rewind1077.com
Saunders Park to open in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A long-awaited park is set to open next month. Nearly 25 years after the land was donated, Saunders Park in the Town of Ithaca is opening. Work was delayed in 2020 by COVID. Parks Maintenance Manager Joe Talbot says there’s a nice walking trail.
theithacan.org
Commentary: Frustrations toward Ithaca College are misplaced
During my time working at the Summer Housing Office at Ithaca College, I got more seething calls from angry students and their parents weekly than I can count on my fingers and toes. The complaints themselves are often reasonable. The shouting, name calling and demands to minimum wage workers, not so much. The rooms are too small, trash cans too full and refrigerators unclean are among the chief complaints. While I can’t say that I have never made a fuming call or sent a nasty email following a less than satisfactory experience on campus, I can say I have always made an effort to direct my frustration at the appropriate parties: people who make a salary. For example, when the bathroom on the seventh floor of West Tower was out of both toilet paper and paper towels when the school had promised enhanced maintenance of communal spaces in the height of the pandemic, I directed my frustration at the upper-level, salaried staff making decisions.
Corning Market Street trust company building up for sale
Market Street Trust Company owns Market Street Services, LLC at 76-82 East Market St. in Corning. The company is based out of New Hampshire and started out as a family office in 1909, becoming a Trust Company in 1987.
A small metal stand in a parking lot might have Ithaca’s best new taco
ITHACA, N.Y.—It’s a rather nondescript location in a parking lot along a busy strip of Elmira Road, but around lunch-time each day something unusual happens: a long line of people forms, stretching from a small sheet metal stand in front of some storage containers all the way out to the road, and even down the sidewalk.
Vineyards feel an edge building in fight against the spotted lanternfly
ITHACA, N.Y.—Grape growers and winemakers in the Finger Lakes have been on the lookout for the spotted lanternfly’s red, flashy, and bespeckled wings ever since it appeared in Pennsylvania in 2014. The invasive species has a destructive appetite for grape vines, posing a major threat to the tourism and agriculture economies built around wine in the region.
A Bit of Local Farm History
Earlier this summer, I took a cross-country road trip and got to see miles and miles of America’s farmland. As I marveled at the mammoth cultivators and irrigation systems that make the production of our food possible, I couldn’t help thinking of the way folks used to farm and how lucky I am to have grown up with relatives who grew vegetables for a living.
localsyr.com
How expensive is the Fair?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you’re planning a visit to the Fair with the family, you might be wondering how much everything is going to cost. Luckily, families making their first trip this year can expect a welcome surprise when it comes to costs. Emily Cole, a visitor...
localsyr.com
Governor Hochul announces Fair improvements
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Wednesday the beginning of the fourth phase of improvements at the New York State Fair. The $34.7 million project improves agricultural facilities at the Fairgrounds and includes:. New greenhouse near the Exposition Center. 1.5-acre building featuring solar panels,...
Large Section III school cancels girls swimming season
Syracuse, N.Y. — After fielding small teams for the past few seasons, Auburn has decided not to participate in the girls swimming season this fall. The school will instead explore the option of mixed competition with the boys team in the winter season.
Starbucks workers from last two remaining Ithaca locations striking over more union-busting allegations
Update as of 3 p.m.: Starbucks responded to the Voice‘s request for comment with a statement saying that the company’s position remains that “all of our partners in a market or district deserve the right to vote,” and that the company’s goal is to create a store environment that both partners and customers expect of Starbucks.
tompkinsweekly.com
Habitat building first Danby house
Habitat for Humanity of Tompkins and Cortland Counties is building its first Danby house in the town’s White Hawk Ecovillage. White Hawk Ecovillage is a community that is dedicated to living in an environmentally sustainable manner. The village has been in communication with the local Habitat for Humanity for years, discussing a potential partnership to make owning a home in their community more affordable.
In a very rare move, Central NY fire department announces plans to close
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Sentinel Heights Fire Department — a volunteer department that services part of the town of Onondaga — is dissolving at the end of the year. The department - founded 76 years ago - made the announcement in a Facebook post Tuesday. It’s very...
Fair Trade rug sale returns this weekend
This is a Community Announcement. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit Community Announcements for consideration, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. From August 25-28, One World Market is hosting their annual Fair Trade rug sale event at St. Catherine of Siena Church. One World...
localsyr.com
8 restaurants fail their health inspection: August 7-13
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of August 7 to August 13, 2022. Baked Potato Express (Mobile Unit) TGI Friday’s in Destiny USA. Sake Japan in Destiny USA. Sbarro in Destiny USA. Cajun Cafe &...
State rolls back COVID regulations in schools ahead of first day
ITHACA, N.Y.—Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday morning that New York State will be relaxing guidelines for COVID-19 in schools ahead of the first day of school. A positive test would require a student stay home for five days before returning to class, but now would have a far lesser effect on those who were around the student when they tested positive. There is also no longer a “test-to-stay” requirement.
Hilfiger family donates bags for back-to-school giveaway
Correction: The information about businesses involved in the event has been updated. ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – This Saturday, August 27th local kids will have the chance to get a bag from fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger at an event sponsored by Family Affairs and Stop the Violence. The event will run from noon to 3:00 p.m. […]
localsyr.com
Your Stories: The letter from Practice Resources, LLC is legit
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A letter in your mailbox might be the first time you’re learning about the company Practice Resources, LLC. What does the company do exactly?. “Practice Resources is a medical billing company,” said President and CEO David Barletta. “We do medical billing for several physician practices in Central New York.”
Tompkins County pushing new nationwide 988 mental health lifelines
This is a Community Announcement from Tompkins County Mental Health. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit community announcements for publication, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is the new national phone number to dial from anywhere in the...
Facing closure, Finger Lakes bitcoin miners boost revenue as they confront second environmental violation
The Greenridge Generation power plant on the banks of Seneca Lake, in Dresden, New York, October 15, 2021. Greenidge Generation, a cryptocurrency farm housed in a natural gas plant, has remained open while it appeals a denied air permit. It now faces questions around its water permit and its potential destruction of aquatic wildlife. [ more › ]
iheart.com
Dangerous 6 Hours In Syracuse, Three Shootings Two Deaths
Syracuse, N.Y. - Syracuse police are naming the woman and man murdered in an apartment on Burnet Avenue:. 32-year-old Alexis Sellin and a 46-year-old Jamie Crawford were discovered shot to death at the apartments along Aberdeen Terrace. Following that discovery -- a 76-year-old woman was shot in the leg on...
