One major delay may hang up the Washington Elementary School renovation. Chief Engineer of Vision 117, Bob Roads says that the school’s main electrical panel could be a lengthy time away from arriving because of supply chain issues: “The only outstanding issue we have now in terms of equipment is the electrical panel. [Contractors] are claiming that may not be available until May. They are looking at options. One option would be to put in a temporary system to get the kids back in sooner, and then, taking that back out. I don’t think that will be preferred solution. The second option, which may be the preferred solution, is to break the panel down into multiple, [smaller] panels which they could conceivably get faster.”

JACKSONVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO