Backup QB competitors, secondary depth among winners, losers for Cowboys vs Seahawks
The Dallas Cowboys ended their exhibition season with a thrilling win over the Seattle Seahawks, 27-26. The outcome of the game was much less important than the performance of the guys fighting for their place on the depth chart or earning a roster spot. With only three preseason games this...
NFL
2022 NFL roster bubble: Notable players who could be traded or cut
We've now had two straight weeks with roster cutdowns, and yet, there are many more to come. NFL teams must reduce rosters to 53 players by the Aug. 30 deadline. And perhaps more trades, too. We've already had a few deals happen this preseason, including a trade involving a quarterback....
NFL
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Aug. 24
Trey Flowers has played the waiting game long enough to reach Week 3 of the preseason without a team. He'll at least audition for one this week. Flowers is set to work out for the Miami Dolphins, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday, per sources. Flowers,...
NFL
2022 NFL season: Best/worst-case projections for notable defensive rookies
With the start of the 2022 NFL regular season just around the corner, NFL Media analyst and former scout Daniel Jeremiah projects the best- and worst-case scenarios for 13 intriguing defensive rookies. Drafted: Round 1, No. 1 overall. Best-case scenario: Walker dominates against the run from the jump and the...
NFL
2022 NFL preseason, Week 3: What We Learned from Friday's games
NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from Week 3 of the 2022 NFL preseason. Catch up on each game's biggest takeaways using the links below:. Mayfield looking good as starter. A few days after Carolina officially gave him the starting job, Baker Mayfield looked every bit the starter who the Panthers were hoping for in the win over the Bills. Mayfield led two touchdown drives and looked comfortable throughout, showing poise in the pocket and making plays when they were needed to keep the drives going. Mayfield first led the Panthers on a 12-play, 53-yard drive down the field, finishing it off by converting on fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line, rolling out and finding running back D'Onta Foreman for the score. Later in the half, Mayfield engineered a quick, three-play scoring drive off an interception by the defense, capped off by a 19-yard TD pass to Shi Smith. Mayfield left the game with under two minutes left in the first half, ending his night 9 for 15 for 89 passing yards and two touchdowns. In his first start as the Panthers' QB1, Mayfield looked capable of handling the Carolina offense and ready to officially take the reins in Week 1.
NFL
Move the Sticks: Yogi Roth on Pete Carroll at USC, Elite 11 & 5-Star QBs
Bucky Brooks is back with a new episode of Move the Sticks and is joined by Pac-12 Network's Yogi Roth. Throughout the episode, Roth hits on his personal career journey, what he learned under coach Pete Carroll at USC, his experiences with the Elite 11, essential traits great quarterbacks must have, his new book on 5-star quarterbacks, and more.
NFL
Bills-Panthers game delayed due to lightning near Bank of America Stadium
A preseason finale in Charlotte, North Carolina, has been delayed by the wrath of Mother Nature. The Buffalo Bills and Carolina Panthers were forced to return to their respective locker rooms at Bank of America Stadium while a thunderstorm passed through the city Friday evening. The game, which was scheduled for a 7 p.m. ET start will kick off at 7:36 p.m.
NFL
Ravens OT Ronnie Stanley (ankle) passes physical, coming off PUP list
Ronnie Stanley took a significant step toward a healthy return Friday when he passed his physical. The Ravens announced Stanley's successful physical examination, clearing the way for him to get back on the field perhaps in time for Week 1. Stanley played just one game last season after fracturing his...
NFL
Dan Campbell's Lions aiming to be this year's Bengals; plus, five more NFL beacons of hope
ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- It's easy to get swept up by the Detroit Lions right now, given the team's appearance on HBO's "Hard Knocks" and its amiable quote machine of a head coach. But beyond the entertainment factor, there is something happening around this organization that legitimately feels like optimism. It's the type of energy that goes unnoticed from people who don't see the daily operation up close or who justifiably maintain skepticism about a franchise that has rarely qualified for the postseason. The Lions have established some key benchmarks that factor into success, including belief, hunger and commitment. This year, they might have just enough talent to turn those traits into vast improvement.
NFL
Ravens safety Chuck Clark confirms he requested trade following Kyle Hamilton selection
The Baltimore Ravens bulked up their safety corps this offseason, signing Marcus Williams to a big free-agent deal and swiping rookie Kyle Hamilton with the No. 14 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The decision to draft Hamilton in the first round caught starter Chuck Clark by surprise. "I...
NFL
Giants' WR Collin Johnson (Achilles) placed on injured reserve, WR Sterling Shepard back at practice
The New York Giants received some good news at wide receiver, immediately followed by bad news at the position. Bad news first: Collin Johnson suffered a torn Achilles, the team announced Wednesday. Johnson was placed on season-ending injured reserve as a result. Another Giants receiver, Alex Bachman, left practice with a toe injury; his status isn't immediately known.
NFL
Bears' Teven Jenkins ready to seize starting right guard job following trade rumors
Teven Jenkins' whirlwind training camp has seen the Chicago Bears offensive lineman go from a possible trade chip to a chance to win a starting spot. The Bears received trade calls earlier this month revolving around the 2021 second-round pick, who missed time during camp due to an injury. After struggling as a rookie at offensive tackle, Jenkins was lining up as the team's third right tackle upon his return to practice.
NFL
Saints QB Jameis Winston expected to start tonight vs. Chargers
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is expected to take the field in tonight's preseason finale against the Los Angeles Chargers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Head coach Dennis Allen's decision to give Winston some run comes after the Saints' starting QB told reporters on Wednesday he would "love...
NFL
Top 100 Players of 2022: Top 20 players revealed in alphabetical order ahead of final episodes
The final two episodes of the Top 100 Players of 2022 will air on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. ET, but we already know the 20 players who are still in the running to claim the top spot. NFL Media has revealed the players (in alphabetical order) voted on...
NFL
Cowboys WR Michael Gallup (knee) unlikely to start season on PUP list as owner Jerry Jones says he's happy with the current WR room
For a period of training camp, the Cowboys' receiving corps appeared to be in dire straits. Now that the preseason is approaching its final week of game action, owner Jerry Jones feels much better about the team's situation, so much that he's closed the door on potential external additions. "I...
NFL
Reasons to Watch: Preseason Week 3
It's crunch time with players getting one final shot to make a roster or earn a starting spot. Find out who to watch (and how to watch) in Preseason Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season.
NFL
Jets' Robert Saleh not closing door on Denzel Mims reconciliation: 'I'm not going to say it's over with him'
Denzel Mims wants out of New York, but Gang Green coach Robert Saleh hasn't given up on the former second-round receiver being a Jet all the way. Saleh said Friday he's had a "really good conversation" with Mims and won't close the door on a potential reconciliation. "It's not over....
NFL
Chargers coach Brandon Staley: J.C. Jackson underwent surgery to address discomfort, not ankle injury
J.C. Jackson's ankle surgery will keep him out for 2-4 weeks, but rest easy, Chargers fans: The operation wasn't intended to address an injury. Chargers head coach Brandon Staley explained to reporters on Wednesday that Jackson's procedure was completed with the intent to address discomfort, not a legitimate ailment. Instead of hoping less invasive measures would alleviate the issue, the Chargers decided it was best to operate and move forward without further problems.
