Rowan County sex offender arrested, again: Sheriff
ROWAN COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A cellphone containing child porn material was found during a routine probation check on a 21-year-old registered sex offender, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.
Deputies and North Carolina Department of Public Safety Probation and Parole members conducted a compliance search on Old Concord Road on a registered sex offender, 21-year-old Salisbury resident Matthew Allman.
A cellphone containing child porn material was discovered and Allman was arrested, according to the sheriff’s report.
Warrants were served on Allmann for third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
He was held at the Rowan County Annex and received a $10,000 secured bond.
BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inboxCopyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.
Comments / 0