Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bad-News Birds Wreak Havoc With Rivals In American League EastIBWAABaltimore, MD
Student Debt Relief: Inspired by NJBridget MulroyWashington, DC
36 Years Later, Black Teen Still Accused Of Hanging HimselfJeffery MacSilver Spring, MD
Trump Supporter Who Took Private Jet To Capitol Riot Pleads GuiltyKevin AlexanderWashington, DC
This City in Virginia Was Just Named One of the Best in AmericaTravel MavenAlexandria, VA
Related
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Maryland Renaissance Festival Returns August 27
The Maryland Renaissance Festival, which takes places annually at 1821 Crownsville Rd in Annapolis, returns this Saturday for their 46th season. The festival will be open weekends from August 27 through October 23 and tickets can be purchased at www.rennfest.com. Per the event’s website:. “The 27 acre Village of...
mocoshow.com
Update on Jolly Yolly Kids
Coming soon signage is up at Jolly Yolly Kids at Westfield Montgomery Mall (7101 Democracy Blvd, Bethesda). The indoor playground will be located next to The Cheesecake Factory on the mall’s lower level and is hoping to open by the end of September, according to staff members at Jolly Yolly’s Fairfax, VA location. The 8,000+ square ft. indoor play space will have playgrounds, party rental space, and an art studio.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery Parks Opens Piedmont Local Park in Clarksburg (Photos Included)
The new park features a dog park, picnic shelter, and shared pickleball and tennis courts. Montgomery Parks, part of The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, announces the opening of Piedmont Woods Local Park, located at 12835 Snowden Farm Parkway in Clarksburg. The 65-acre park provides opportunities for recreation, social gatherings, and contemplative reflection. It features a variety of amenities, including:
mocoshow.com
Flip Circus is Coming to Montgomery Mall September 30 – October 17
Flip Circus is coming to Montgomery Mall for 2.5 weeks starting September 30th and going until October 17th. The show will be located under a large white and red tent that will be set up in the parking lot area near the Old Navy entrance to the mall. Flip Circus...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Holiday Schedule for Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 5
The Montgomery County Government, and programs that impact County residents, will observe schedule and program changes for the observance of Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 5. State offices and courts—Closed. State Motor Vehicle Administration offices and Vehicle Emissions Inspection Program stations—Closed. Libraries—Closed. Alcohol Beverage Services (ABS)—All stores...
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Latest Update on the 126,000 SF Indoor Water Park Coming to Maryland
“Mid-Atlantic families will have something fun to howl about as Great Wolf Lodge, North America’s largest family of indoor water park resorts, has announced that its newest resort in Perryville, MD (located in Cecil County, northeast of Baltimore City) is scheduled to open in August 2023.” Great Wolf Lodge Maryland will be Great Wolf’s 20th resort in North America, and their largest. It will offer 700 family-friendly suites, a 126,000-square-foot indoor water park, a 57,000 square-foot entertainment center, and 12,000 square-feet of conference space. The resort is currently offering 25% off reservations at www.greatwolf.com/maryland.
mocoshow.com
MCPS Community Message: 10 Things to Know This Week
Here are 10 things to know for Thursday, Aug. 25, per MCPS. They include information about the MCPS 2022-2023 Back-to-School Fair, Free and Reduced-Price Meals applications, important school system tools for families, bus route information and a request for first-day photos. Welcome to the 2022-2023 School Year!. On Monday, Aug....
New food hall opens doors for local chefs
RIVERDALE PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — A new food hall has opened up in Prince George’s County, but this one isn’t like your normal food hall with vendors selling out of booths and indoor and outdoor seating options. Le Fantome is working to bring more than just great food options and a new meeting […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
mocoshow.com
Crisfield Seafood Voted in Top Ten of WTOP’s 2022 ‘Best Seafood’ List
Crisfield Seafood, located at 8012 Georgia Avenue, has been a Montgomery County staple for nearly 80 years, operating in Silver Spring since 1945. In 2022 the seafood restaurant has earned recognition by being voted as one of WTOP’s 2022 ‘Best Seafood’ restaurants, coming in at #8. Crisfield has been owned by the Landis family since 1945. Today it’s owned by the third generation, with the seven owner/cousins being the grandchildren of Crisfield’s original owner, Lillian Landis.
