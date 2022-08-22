Read full article on original website
Inmate faces kidnapping charges after escape from CMCF
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – An inmate of the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility (CMCF) is facing more charges after his escape from the prison and eventual recapture on Friday, August 25. Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey said prison officials asked the sheriff’s office for help once they realized the inmate had escaped. About 40 deputies […]
WTOK-TV
Inmate dies in Neshoba County Jail
NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office is cooperating with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation as it looks into the death of an inmate at the Neshoba County Detention Facility. Raymond Murrell, 50, died Sunday night while in custody. Murrell was in jail for 36 days...
kicks96news.com
Inmate Convicted in Leake County Captured After Escaping State Prison
A man serving a seven-year sentence for aggravated assault in Leake County got a few hours of unauthorized freedom Thursday. Shunekndrick Huffman, 20, escaped from the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County but was captured about two miles away, hiding in a dumpster at the State Hospital at Whitfield. Huffman was scheduled to be released from prison in December.
wcbi.com
Unpaid fines could lead to a handful arrests in Macon
MACON, Miss. (WCBI)- If you want to avoid going to jail in Macon, make sure your name is not on the list of old fines released by the police department. The Macon Police Department released a picture of people with old fines. The list shows the remaining balances due on...
kicks96news.com
More DUI and Possession Arrests in Neshoba County
KEISLAN JAKAMERON GREER, 21, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Child Endangerment, Expired License Tag, Possession of Paraphernalia, MHP. Bond $1,500, $800, $400, $600. KRISTI LEVON HALDERMAN, 41, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Suspended Driver’s License, No Proof of Insurance, Seat Belt Violation, Improper Equipment, NCSO. Bond $800, $600, $800, $800, $60, $300.
Neshoba Democrat
2 on the run after bust at grow op
Two suspects remain on the run after a Union man was arrested and charged in connection with a marijuana growing operation on Road 539 near Ocobla, the authorities said. Jean C. “Flexx” Boykin, 30, of 107 Martha Lane, Union, was arrested and charged with trafficking marijuana, manufacturing marijuana and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
kicks96news.com
Identity Theft and Credit Card Fraud in Attala and Leake
DENNIS R SHARKEY, 58, of Kosciusko, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD. Bond N/A. CHESTER SHEPHEARD, 38, of Lena, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, LCSO. Bond $5,000, $1,000. STEPHEN C SKEEN, 25, of Kosciusko, Felony Use of Credit Card with Intent to Defraud,...
Neshoba Democrat
Inmate death in Neshoba jail under investigation
The death of an inmate at the Neshoba County Detention Facility Sunday night is being investigated, the authorities aid. The Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office is cooperating with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations (MBI) regarding in the incident reported after 11 p.m., Sheriff Eric Clark said in a release early Monday morning.
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report August 24, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 19, 2022 at 6:00 AM to August 23, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. At 9:34 PM on August 23,...
Former Mississippi police officer pleads guilty to rape
On Monday, a former Brandon police officer pled guilty to one count of statutory rape and one count of gratification of lust.
breezynews.com
Tree down on the Trace, a disturbance, and more in Attala
7:30 a.m. – Kosciusko Police and Animal Control were called to Smythe St near Redwing Ave regarding a dog that had been on the property off and on all night. 12:04 p.m. – Attala County Deputies and Natchez Trace Park Rangers were alerted to a tree down in the roadway on the Natchez Trace near mile marker 157.
Neshoba Democrat
ATV accident near House puts man in creek overnight
A Neshoba County man suffered serious injuries in a four-wheeler wreck last week that left him stranded in creek water up to his neck overnight east of House, the authorities said. Deputies responded to a report of a missing person Monday afternoon Aug. 15. The man’s father said his 27-year-old...
Two arrested for murder in shooting at Mississippi music studio
Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a Friday night homicide in Bogue Chitto. Dantez Frith, 22, was arrested Saturday and charged with first-degree murder. Cameron Stewart, 19, was arrested Sunday and also charged with first-degree murder. Both Frith and Stewart are from Pike County. “We want to thank...
Two men charged after homicide in Bogue Chitto
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two men were arrested in connection to a homicide that happened in Bogue Chitto on Friday, August 19. Johnny Hall, chief deputy for the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department, said 22-year-old Dantez Frith and 19-year-old Camron Stewart were identified as the suspects. The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. on Mill Creek […]
Natchez Democrat
Mother of kidnapping suspect arrested in Adams County now charged with accessory to kidnapping in Rankin County
NATCHEZ — Three people are now in Rankin County Sheriff’s Office custody in connection with a kidnapping incident, and two of the suspects were apprehended in Adams County. Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey said in a news release that the kidnapping investigation began about 10 a.m. Sunday when...
fox40jackson.com
Mississippi Blood Services truck bursts into flames
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) – A Mississippi Blood Services truck burst into flames on Wednesday on Interstate 20. The accident backed up traffic in both the east and westbound lanes for miles. It happened in Rankin County, near Pelahatchie. Everyone inside the truck got out safely and no injuries...
breezynews.com
Attala Reports Several Trees Down, Plus Shoplifting and More
4:55 a.m. – Attala Deputies and MS Hwy Patrol were notified about a vehicle that hydroplaned on Hwy 35 South. 5:23 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to reports of a tree down on Golf Course Road at Parkway Drive. 7:06 a.m. – Attala Deputies, MS Hwy Patrol, and...
kicks96news.com
Leake Deputies Called to a Rescue and a Disturbance
5:42 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call from a residence on Hwy 487 West in the Lena area asking for help getting out of a flooded home. 11:41 a.m. – Leake Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Risher Road regarding a domestic disturbance in progress there.
breezynews.com
First Responders in Leake Busy with Flood-Related Incidents All Morning
Leake County residents reported lots of flooding Wednesday morning as well as several fallen trees. First responders in the area were dispatched all over the county to assist with everything from wrecked vehicles and fallen trees to people trapped in their homes due to rising flood waters. Calls began coming in around 3:35 a.m. and didn’t slow down until about 9 a.m.
WLBT
Leake County residents call for action following flood damage
CARTHAGE, Miss. (WLBT) - ”Only thing I got is the stuff I got on now. The rest of my stuff is all messed up,” Carthage resident S.L. Wilder claimed. Residents living in Leake County are struggling after record rainfall caused flooding in the area. “I haven’t seen that...
