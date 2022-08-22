Read full article on original website
Two West Alabama school districts promise no gap in milk challenge
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Many of you have heard about the coming milk shortage for Alabama public schools. Borden recently announced that it’s shuttling its milk plant in Dothan and Hattiesburg, Mississippi, a move that left many school districts and the state scrambling for an alternative milk route. The...
Jefferson County Library Cooperative annual Food for Fines Campaign
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Library Cooperative (JCLC) is doing its Food for Fines campaign during the month of September 2022. The annual initiative allows the 40 libraries in the county, including Birmingham Public Library locations, to allow patrons with late fees the opportunity to donate food to help those in need and have up to $10 of their library fines waived.
Emergency agencies prepare for flash flooding
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Heavy rainfall is hitting parts of Alabama hard this week. This led many emergency officials to prepare for a possible flash flooding in our area. 'Turn around, don’t drown' is what they encourage people to do if there is flooding on these roadways. Jefferson County officials have seen several examples of people being caught in rapidly rising water, a problem they see way too often.
Hoover City Schools goes farm to table with USDA program
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover City Schools students and staff have new options for fruits and vegetables. The Hoover City Schools District (HCS) is participating in the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Farm to School Program, which promotes providing fresh, healthy, homegrown food options to students. HCS Child...
Birmingham Police SRO promoted to sergeant
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — It was a big day of promotions for the Birmingham Police Department. One of the officers moving up in the ranks is a school resource officer, Richard Mason, who was promoted to sergeant. WVTM 13's Mattie Davis has the story in the video above.
West Alabama ambulance service’s unusual strategy to recruit future EMTs is working
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - In early August, NorthStar Ambulance in Tuscaloosa started doing something ‘untraditional’ to recruit future EMTs. The strategy seems to be paying off so far. It was back in early August when Northport officials said they need at least 15 prospective EMTs. It appears they’re...
Birmingham police install speed humps to prevent exhibition driving
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham leaders are working to stop exhibition driving by installing speed humps across the city. Police say several incidents have resulted in injury and death. Downtown residents tell CBS 42 that driving happens late at night, between 1-3 a.m. “You can’t get a good night’s sleep,” said Phillip Forestall, a downtown […]
Birmingham Police officers, corrections personnel get promotions
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department hosted a promotional ceremony for Police and Corrections personnel Friday, August 26. Promotions included captains, lieutenants, sergeants and corrections supervisors. The ceremony took place at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight...
From SRO to sergeant, Birmingham officer known for inspiring students is promoted
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Birmingham Police Department held a promotion ceremony Friday where Richard Mason, a former school resource officer who inspired multiple students to join the police force, was promoted to sergeant. Watch the story in the video above. Mason spent years in various Birmingham schools as an...
Tuscaloosa developer wants to build a 34 condominium community
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa land developer announced plans to build a condominium community along Lake Tuscaloosa Wednesday. The proposed project is called Hill House and would be located in the North River Yacht Club neighborhood. Developer Andy Turner is hoping the Tuscaloosa City Council will approve it. “The property is 15 acres. It has […]
Community members help clean-up after public works crews spend 8 days cleaning Wylam neighborhood
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Birmingham said illegal dumping is rampant lately in the Wylam neighborhood. They’ve collected more than 200 tons of bulk trash in the last week. They said it is because Wylam is a hot-spot for illegal dumping, with people coming from all over to use empty lots as dump sites. Residents said they’ve had enough.
1 dead, several injured in overnight shooting in Birmingham
An overnight shooting on Finley Boulevard left one person dead and several others injured Thursday night.
Nathan Gemeinhart set to impact the community even after his funeral
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Police are now answering more questions regarding the death of Nathan Gemeinhart. He was found dead on August 9, and the person police suspect to be his killer, Youit Jones, is behind bars in Carter County Oklahoma. Even though police believe the killer is now behind...
Missing boater search underway on Lake Martin
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Law enforcement officials are searching for a person who went missing on Lake Martin Wednesday. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the unidentified person departed on a boat from Wind Creek State Park at 2 p.m. At 4 p.m., boaters reported an unoccupied boat near Wind Creek State Park, and a search began.
Birmingham to overhaul trash pickup system distributing citywide 100,000 large trash bins
The City of Birmingham is launching a uniform garbage cart system for all its residential homes. Earlier this week, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin recommended and the Birmingham City Council approved $6.5 million to purchase, assemble and distribute 100,000 large trash bins to every residential home in the city. 96 Gallon...
Services planned Saturday for Mount Vernon police officer killed in Baldwin County wreck
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Arrangements have been announced for a Mount Vernon police officer killed in a wreck in Summerdale. Services for Officer Ivan Mauricio Lopez will be at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church, 601 W. Laurel Ave. in Foley. Viewing will be Saturday, Aug. 27, from 10 a.m. until the Mass is celebrated from noon to 1:30 p.m. A 21-gun salute will take place outside the church following the Mass.
Jefferson Co. Coroner asks for help in locating Birmingham man’s family
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office needs help locating the family of a 48-year-old Birmingham man who died in Jefferson County. The coroner said Robert Wesley Hodge was found in the 8400 block of 5th Avenue South on August 18, 2022, after reports of an abandoned vehicle. Upon arriving, Birmingham Police found Hodge unresponsive sitting in the front passenger seat of his car.
Talladega Fire and Rescue: Driver slams into house following pursuit, causes gas leak
TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - A driver involved in a pursuit with law enforcement, lost control of the car and hit a house causing a gas leak, according to Talladega Fire and Rescue. Rescue personnel said it happened around 1:30 a.m. Friday, August 26, 2022, in the 500 block of East...
Hail of rifle fire along Birmingham’s Finley Boulevard kills 1, wounds 4
A hail of gunfire on Birmingham’s Finley Boulevard left one man dead and four others injured. A North Precinct officer was on routine patrol when, about 11:20 p.m. Thursday, he heard shots ring out near Eighth Street West and Finley Boulevard. Multiple rifle rounds were fired, said Officer Truman Fitzgerald.
