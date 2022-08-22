Read full article on original website
Medical News Today
Autoimmune arthritis: Types, symptoms, and treatment
Autoimmune arthritis refers to arthritis types in which a person’s immune system attacks their body. The most common type is rheumatoid arthritis (RA). When the immune system attacks the body, the result is inflammation in a joint. This can cause pain, stiffness, and mobility problems. There are more than...
Healthline
Disorders of the Liver and Pancreas: Symptoms and Treatment
A range of disorders can affect your liver and pancreas. Various conditions can make it difficult for these organs to perform the essential tasks your body needs to digest food, absorb nutrients, and handle toxins. Some liver and pancreas conditions are acute and can be treated and resolved quickly. Other...
Healthline
Understanding Periarthritis: Causes, Symptoms, and Treatment
Periarthritis is a type of arthritis that causes pain and stiffness in a single joint. The condition most often affects the shoulders, but it can affect any joints. Symptoms occur when calcium crystals build up around the joint, resulting in inflammation. This type of arthritis is temporary and normally resolves...
survivornet.com
Woman, 40, Was Told Her Rib Pain And Shortness of Breath Was Due to ‘Her Baby’s Feet’ And ‘Asthma During Pregnancy:’ But It Was Cancer, And She Needed an Emergency C-Section
After being told for weeks that her breathing issues were due to asthma while pregnant, Australian artist Jodee Mundy, 40, found out she had lung cancer. When she then found out it was advanced, she had to have an emergency c-section. Jodee’s cancer had spread to her liver, spine and...
survivornet.com
Man, 71, Is Told His 18-Pound Tumor Is Inoperable, Then Has It Successfully Removed By Star Surgeon After Crucial Second Opinion
Ian Holden, 71, is clear of cancer after doctors discovered an 18-pound tumor deep in his abdomen and told him they were unable to remove it. Then he got a crucial second opinion. The survivor’s diagnosis was retroperitoneal sarcoma, a rare tumor that develops in the body’s muscle, fat, and...
archyworldys.com
Here is which cheese that does not raise cholesterol and strengthens bones
There are about 2 thousand types of cheese, of which 400 are Italian, and all are obtained with the same cheese-making process. The cheeses are divided into various categories based on 3 specific criteria: water content, technology and temperature of the curd and aging. In supermarkets nowadays, in any season,...
The strange symptom that could be early warning sign of silent killer
HAIR loss is a common problem - almost half of men and women will experience it in their older years. Age is the most influential risk factor, while genetics are also thought to play a strong role. But there may be a serious condition underlying your hair loss - diabetes.
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News
Vitamin That Really Improves Mood, Alleviates Depressive Symptoms In Adults
Globally, depression and anxiety cause a large disease burden. Unfortunately, present antidepressants seldom provide effective symptom relief, prompting researchers to look elsewhere, such as diet, for answers. According to the findings of a large meta-analysis, vitamin D supplementation could help adults who suffer from depression manage their depressed symptoms. The...
MedicalXpress
Two heart medications tied to greater heart attack risk during very hot weather
For people with coronary heart disease, beta blockers can improve survival and quality of life, while aspirin and other anti-platelet medications can reduce the risk of a heart attack. But those protections could backfire during hot-weather events, a time when heart attacks are more likely. A new study has found...
nypressnews.com
Eyesight: The fruit found to lower risk of severe vision loss by a staggering 60%
EYESIGHT is like most things we care about – you don’t know what you’ve lost until you’ve lost it. Fortunately, eating a particular fruit daily has been shown to lower the risk of late macular degeneration 15 years later by a whopping 60 percent. Share this...
A man was told to take high-dose B vitamins after blood tests showed he was deficient. Then he lost his ability to walk.
Alison Taylor told ABC Radio Melbourne her father was in good health before a rare vitamin B6 toxicity left him in a wheelchair unable to walk.
nypressnews.com
High cholesterol: Just one cup of a popular tinned food daily could lower levels – study
And you should have four or less mmol/l of low-density lipoprotein. To find out if your cholesterol levels are high your doctor will need to take a blood test. Having high cholesterol is usually linked to a number of lifestyle factors, including diet and exercise. However, it can run in...
scitechdaily.com
A Diabetes Drug Could Protect Against Alzheimer’s
Target protein for diabetes drug linked to a lower risk of Alzheimer’s disease. According to a study from the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden that was published in the journal Neurology, mechanisms connected to a specific diabetic medication may also help protect against Alzheimer’s disease. The findings suggest that the target protein of the drug may be a promising candidate for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.
4 Anti-Inflammatory Foods You Should Eat For Sagging Skin On The Arms, According To A Dermatologist
This post has been updated since it was originally published on December 11, 2017. We tend to overlook the positive impact that food can have on our body. When the effects of aging begin to appear on our face, skin and body, we automatically lean toward beauty products—or a plastic surgeon, if your wallet allows that! But what if we told you that you can slow and even reverse aging symptoms, like sagging skin on the arms, just by eating nutrient-rich foods? Here are 4 of the best anti-inflammatory foods that you should eat for sagging skin, according to a dermatologist.
survivornet.com
Busy Mom, 61, Who Hated Going To The Doctor Ignored Her Pain Because She Thought It Was A ‘Kidney Infection:’ It Turned Out to Be Cancer
A Welsh woman assumed her pain was a kidney infection; she was later diagnosed with bowel and liver cancer. Bowel cancer is a general term for cancer that begins in the large bowel, says the National Health Service. Depending on where cancer starts, bowel cancer is sometimes called colon or rectal cancer, or colorectal cancer.
Why You Should Never Pop A Sebaceous Cyst At Home
Sebaceous cysts can be unsightly and obnoxious, but even so, you shouldn't try removing them yourself. Discover why you should never pop a cyst at home.
These Gastrointestinal Symptoms Could Be A Sign Of COVID-19
The most common early signs of COVID-19 include shortness of breath, fever, and cough. However, gastrointestinal issues are not unheard of.
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News
Diabetes: New Treatment That Improves Blood Sugar Naturally Appears Safe In Study
People have been using plants and other natural products to treat diseases for thousands of years. A new research led by the Universit of California has found a good candidate for more research. An international team of researchers led by the University of California, Irvine has found that treatment with...
These Surprising Foods Are Clogging Your Arteries, Cardiologists Warn
This post has been updated since it was originally published on May 3, 2022. No matter how much you love fresh food or prioritize your health, sometimes nothing hits the spot like pulling up to a fast food drive-through window and ordering yourself a...
Warning Signs From Your Feet You Shouldn't Ignore
Many bodily sensations are normal and short-lived, but sometimes they can indicate a bigger problem. Here are signs to watch our for in your feet.
