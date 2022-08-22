Capital Region congressional races in the August 23 primary

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — August 23 is the second and final primary day in New York State. This primary includes races for Congress and State Senate. In the Capital Region, there are five major primary races on Tuesday to be voted on.

In May, a federal judge ruled for New York’s congressional primary to be moved to August 23 . The primary was postponed after the state’s highest court declared the district lines submitted by the New York State Legislature were unconstitutional.

However, the primary for statewide and local officials was still on June 28. The general election is on November 8.

U.S. House District 19 Special Election

This special election will elect a candidate to finish Antonio Delgado’s term, who resigned his position after being appointed New York Lieutenant Governor . Marc Molinaro, a Republican and the current Dutchess County Executive, and Pat Ryan, a Democrat and current Ulster County Executive, are battling it out for the seat.

New York’s 19th congressional district covers mainly the Catskills and mid-Hudson Valley regions. The newly re-drawn district includes all of Columbia, Delaware, Greene, Otsego, Schoharie, Sullivan, and Ulster Counties, and parts of Broome, Dutchess, Montgomery, and Rensselaer Counties.

U.S. House District 19 Democratic Primary

This race will select the Democratic candidate for the newly re-drawn 19th congressional district. Jamie Cheney, a business owner and farmer, is facing off against Josh Riley, an attorney, for the seat.

In interviews with NEWS10, Cheney said she is focusing her campaign on women’s reproductive women’s rights and healthcare. Her goal, if she’s elected, is to be part of re-negotiations for the farm bill. Riley has championed voters’ rights and stronger campaign finance laws, but he is focusing his campaign on climate change.

You can watch their full interviews with NEWS10’s Solomon Syed below.

U.S. House District 20 Democratic Primary

Incumbent Democrat Paul Tonko is being challenged by Rostislav Rar, a non-profit immigration attorney, for the newly re-drawn 20th congressional district. The district includes all of Albany, Schenectady, and Rensselaer Counties and the southern half of Saratoga County.

This is Tonko’s first democratic primary challenger in his congressional career. Tonko has served in the House of Representatives for over a dozen years. In an interview with NEWS10, he said it’s that experience and knowledge that has helped him secure investment opportunities through legislation such as the recent CHIPS Bill.

Rar said his campaign centers around the environment, education, and equality. “How come our people of color, how come our people who are gender non-conforming, how come our women, how come our minorities are treated in ways that other people are not treated,” said Rar.

You can watch their full interviews with NEWS10’s Solomon Syed below.

U.S. House District 21 Democratic Primary

Matt Castelli, who joined the C.I.A shortly after the September 11 attacks, and Matt Putorti, an attorney, are battling it out for the newly re-drawn 20th congressional district. The massive 21st district stretches from St. Lawrence County in the north to Schoharie County in the south.

In interviews with NEWS10, Castelli sees himself as a moderate in the district. “In order to win, you have to build a coalition,” said Castelli.

Putorti said he wants to focus on lowering the cost of living, protecting social rights he claims are under attack, and fighting climate change. “I’m the only candidate in this race who grew up in the district, who went to public school in the district, who voted in the district prior to running,” said Putorti. He adds, “this race is very personal, I want to fight for my home.”

You can watch their full interviews with NEWS10’s Solomon Syed below.

State Senate District 51 Republican Primary

Incumbent Peter Oberacker is facing off against Terry Bernardo, the former chair of the Ulster County Legislature and New York State GOP Committeewoman. The district covers all of Schoharie, Otsego, and Cortland Counties, as well as parts of Tompkins, Herkimer, Chenango, Cayuga, Delaware, and Ulster Counties.

