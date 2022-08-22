Read full article on original website
Illinois to receive federal money to plug abandoned wells
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Illinois is receiving federal money to plug some of its oil and gas wells no longer in operation. U.S. Department of Interior officials announced Thursday they are providing 24 states with funding to plug and cap orphaned wells, including $25 million for Illinois. The funding is from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. […]
Landowners file opposition to carbon pipeline
The group Citizens Against Heartland Greenway Pipeline has filed its formal opposition to the carbon capture project with the Illinois Commerce Commission. President John Feltham grows corn and soybeans on the Knox County farm that his family has owned for more than a century. Feltham has concerns about possible property...
Illinois citizens group forms to oppose labor amendment it says will lead to higher taxes
(The Center Square) – A group of Illinois residents has formed the Citizen Advisory Coalition to Save Illinois to get the word out about the labor amendment on the November ballot that the group says will cost Illinoisans in higher taxes. The Citizen Advisory Coalition to Save Illinois is...
Audit of Illinois treasurer’s office finds $1.6 billion ‘understated’ in financial statements
(The Center Square) – A recent audit of the Illinois Treasurer’s office shows several accounts understated $1.6 billion. The report from the Auditor General for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2021, said testing of financial statements show uncorrected duplicate deposits between the treasurer’s office and the office of the Illinois Comptroller.
Application Period Now Open for State Fire Truck and Ambulance Revolving Loan Program
A state loan program aimed at assisting first responders is once again open for applications. The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal along with the Illinois Finance Authority has opened the application period for the Fire Truck and Ambulance Revolving Loan Program. State officials say the Fire Truck Revolving...
Clinton County Among First To Go Live With Next Gen 911
Illinois State Police (ISP) Director Brendan F. Kelly, joined by Illinois Statewide 911 Administrator Cindy Barbera-Brelle, Grundy County Sheriff/Emergency Telephone System Board Director of Electronic Operations Chris Kindelspire, and KenCom Public Safety Dispatch Director Lynette Bergeron, has announced the first counties to go live with Next Generation 911. Next Generation 911 moves emergency response communications to a more integrated information technology network.
Supply Chain Issue Causing Delay at Washington Elementary Renovation
One major delay may hang up the Washington Elementary School renovation. Chief Engineer of Vision 117, Bob Roads says that the school’s main electrical panel could be a lengthy time away from arriving because of supply chain issues: “The only outstanding issue we have now in terms of equipment is the electrical panel. [Contractors] are claiming that may not be available until May. They are looking at options. One option would be to put in a temporary system to get the kids back in sooner, and then, taking that back out. I don’t think that will be preferred solution. The second option, which may be the preferred solution, is to break the panel down into multiple, [smaller] panels which they could conceivably get faster.”
Growth of Illinois at center stage in Pritzker, Bailey address to farmers
Bailey once again tried to tie Governor Pritzker to Chicago violence.
NEW LAWS: Several new laws into effect Sunday across Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Several new laws will go into effect on Sunday across Missouri. SB987 - Current law defines a “nonfloating facility” for the purposes of licensing excursion gambling boats as a structure within one thousand feet of the Missouri or Mississippi River. This act requires such structure to be within one thousand feet from the closest edge of the main channel of the Missouri or Mississippi River. This act also allows the water beneath or inside of such facility to be in tanks in addition to rigid or semirigid storage containers or structures.
Multiple Fire Departments Called to Westermeyer Industries in Bluffs
Multiple Fire Departments in the area are en route to a fire alarm call at the new warehouse on the campus of Westermeyer Industries on Illinois Route 100 south of Bluffs. Initial calls came into West Central Illinois Dispatch just after 2PM. Scanner chatter says that employees have made it...
JSD 117 Approves Significant Increases For Teachers in Latest Contract
Members of the Jacksonville Education Association will be seeing a significant increase to their salary this year as a part of an effort to attract and keep young, new teachers in Jacksonville School District 117. Superintendent Steve Ptacek says he’s had extensive talks with people on the structure of the...
Three Downstate Counties to Consider Non-Binding Secession Referendum in November
Brown County, Hardin County, and a northeast portion of Madison County will be voting this November on a non-binding referendum to split the state in two. According to the website Red State Secession, if the majority of voters in these counties vote for the split they will join 24 other counties in southern and central Illinois that have voted in favor of this idea within the last 5 years.
Last natural mineral spa in Illinois to be auctioned off
Illinois' last natural mineral spa is being auctioned off next month.
Illinois Pork Producers offering CDL scholarships
Trucking shortages are at an all-time high that could reach 160,000 by 2030, according to the American trucking Association. Illinois Pork Producers has announced their part of the solution — a scholarship program for applicants who are looking to obtain or renew their Commercial Driver’s License in Illinois.
Taylorville Public Show Up To Rally For Local Kroger
Over 100 people showed up to a rally to reopen the Taylorville Kroger Thursday evening. Many members of the public spoke out in support of Kroger reopening and for the EPA to lift the seal that is keeping the grocery store closed. Kroger has been shut down in Taylorville for nearly a month due to an asbestos contamination leak.
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Illinois
There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States – the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people – guns are big business.
Multiple Alarm Fire Destroys Majority of Westermeyer Industries Complex Near Bluffs
A manufacturing facility in Bluffs was all but completely destroyed by fire Friday afternoon. Multiple fire departments responded to a call of a fire at Westermeyer Industries on Route 100 near Bluffs just after 2 pm yesterday. 12 area fire departments as well as Morgan County ESDA were on scene...
New Illinois law will eliminate cash bail starting Jan. 1
GRUNDY COUNTY, Ill. - The Grundy County Sheriff's Office and State's Attorney gave the public a heads-up about a law change come Jan. 1. The law will eliminate cash bail, which will make it more difficult for prosecutors to hold defendants in jail before trial. "If I commit my tenth...
Real estate transfers in Pike County from Aug. 8-12, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Robert Brewer and Tammy Brewer of Pittsfield sold a 60.35-acre farm...
Illinois governor race heats up over Chicago crime while talking agriculture with farmers
While the discussion focused mainly on challenges facing Illinois farmers, a big topic facing Chicago was brought up.
