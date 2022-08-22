ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Capital Region congressional races in the August 23 primary

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AnYR0_0hQYuRXL00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — August 23 is the second and final primary day in New York State. This primary includes races for Congress and State Senate. In the Capital Region, there are five major primary races on Tuesday to be voted on.

Get the latest local news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

In May, a federal judge ruled for New York’s congressional primary to be moved to August 23 . The primary was postponed after the state’s highest court declared the district lines submitted by the New York State Legislature were unconstitutional.

However, the primary for statewide and local officials was still on June 28. The general election is on November 8.

What you need to know ahead of Tuesday’s Primary

U.S. House District 19 Special Election

This special election will elect a candidate to finish Antonio Delgado’s term, who resigned his position after being appointed New York Lieutenant Governor . Marc Molinaro, a Republican and the current Dutchess County Executive, and Pat Ryan, a Democrat and current Ulster County Executive, are battling it out for the seat.

New York’s 19th congressional district covers mainly the Catskills and mid-Hudson Valley regions. The newly re-drawn district includes all of Columbia, Delaware, Greene, Otsego, Schoharie, Sullivan, and Ulster Counties, and parts of Broome, Dutchess, Montgomery, and Rensselaer Counties.

U.S. House District 19 Democratic Primary

How much is the extra primary day costing Capital Region counties?

This race will select the Democratic candidate for the newly re-drawn 19th congressional district. Jamie Cheney, a business owner and farmer, is facing off against Josh Riley, an attorney, for the seat.

In interviews with NEWS10, Cheney said she is focusing her campaign on women’s reproductive women’s rights and healthcare. Her goal, if she’s elected, is to be part of re-negotiations for the farm bill. Riley has championed voters’ rights and stronger campaign finance laws, but he is focusing his campaign on climate change.

You can watch their full interviews with NEWS10’s Solomon Syed below.

Jamie Cheney talks campaign with News10 Candidate for Congress discusses the issues with News10

U.S. House District 20 Democratic Primary

Incumbent Democrat Paul Tonko is being challenged by Rostislav Rar, a non-profit immigration attorney, for the newly re-drawn 20th congressional district. The district includes all of Albany, Schenectady, and Rensselaer Counties and the southern half of Saratoga County.

This is Tonko’s first democratic primary challenger in his congressional career. Tonko has served in the House of Representatives for over a dozen years. In an interview with NEWS10, he said it’s that experience and knowledge that has helped him secure investment opportunities through legislation such as the recent CHIPS Bill.

Special election for Reed’s congressional seat set for August 23

Rar said his campaign centers around the environment, education, and equality. “How come our people of color, how come our people who are gender non-conforming, how come our women, how come our minorities are treated in ways that other people are not treated,” said Rar.

You can watch their full interviews with NEWS10’s Solomon Syed below.

Paul Tonko talks campaign with News10 Rostislav Rar talks campaign with News10

U.S. House District 21 Democratic Primary

Matt Castelli, who joined the C.I.A shortly after the September 11 attacks, and Matt Putorti, an attorney, are battling it out for the newly re-drawn 20th congressional district. The massive 21st district stretches from St. Lawrence County in the north to Schoharie County in the south.

In interviews with NEWS10, Castelli sees himself as a moderate in the district. “In order to win, you have to build a coalition,” said Castelli.

Judge changes party enrollment rules before primary

Putorti said he wants to focus on lowering the cost of living, protecting social rights he claims are under attack, and fighting climate change. “I’m the only candidate in this race who grew up in the district, who went to public school in the district, who voted in the district prior to running,” said Putorti. He adds, “this race is very personal, I want to fight for my home.”

You can watch their full interviews with NEWS10’s Solomon Syed below.

