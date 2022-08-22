Read full article on original website
Editorial: Kudos to Harry Shovlin!
Sometimes it can take awhile for the real story to come out, especially if official sources are less than forthcoming. Such has been the case for what’s reported in this edition on the circumstances surrounding the City of Falls Church’s controversial (at the time) acquisition and disposal of the seven acres known then as the Kisling tract which became home to a northern Virginia extension of Virginia Tech (and U.Va. at the time).
Falls Church Calendar: August 25 – 31, 2022
Falls Church Writers Group. A group for local aspiring writers. Share your work, give and receive feedback. This program will be held virtually on Zoom. Email [email protected] to request a Zoom invite. 7 p.m. Summer Concert And Open House. Enjoy an afternoon with live music with and signature summer...
Our Man in Arlington
At least one edifice on renamed Langston Blvd. is not being renamed. The Lee Community Center at Lexington St., for decades a red brick gathering place that dates to 1926, is now in county purgatory. Its empty state has left erstwhile users (before the pandemic it hosted senior history lectures,...
Letter to the Editor: Goodbye Falls Church City
I married for love and moved to the city a few good years ago. The sun was on my street and I envisioned a bright future, a lot of happiness, peace and joy. There was nothing that could possibly be in the way: no health problems, no old parents to care for, no dependent kids, no financial problems, but just two love birds who decided to spend the rest of their life together. It was a happy beginning, but the ending, not so happy. My spouse’s family xenophobic and homophobic feelings eroded our love and I ended up being isolated from friends and family and told to leave. I returned to Arlington, but I hold Falls Church City in my heart, a beautiful city, and a wonderful community.
Jaguars dominate Mustangs, Win 35-0 in Season Opener
In their season opener, Falls Church High School Varsity Football defeated local rivals the Meridian Mustangs 35-0. The result came somewhat as a shock to avid followers of either team. Despite Meridian being the smaller school, playing in Class 3 compared to Falls Church’s larger size Class 6, the Jaguars entered this season as underdogs after going 1-9 last year.
