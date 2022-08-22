ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Gregory T. Kapusta
5d ago

Between the misinformation put out by the CDC about COVID-19 and the outright lies told to Kentuckians about COVID-19 by Andy Beshear, I’m through with lies….

Peggy Penrose
4d ago

We relaxed our guidelines many months ago when we realized it was POLITICAL health policies. All of us wanted to do the right thing. But when it was clearly political decisions not based on facts, we had sense enough to make our own health based decisions. CDC & Government lost credibility in the eyes of the public over this. We will never trust either for health decisions again. Which is sad & dangerous.

wnky.com

Burger voted best in Kentucky can be found in Hart County

HORSE CAVE, Ky. – A family-owned diner in Horse Cave just received an award from Kentucky Living for #1 hamburger in the state. In an interview with News 40, owner of 5 Broke Girls, Jackie Kulaga, said they’ve only been open a little less than four years. The award came to her as a surprise, as she is a Texas native. Coming from Fort Worth, Kulaga had not yet heard of Kentucky Living but was very appreciative of the award. Kulaga, who runs the restaurant alongside her two daughters and granddaughters, says she attributes their success to everything coming from their kitchen being “made with love.”
wvxu.org

Kentucky counties will face a snow plow driver shortage this winter

Last winter, the Kenton County Engineer's Office had eight seasonal positions open. The job includes snow plow and salt truck operations. Public Works Supervisor Rick Buster says they were only able to fill two of those positions, and there are fears it might happen again. “Even if you wanted to...
westkentuckystar.com

Missing Johnson County man found dead in Missouri

A Johnson County, Illinois man reported missing last week was found dead in southeast Missouri on Friday. Forty-three-year-old Jason Blair of Creal Springs reportedly left Johnson County on Wednesday with the family dog. The Madison County, Missouri, sheriff's office said someone reported seeing a man and dog walking on a...
spectrumnews1.com

Police confirm nine arrests after panic at Kentucky State Fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Several people were arrested at the Kentucky State Fair, which closed early Saturday night after suspicious activity was reported to law enforcement, authorities said. In a statement Sunday afternoon, Kentucky State Police confirmed they received an initial report at approximately 9:20 pm on Aug. 20 of...
spotonillinois.com

Illinois Department of Corrections to release 17 inmates sentenced in Tazewell County during Q4

Illini Central Community Unit School District 189 in Mason County won't be teaching the state's new controversial sex education curriculum, despite protests the lessons are "obscene and fail to align with community standards." The Illini Central Community Unit School District... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 13:43. 13:43. 09:25.
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
WOWK 13 News

Family and friends mourn the loss of 12-year-old shot to death in Kentucky

JOHNSON COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — On Monday, dozens of Stacia Collins’ closest friends and family members were in tears as they said their final goodbyes to the young 12-year-old girl they say was taken from them too soon. “It’s sad, you can’t ever deal with it,” said Collins’ best friend Hayley Oiler. “I miss talking […]
wdrb.com

3 Kentucky State Police troopers indicted for excessive force, cover up in man's arrest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two more Kentucky State Police troopers face charges after an FBI investigation into excessive force and a cover up. The charges stem from the arrest of Bradley Hamblin, who was badly bruised when he was booked on arson charges in Whitley County. He was also charged with fleeing and resisting arrest, but the fleeing charge was dropped and he pleaded guilty to the resisting charge just four days after his arrest.
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
Fox 19

2 people arrested following 12+ hour SWAT standoff in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Two people were arrested following a more than 12-hour-long SWAT standoff in Fairfield Township. A trio of law enforcement agencies went to a home in the area of Lester Avenue and Paducah Avenue around 6 p.m. Friday to serve a search warrant, according to the Fairfield Township Police Department.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH

