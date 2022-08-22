MCPS has released a community message welcoming parents, students, and community members to the 2022-2023 school year. The full message and video can be seen below:. Welcome to the 2022-2023 school year. On Monday, August 29, Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) will open its doors to nearly 160,000 students. For our teachers, staff, and administrators, this is a day we have been anticipating for months and preparing for all summer. We are excited to welcome our students back for a brand new school year and all the potential it represents. In this video, we share our enthusiasm for the 2022-2023 school year and our theme for this year All Together Now, All for Our Students. We also reflect on the immense work of our incredible MCPS staff to get us ready for this new school year. They make it happen for our students! We are ready. Welcome back!

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO