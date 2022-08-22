ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical News Today

Autoimmune arthritis: Types, symptoms, and treatment

Autoimmune arthritis refers to arthritis types in which a person’s immune system attacks their body. The most common type is rheumatoid arthritis (RA). When the immune system attacks the body, the result is inflammation in a joint. This can cause pain, stiffness, and mobility problems. There are more than...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Healthline

Disorders of the Liver and Pancreas: Symptoms and Treatment

A range of disorders can affect your liver and pancreas. Various conditions can make it difficult for these organs to perform the essential tasks your body needs to digest food, absorb nutrients, and handle toxins. Some liver and pancreas conditions are acute and can be treated and resolved quickly. Other...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Healthline

Understanding Periarthritis: Causes, Symptoms, and Treatment

Periarthritis is a type of arthritis that causes pain and stiffness in a single joint. The condition most often affects the shoulders, but it can affect any joints. Symptoms occur when calcium crystals build up around the joint, resulting in inflammation. This type of arthritis is temporary and normally resolves...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
survivornet.com

Woman, 40, Was Told Her Rib Pain And Shortness of Breath Was Due to ‘Her Baby’s Feet’ And ‘Asthma During Pregnancy:’ But It Was Cancer, And She Needed an Emergency C-Section

After being told for weeks that her breathing issues were due to asthma while pregnant, Australian artist Jodee Mundy, 40, found out she had lung cancer. When she then found out it was advanced, she had to have an emergency c-section. Jodee’s cancer had spread to her liver, spine and...
CANCER
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

Vitamin That Really Improves Mood, Alleviates Depressive Symptoms In Adults

Globally, depression and anxiety cause a large disease burden. Unfortunately, present antidepressants seldom provide effective symptom relief, prompting researchers to look elsewhere, such as diet, for answers. According to the findings of a large meta-analysis, vitamin D supplementation could help adults who suffer from depression manage their depressed symptoms. The...
HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

A Diabetes Drug Could Protect Against Alzheimer’s

Target protein for diabetes drug linked to a lower risk of Alzheimer’s disease. According to a study from the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden that was published in the journal Neurology, mechanisms connected to a specific diabetic medication may also help protect against Alzheimer’s disease. The findings suggest that the target protein of the drug may be a promising candidate for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
shefinds

4 Anti-Inflammatory Foods You Should Eat For Sagging Skin On The Arms, According To A Dermatologist

This post has been updated since it was originally published on December 11, 2017. We tend to overlook the positive impact that food can have on our body. When the effects of aging begin to appear on our face, skin and body, we automatically lean toward beauty products—or a plastic surgeon, if your wallet allows that! But what if we told you that you can slow and even reverse aging symptoms, like sagging skin on the arms, just by eating nutrient-rich foods? Here are 4 of the best anti-inflammatory foods that you should eat for sagging skin, according to a dermatologist.
SKIN CARE
survivornet.com

Busy Mom, 61, Who Hated Going To The Doctor Ignored Her Pain Because She Thought It Was A ‘Kidney Infection:’ It Turned Out to Be Cancer

A Welsh woman assumed her pain was a kidney infection; she was later diagnosed with bowel and liver cancer. Bowel cancer is a general term for cancer that begins in the large bowel, says the National Health Service. Depending on where cancer starts, bowel cancer is sometimes called colon or rectal cancer, or colorectal cancer.
CANCER

