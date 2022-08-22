ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rewind1077.com

Saunders Park to open in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A long-awaited park is set to open next month. Nearly 25 years after the land was donated, Saunders Park in the Town of Ithaca is opening. Work was delayed in 2020 by COVID. Parks Maintenance Manager Joe Talbot says there’s a nice walking trail.
ITHACA, NY
theithacan.org

Commentary: Frustrations toward Ithaca College are misplaced

During my time working at the Summer Housing Office at Ithaca College, I got more seething calls from angry students and their parents weekly than I can count on my fingers and toes. The complaints themselves are often reasonable. The shouting, name calling and demands to minimum wage workers, not so much. The rooms are too small, trash cans too full and refrigerators unclean are among the chief complaints. While I can’t say that I have never made a fuming call or sent a nasty email following a less than satisfactory experience on campus, I can say I have always made an effort to direct my frustration at the appropriate parties: people who make a salary. For example, when the bathroom on the seventh floor of West Tower was out of both toilet paper and paper towels when the school had promised enhanced maintenance of communal spaces in the height of the pandemic, I directed my frustration at the upper-level, salaried staff making decisions.
ITHACA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, NY
Ithaca, NY
Government
City
Ithaca, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Vineyards feel an edge building in fight against the spotted lanternfly

ITHACA, N.Y.—Grape growers and winemakers in the Finger Lakes have been on the lookout for the spotted lanternfly’s red, flashy, and bespeckled wings ever since it appeared in Pennsylvania in 2014. The invasive species has a destructive appetite for grape vines, posing a major threat to the tourism and agriculture economies built around wine in the region.
ITHACA, NY
Oswego County Today

A Bit of Local Farm History

Earlier this summer, I took a cross-country road trip and got to see miles and miles of America’s farmland. As I marveled at the mammoth cultivators and irrigation systems that make the production of our food possible, I couldn’t help thinking of the way folks used to farm and how lucky I am to have grown up with relatives who grew vegetables for a living.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

How expensive is the Fair?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you’re planning a visit to the Fair with the family, you might be wondering how much everything is going to cost. Luckily, families making their first trip this year can expect a welcome surprise when it comes to costs. Emily Cole, a visitor...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Governor Hochul announces Fair improvements

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Wednesday the beginning of the fourth phase of improvements at the New York State Fair. The $34.7 million project improves agricultural facilities at the Fairgrounds and includes:. New greenhouse near the Exposition Center. 1.5-acre building featuring solar panels,...
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thurston Hall
Person
Toni Morrison
tompkinsweekly.com

Habitat building first Danby house

Habitat for Humanity of Tompkins and Cortland Counties is building its first Danby house in the town’s White Hawk Ecovillage. White Hawk Ecovillage is a community that is dedicated to living in an environmentally sustainable manner. The village has been in communication with the local Habitat for Humanity for years, discussing a potential partnership to make owning a home in their community more affordable.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Building Construction#Gallery#Landscape Architecture#Construction Manager#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Game Farm#Ellis Hollow
The Ithaca Voice

Fair Trade rug sale returns this weekend

This is a Community Announcement. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit Community Announcements for consideration, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. From August 25-28, One World Market is hosting their annual Fair Trade rug sale event at St. Catherine of Siena Church. One World...
ITHACA, NY
localsyr.com

8 restaurants fail their health inspection: August 7-13

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of August 7 to August 13, 2022. Baked Potato Express (Mobile Unit) TGI Friday’s in Destiny USA. Sake Japan in Destiny USA. Sbarro in Destiny USA. Cajun Cafe &...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
The Ithaca Voice

State rolls back COVID regulations in schools ahead of first day

ITHACA, N.Y.—Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday morning that New York State will be relaxing guidelines for COVID-19 in schools ahead of the first day of school. A positive test would require a student stay home for five days before returning to class, but now would have a far lesser effect on those who were around the student when they tested positive. There is also no longer a “test-to-stay” requirement.
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Hilfiger family donates bags for back-to-school giveaway

Correction: The information about businesses involved in the event has been updated. ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – This Saturday, August 27th local kids will have the chance to get a bag from fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger at an event sponsored by Family Affairs and Stop the Violence. The event will run from noon to 3:00 p.m. […]
ELMIRA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Landscaping
localsyr.com

Your Stories: The letter from Practice Resources, LLC is legit

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A letter in your mailbox might be the first time you’re learning about the company Practice Resources, LLC. What does the company do exactly?. “Practice Resources is a medical billing company,” said President and CEO David Barletta. “We do medical billing for several physician practices in Central New York.”
SYRACUSE, NY
iheart.com

Dangerous 6 Hours In Syracuse, Three Shootings Two Deaths

Syracuse, N.Y. - Syracuse police are naming the woman and man murdered in an apartment on Burnet Avenue:. 32-year-old Alexis Sellin and a 46-year-old Jamie Crawford were discovered shot to death at the apartments along Aberdeen Terrace. Following that discovery -- a 76-year-old woman was shot in the leg on...
SYRACUSE, NY
The Ithaca Voice

The Ithaca Voice

Ithaca, NY
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
720K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ithaca Voice is a nonprofit digital news site with a mission to improve civic and political understanding in Ithaca and Tompkins County by publishing and sustaining in-depth, educational, rigorous, timely and ethical journalism that all residents can access free of charge online.

 https://ithacavoice.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy