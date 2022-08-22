ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rowan County, NC

Rowan County sex offender arrested, again: Sheriff

By Queen City News
 5 days ago

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A cellphone containing child porn material was found during a routine probation check on a 21-year-old registered sex offender, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Deputies and North Carolina Department of Public Safety Probation and Parole members conducted a compliance search on Old Concord Road on a registered sex offender, 21-year-old Salisbury resident Matthew Allman.

A cellphone containing child porn material was discovered and Allman was arrested, according to the sheriff’s report.

Warrants were served on Allmann for third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

He was held at the Rowan County Annex and received a $10,000 secured bond.

