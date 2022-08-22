Read full article on original website
Florida Airports Make List of the Cheapest Airports to Fly Out FromL. CaneFlorida State
Tampa Property Tax Increase Vote Will Require "Automatic Recount"TaxBuzzHillsborough County, FL
5 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Dorms at USF are Filled to Capacity This FallAloha MelaniTampa, FL
Tom Brady’s Eldest Son Jack Brady Celebrates 15th Birthday in Floral Top & Sneakers on Golf Course
Jack Brady is spending his 15th birthday on the golf course with his father Tom Brady. The NFL superstar just shared a photo of his son this morning, which shows the birthday boy posing for a picture on the golf course. “Happy Birthday my beautiful son. What a blessing you are in our life. We love you so much and are so proud of the amazing young man that you are. You make everyday of our life more joyful and fun. Have a great 15th Birthday Jack ,” Brady wrote under the photo. View this post on Instagram A post...
Patrick Mahomes Embraces Family Moments in Kansas City Chiefs Jersey and Red Cleats
Click here to read the full article. Patrick Mahomes was in full team spirit with his family while at the Kansas City Chiefs’ training camp. The quarterback posed with his daughter Sterling in an Instagram photo dump shared by wife Brittany Matthews, wearing his team’s red jersey with long sleeves. A tie-dye rubber bracelet, finished his outfit. Sterling matched her dad in a white T-shirt, yellow shorts and sparkly red Chiefs-branded sneakers. In later photos, Matthews could be seen in a graphic T-shirt with “Mahomes” lettering, as well as black bike shorts, red and white Nike sneakers and a light gold Louis...
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s Family Album: Pics
Brady’s bunch! Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen started their family in 2009 and have been documenting their fun-filled lives with their kids ever since. The couple, who were set up in 2006 on a blind date, welcomed their son, Benjamin, three years later. He became a big brother when Vivian was born in 2012. The […]
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Celebrate Daughter Sterling's Half Birthday at Hall of Fame Ceremony
Last weekend called for double the celebrations for the Mahomes family. On Sunday, Patrick Mahomes was inducted into the Texas Tech Hall of Fame where he was joined for the ceremony by wife Brittany Mahomes and their daughter Sterling Skye, 18 months. In addition to commemorating the NFL star's big...
Jordan Love Is a ‘Master’ of the Packers Offense Despite Subpar Numbers
Jordan Love is looking quite comfortable under center with the Green Bay Packers. The post Jordan Love Is a ‘Master’ of the Packers Offense Despite Subpar Numbers appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Backup QB competitors, secondary depth among winners, losers for Cowboys vs Seahawks
The Dallas Cowboys ended their exhibition season with a thrilling win over the Seattle Seahawks, 27-26. The outcome of the game was much less important than the performance of the guys fighting for their place on the depth chart or earning a roster spot. With only three preseason games this...
