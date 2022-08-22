NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from Week 3 of the 2022 NFL preseason. Catch up on each game's biggest takeaways using the links below:. Mayfield looking good as starter. A few days after Carolina officially gave him the starting job, Baker Mayfield looked every bit the starter who the Panthers were hoping for in the win over the Bills. Mayfield led two touchdown drives and looked comfortable throughout, showing poise in the pocket and making plays when they were needed to keep the drives going. Mayfield first led the Panthers on a 12-play, 53-yard drive down the field, finishing it off by converting on fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line, rolling out and finding running back D'Onta Foreman for the score. Later in the half, Mayfield engineered a quick, three-play scoring drive off an interception by the defense, capped off by a 19-yard TD pass to Shi Smith. Mayfield left the game with under two minutes left in the first half, ending his night 9 for 15 for 89 passing yards and two touchdowns. In his first start as the Panthers' QB1, Mayfield looked capable of handling the Carolina offense and ready to officially take the reins in Week 1.

NFL ・ 11 HOURS AGO