hoover City Schools District (HCS) is participating in the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Farm to School Program, which promotes providing fresh, healthy, homegrown food options to students. HCS Child...
HOOVER, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham Police SRO promoted to sergeant

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — It was a big day of promotions for the Birmingham Police Department. One of the officers moving up in the ranks is a school resource officer, Richard Mason, who was promoted to sergeant. WVTM 13's Mattie Davis has the story in the video above.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham police install speed humps to prevent exhibition driving

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham leaders are working to stop exhibition driving by installing speed humps across the city. Police say several incidents have resulted in injury and death. Downtown residents tell CBS 42 that driving happens late at night, between 1-3 a.m. “You can’t get a good night’s sleep,” said Phillip Forestall, a downtown […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham Police officers, corrections personnel get promotions

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department hosted a promotional ceremony for Police and Corrections personnel Friday, August 26. Promotions included captains, lieutenants, sergeants and corrections supervisors. The ceremony took place at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Tuscaloosa developer wants to build a 34 condominium community

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa land developer announced plans to build a condominium community along Lake Tuscaloosa Wednesday. The proposed project is called Hill House and would be located in the North River Yacht Club neighborhood. Developer Andy Turner is hoping the Tuscaloosa City Council will approve it. “The property is 15 acres. It has […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Missing boater search underway on Lake Martin

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Law enforcement officials are searching for a person who went missing on Lake Martin Wednesday. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the unidentified person departed on a boat from Wind Creek State Park at 2 p.m. At 4 p.m., boaters reported an unoccupied boat near Wind Creek State Park, and a search began.
wbrc.com

Services planned Saturday for Mount Vernon police officer killed in Baldwin County wreck

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Arrangements have been announced for a Mount Vernon police officer killed in a wreck in Summerdale. Services for Officer Ivan Mauricio Lopez will be at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church, 601 W. Laurel Ave. in Foley. Viewing will be Saturday, Aug. 27, from 10 a.m. until the Mass is celebrated from noon to 1:30 p.m. A 21-gun salute will take place outside the church following the Mass.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Jefferson Co. Coroner asks for help in locating Birmingham man's family

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office needs help locating the family of a 48-year-old Birmingham man who died in Jefferson County. The coroner said Robert Wesley Hodge was found in the 8400 block of 5th Avenue South on August 18, 2022, after reports of an abandoned vehicle. Upon arriving, Birmingham Police found Hodge unresponsive sitting in the front passenger seat of his car.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