Wbaltv.com
Asia Collective Night Market turns into 'nightmare' for patrons
WEST FRIENDSHIP, Md. — Many people in Howard County are angry and frustrated after what some are calling a nightmare during the Asia Collective Night Market event at the Howard County Fairgrounds on Saturday. People said they came out to support local businesses and were met with chaos. The...
mocoshow.com
Bicyclist Fatally Struck on River Road
6:18pm Update: At 4:05 p.m., officers responded to the 5200 block of River Road for a cyclist struck. Montgomery County Fire Rescue responded and the adult female was pronounced dead on scene. The female cyclist was hit by a flatbed truck. The driver of the truck has been located and...
mocoshow.com
Paranormal Cirque Coming to the Clarksburg Outlets
Paranormal Cirque is coming to the Clarksburg Premium Outlets (22705 Clarksburg Rd) from September 8-18th. Paranormal Cirque previously ran at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Gaithersburg this past spring. According to the event’s website, Paranormal Cirque is “a crazy yet fun fusion between Circus, theatre, and cabaret in perfect harmony with the evolution of a show that brings you back to when we dream .….. and when we had nightmares and fantasies. Scare, encompass, amuse and surprise are the ingredients for a mixture of emotions impossible to forget. This is truly a Paranormal experience like no other.” Tickets can be purchased at www.paranormalcirque.com Note: No-one under the age of 13 will be admitted to the show. Guests aged 13 – 17 must be accompanied by an adult.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mocoshow.com
Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken is Coming to MoCo
Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken is coming to 16248 Frederick Rd in Gaithersburg, in the recently renovated Rock Grove Center on the corner of 355 and Shady Grove Rd. The center is also home to Minerva Indian Cuisine, Qdoba, and the recently relocated Dunkin Donuts. The North Carolina-based biscuit chain is known for their buttermilk-brined chicken and currently has Maryland locations in Columbia and Towson. Menu items include biscuit sandwiches, biscuits & gravy, fried chicken strips, and donuts. The restaurant is expected to open this fall.
mocoshow.com
Different Starbucks Location to Open 24 Hours While MoCo’s Only 24 Hour Location Closes for a Month
MoCo’s only 24-hour Starbucks location at 505 Quince Orchard Rd. in the FirstField Shopping Center (Gaithersburg) will be closed for one month starting on September 9th and lasting until October 9th for renovations, an employee of the store tells us. During that time the Starbucks located at 300 Spectrum Ave in Gaithersburg will be temporarily operating 24-hours for the duration of the Firstfield remodeling.
The Polar Express train ride returns to Baltimore
With the holidays quickly approaching, the B&O Railroad Museum is celebrating the return of The Polar Express train ride.
25newsnow.com
New restaurant, brewpub coming to Washington
WASHINGTON (25 News Now) - An upscale restaurant and brewpub is coming to downtown Washington. It’s called The Grist Mill, and the City of Washington says the project is a combination of new construction, remodeling and repurposing of existing buildings on the Square and will include an upscale restaurant/brewpub, event space, rooftop bar and several modern residential units, according to a release.
mocoshow.com
Five MoCo Bakeries Voted In To WTOP’s 2022 ‘Best Bakery’ List
Five Montgomery County bakeries have been voted in to WTOP’s 2022 ‘Best Bakery’ list. WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses in D.C., Maryland and Virginia that serve baked goods. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Arlington’s Heidelberg Pastry Shoppe was voted the favorite, but 50% of the list consists of bakeries that have at least one MoCo location.
northernvirginiamag.com
Why Cox Farms’ Fall Festival Is the Can’t-Miss Event of the Season
With pumpkin patches and haunted mazes, get lost for fun (and fear) at Cox Farms. The annual fall festival at Cox Farms is a seasonal event that is not to be missed. Attendees at the Centreville farm will be “a-mazed” at the number of activities, from hayrides to a volcano slide, to a giant cornfield you can navigate both in the daytime and after dark. Cox Farms is a perfect outing for families. Kids adore panning for minerals at Cox’s Mining Company, learning to milk a cow, and petting the cuddly goats at Goat Village.
mocoshow.com
Update on Copper Canyon Grill in Silver Spring, Which Closed After a Kitchen Fire in July
According to a representative from the restaurant, Copper Canyon Grill at 928 Ellsworth Dr in Silver Spring has recently begun renovations after a kitchen fire closed the location on July 12. No official reopening date has been announced. Copper Canyon has additional an MoCo location in Gaithersburg (Rio) and it’s sister restaurant the Stanford Grill has a location in Rockville.
mocoshow.com
MCPS Community Message: Welcome Back for the 2022-2023 School Year
MCPS has released a community message welcoming parents, students, and community members to the 2022-2023 school year. The full message and video can be seen below:. Welcome to the 2022-2023 school year. On Monday, August 29, Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) will open its doors to nearly 160,000 students. For our teachers, staff, and administrators, this is a day we have been anticipating for months and preparing for all summer. We are excited to welcome our students back for a brand new school year and all the potential it represents. In this video, we share our enthusiasm for the 2022-2023 school year and our theme for this year All Together Now, All for Our Students. We also reflect on the immense work of our incredible MCPS staff to get us ready for this new school year. They make it happen for our students! We are ready. Welcome back!
Comments / 0