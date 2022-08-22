Man killed in Fall River stabbing

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Fall River police are investigating the city’s first homicide of the year after a man died following a stabbing Sunday night.

Officers responding to the front of a restaurant on County Street around 9:15 p.m. found a man, identified as 58-year-old Antonio Santos, suffering from a stab wound.

He was transported to Rhode Island Hospital where he died during surgery.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Santos and the suspect knew each other, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

The suspect fled the scene after the stabbing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at (508) 672-8477.

