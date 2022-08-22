BALTIMORE --- Two people are dead and another injured after a black Lexus sedan crashed into the passenger cabin of a tractor-trailer on Thursday night, Maryland State Police said.The two-car crash happened when the Lexus merged onto on I-81 N. at Route 40 East on exit 6A in Hagerstown, according police.The deceased include the driver, 17-year-old Tyler Josenhans from Hagerstown, and one of the passengers, 15-year-old Clayton Knode from Clear Spring.Additionally, the front seat passenger was identified as a person from Clear Spring. Police said he was flown to Shock Trauma. His condition is unknown at the moment.Police said the driver of the tractor-trailer was uninjured in the crash. "Due to the severity of the crash and injuries, the Maryland State Police Crash Team responded to conduct the investigation.The cause and contributing factors involved in this crash remain under investigation," according to Maryland State Police.This is an ongoing investigation.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO