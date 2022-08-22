Read full article on original website
Update: Police Investigating Fatal Collision Involving Cyclist, Identity of Victim Released
A Bethesda woman was killed when she was struck by a flatbed truck on Thursday, August 25. At approximately 4:05 p.m., Montgomery County Police officers were called to the 5200 block of River Rd. for an adult female cyclist struck. Preliminary investigation by detectives with the Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) revealed that both the driver of a red 2014 Volvo D13 flatbed truck and the bicyclist were traveling east on River Rd.
Popular Baseball Players Among Three Teens Killed In Crash With Tractor-Trailer In Hagerstown
Three teens were killed after a violent crash with a tractor-trailer on I-81 in Washington County, state police said. Hagerstown resident Tyler Josenhans, 17, was the driver of a Lexus that was involved in a crash with passengers Clayton Knode, 15, and Kannon Shives, both of Clear Water, on Thursday, Aug. 25 when he reportedly crashed into the passenger cabin of a large truck.
Pedestrian struck, killed on Dulles Toll Road
A man has died after being struck by a car on Dulles Toll Road, according to Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police. Police say they are investigating a pedestrian strike on the westbound Dulles Toll Road that occurred Wednesday night around 8 p.m. near the Fairfax County Parkway exit. The man,...
Update: Electrical Fire at Apartment Complex Causes $800,000 in Damages and Leaves Dozens of Residents Displaced
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a 2-alarm fire at the Grosvenor House Apartments located at 10101 Grosvenor Pl. around 12:30pm on Thursday, August 25. The building was evacuated and the fire was controlled by the building’s sprinkler system. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, there was an electrical fire inside of the utility closets on the 9th and 10th floor of the building which caused heavy smoke conditions on the upper levels of the 18-story building. The fire originated in an “electric busway where two sections of busway join and was most likely caused by a significant arc which blew through metal housing of busway.”
2 rescued from vehicle after crash down Silver Spring embankment
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Authorities say two people were rescued from a vehicle that crashed down a 40-foot embankment in Silver Spring. The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. near New Hampshire Avenue and Southampton Drive in Montgomery County. Police have closed that intersection and the intersection of Piney Branch Road...
MCFRS Respond to 2-Alarm Fire at Apartment Complex in Rockville
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a 2-alarm fire at the Grovesnor House Apartments located at 10101 Grosvenor Pl. in Rockville around 12:30pm on Thursday. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, there was an electrical fire on the 9th floor of the building which caused heavy smoke conditions on the upper levels of the 18-story building.
2 Teenagers Killed After I-81 Crash In Washington County
BALTIMORE --- Two people are dead and another injured after a black Lexus sedan crashed into the passenger cabin of a tractor-trailer on Thursday night, Maryland State Police said.The two-car crash happened when the Lexus merged onto on I-81 N. at Route 40 East on exit 6A in Hagerstown, according police.The deceased include the driver, 17-year-old Tyler Josenhans from Hagerstown, and one of the passengers, 15-year-old Clayton Knode from Clear Spring.Additionally, the front seat passenger was identified as a person from Clear Spring. Police said he was flown to Shock Trauma. His condition is unknown at the moment.Police said the driver of the tractor-trailer was uninjured in the crash. "Due to the severity of the crash and injuries, the Maryland State Police Crash Team responded to conduct the investigation.The cause and contributing factors involved in this crash remain under investigation," according to Maryland State Police.This is an ongoing investigation.
Two Flown Out After Head-On Collision On Budds Creek Road
CHAPTICO, Md. – On August 25, at approximately 5:48 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident with one vehicle reportedly overturned with entrapment on Budds Creek Road at the intersection of Mechanicsville Road. Crews arrived and found two-vehicles involved in the head-on...
Tractor-trailer crash shuts down I-95 in both directions in Maryland
KINGSVILLE, Md. — A tractor-trailer crash involving multiple vehicles and a hazardous materials spill shut down Interstate 95 in both directions in the Kingsville area Thursday morning. According to Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Co., an overturned tractor-trailer blocked all lanes north and south on I-95 at the Harford County/Baltimore County...
Family mourns loss and seeks justice for pedestrian killed in Seven Corners parking lot
The family of a Maryland man who died after a car struck him in a Seven Corners parking lot is seeking justice. Albert Sweat, 62, of Silver Spring, was killed on Thursday (Aug. 18) after two cars that were merging into the same lane collided in Wilson Blvd, Fairfax County police reported.
Arrest made in double stabbing at Metro Center
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD) said it arrested a man who is accused of stabbing two people on the Red Line platform at Metro Center Station on Tuesday. MTPD said officers took Antownne Turner, 51, of Northeast into custody in the 2200 block of I St. NW. Police said […]
FCSO respond to accident that shutdown 522 for 5 hours
Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) report a single vehicle accident that shutdown Southbound lanes of Route 522 for nearly 5 hours Tues. Aug. 23. At approximately 2:45 p.m. a 2015 Volkswagen Golf traveling south in the 6000 block of North Frederick Pike near Cross Junction left the roadway. The...
Elks Parade Expected To Cause Road Closures, Parking Restrictions In Downtown Frederick On Sunday
Residents and commuters should anticipate traffic delays. Frederick, Md. (KM) There will be some road closures in downtown Frederick on Sunday afternoon, August 28th for the Elks Parade which will take place from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM.. Frederick Police and the City’s Department of Public Works will be providing assistance during that time.
Police ask for help solving 2001 murder of woman in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Montgomery County Police are asking for the public's help with an unsolved murder from 21 years ago. Leslie Preer was murdered inside her Chevy Chase home, and police believe her killer is still out there. "Somebody knows something, and just come forward. You’re going to get...
Police search for driver in Prince George's Co. hit-and-run crash with motorcycle
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Prince George's County. The crash happened Wednesday morning in the 10000 block of Frank Tippett Road in Cheltenham, Maryland. Police say the crash involved a car and a motorcycle. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
2 people stabbed in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after two people were stabbed in Montgomery County Thursday night. According to a spokesperson from the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD), the incident happened in the 2600 block of Cory Terrace around 9:15 p.m. When officers arrived, they found two people who...
Massive House Fire Reported In Baltimore, Shutting Down Roads (DEVELOPING)
Several roads have been closed down as officials battle a massive house fire in Baltimore, authorities say. The home in the 3000 block of W. Belvedere Avenue went up in flames shortly before 2 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 23, according to Baltimore Fire officials. Firefighters are reportedly still on the scene...
Detectives Ask for Assistance in Locating Missing 13-Year-Old
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old from Silver Spring. Zanaiya Neil was last seen on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at approximately 12 p.m., in the 4200 block of Cloudberry...
Woman runs over and kills boyfriend with car in Prince George’s County: police
BRANDYWINE, Md. - A woman in Prince George's County faces charges after police say she intentionally struck her boyfriend with a vehicle and killed him. Police were called to the 6100 block of Floral Park Road in the Brandywine area Saturday night for the report of person trapped underneath a car.