Matt Castelli talk campaign with News10 Matt Putorti talks campaign with NEWS10

State Senate District 51 Republican Primary

Incumbent Peter Oberacker is facing off against Terry Bernardo, the former chair of the Ulster County Legislature and New York State GOP Committeewoman. The district covers all of Schoharie, Otsego, and Cortland Counties, as well as parts of Tompkins, Herkimer, Chenango, Cayuga, Delaware, and Ulster Counties.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

New York Congressional Primary results

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS 10)–One of New York’s most competitive primary races was in the 10th Congressional District. The democratic winner being announced as Dan Goldman, who will go up against Republican Benine Hamdan in November. In the 12 district, two democratic incumbents, Jerry Nadler and Carolyn Maloney went head to head after redistricting placed them […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NEWS10 ABC

Town says yes, residents still say “Not Moreau” when it comes to biochar

MOREAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Hundreds lined the driveway leading to the town of Moreau’s municipal complex Thursday evening. While the town is saying yes, those residents resoundingly said, “not Moreau” when it comes to building a controversial biochar facility. “The product itself is not the biggest concern, it’s the process of making the product that […]
MOREAU, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
NEWS10 ABC

Final pieces added to New York Birding Trail

Next time you see a flock of birds in flight, give some thought to their trail. This week, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced the completion of a trail of its own - one that tracks birds all across the state.
TRAVEL
NEWS10 ABC

State: Opioid overdoses on rise in central NY

On Friday, the New York State Department of Health released comments regarding high opioid overdose rates in the state. The department said that a rapid uptick in overdoses related to opioid use has been seen in Central New York over recent weeks and months.
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Tonko
NEWS10 ABC

YMCA faces potential program cuts, seeks to hire 150+ staff

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The YMCA has spent the last 30 years standing solid, supporting Capital Region families with before and after school childcare, camps and clubs, but for the first time, those programs are on unstable ground. “We are one of the oldest and longest running childcare programs, so this is really a surprise […]
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital Region#Republican Primary#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Election State#State Senate#Dutchess County Executive#Democratic
NEWS10 ABC

Judge declines to require hand count of Arizona ballots

PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge refused Friday to require that Arizona officials count ballots by hand in November, dismissing a lawsuit filed by the Republican nominees for governor and secretary of state based on false claims of problems with vote-counting machines. Kari Lake, who is running for governor,...
ARIZONA STATE
NEWS10 ABC

OCM begins accepting retail cannabis applications

The states Office of Cannabis Management took a big step forward in the retail dispensary process on Thursday by accepting applications. This is part of New York's Seeding Opportunity Initiative which prioritizes those who were negatively impacted by cannabis prohibitio
RETAIL
NEWS10 ABC

Empire State Weekly: The impacts of student loan forgiveness

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This week on Empire State Weekly, the Biden Administration’s forgiveness of student loans has had an impact on borrowers and higher education. The administration’s forgiveness plan forgives ten thousand dollars of federal student loan debt, with up to twenty thousand dollars of forgiveness available for Pell Grant recipients. Get the latest […]
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Special Election
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NEWS10 ABC

Abrams, Georgia Democrats look to prove 2020 wasn’t ‘fluke’

ATLANTA (AP) — Four years ago, Georgia Democrats had a contested primary for governor because the party old guard didn’t believe in Stacey Abrams. She blew away the elders’ alternative and, in a close general election loss, established herself as de facto party boss in a newfound battleground.
GEORGIA STATE
NEWS10 ABC

Users report delays accessing student loan forgiveness site, legal expert discusses challenges to Biden’s plans

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Everyone seems to be rushing to get their share in student loan forgiveness funds, but it’s slow going to get access. “I’m still dealing with it. I couldn’t get in yesterday. Again, I couldn’t get in this morning,” says Castleton local David Ridgeway. Friday, Ridgeway made the drive to drop his […]
CASTLETON-ON-HUDSON, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Oz sharpens attack on Fetterman health after ‘crudites’ flub

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Dr. Mehmet Oz is taking a sharper tone in attacking the health of Democrat John Fetterman in their Pennsylvania Senate race, with the celebrity heart surgeon’s campaign saying that if the state’s lieutenant governor “had ever eaten a vegetable in his life, then maybe he wouldn’t have had a major stroke.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

34K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy