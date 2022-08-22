ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Footwear News

Tom Brady’s Eldest Son Jack Brady Celebrates 15th Birthday in Floral Top & Sneakers on Golf Course

Jack Brady is spending his 15th birthday on the golf course with his father Tom Brady. The NFL superstar just shared a photo of his son this morning, which shows the birthday boy posing for a picture on the golf course. “Happy Birthday my beautiful son. What a blessing you are in our life. We love you so much and are so proud of the amazing young man that you are. You make everyday of our life more joyful and fun. Have a great 15th Birthday Jack ,” Brady wrote under the photo. View this post on Instagram A post...
Footwear News

Patrick Mahomes Embraces Family Moments in Kansas City Chiefs Jersey and Red Cleats

Click here to read the full article. Patrick Mahomes was in full team spirit with his family while at the Kansas City Chiefs’ training camp. The quarterback posed with his daughter Sterling in an Instagram photo dump shared by wife Brittany Matthews, wearing his team’s red jersey with long sleeves. A tie-dye rubber bracelet, finished his outfit. Sterling matched her dad in a white  T-shirt, yellow shorts and sparkly red Chiefs-branded sneakers. In later photos, Matthews could be seen in a graphic T-shirt with “Mahomes” lettering, as well as black bike shorts, red and white Nike sneakers and a light gold Louis...
Us Weekly

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s Family Album: Pics

Brady’s bunch! Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen started their family in 2009 and have been documenting their fun-filled lives with their kids ever since. The couple, who were set up in 2006 on a blind date, welcomed their son, Benjamin, three years later. He became a big brother when Vivian was born in 2012. The […]
