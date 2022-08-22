ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

NFL

2022 NFL roster bubble: Notable players who could be traded or cut

We've now had two straight weeks with roster cutdowns, and yet, there are many more to come. NFL teams must reduce rosters to 53 players by the Aug. 30 deadline. And perhaps more trades, too. We've already had a few deals happen this preseason, including a trade involving a quarterback....
NFL
NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Aug. 24

Trey Flowers has played the waiting game long enough to reach Week 3 of the preseason without a team. He'll at least audition for one this week. Flowers is set to work out for the Miami Dolphins, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday, per sources. Flowers,...
NFL
NFL

2022 NFL season: Best/worst-case projections for notable defensive rookies

With the start of the 2022 NFL regular season just around the corner, NFL Media analyst and former scout Daniel Jeremiah projects the best- and worst-case scenarios for 13 intriguing defensive rookies. Drafted: Round 1, No. 1 overall. Best-case scenario: Walker dominates against the run from the jump and the...
NFL
NFL

2022 NFL preseason, Week 3: What We Learned from Friday's games

NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from Week 3 of the 2022 NFL preseason. Catch up on each game's biggest takeaways using the links below:. Mayfield looking good as starter. A few days after Carolina officially gave him the starting job, Baker Mayfield looked every bit the starter who the Panthers were hoping for in the win over the Bills. Mayfield led two touchdown drives and looked comfortable throughout, showing poise in the pocket and making plays when they were needed to keep the drives going. Mayfield first led the Panthers on a 12-play, 53-yard drive down the field, finishing it off by converting on fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line, rolling out and finding running back D'Onta Foreman for the score. Later in the half, Mayfield engineered a quick, three-play scoring drive off an interception by the defense, capped off by a 19-yard TD pass to Shi Smith. Mayfield left the game with under two minutes left in the first half, ending his night 9 for 15 for 89 passing yards and two touchdowns. In his first start as the Panthers' QB1, Mayfield looked capable of handling the Carolina offense and ready to officially take the reins in Week 1.
NFL
NFL

Move the Sticks: Yogi Roth on Pete Carroll at USC, Elite 11 & 5-Star QBs

Bucky Brooks is back with a new episode of Move the Sticks and is joined by Pac-12 Network's Yogi Roth. Throughout the episode, Roth hits on his personal career journey, what he learned under coach Pete Carroll at USC, his experiences with the Elite 11, essential traits great quarterbacks must have, his new book on 5-star quarterbacks, and more.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NFL

Bills-Panthers game delayed due to lightning near Bank of America Stadium

A preseason finale in Charlotte, North Carolina, has been delayed by the wrath of Mother Nature. The Buffalo Bills and Carolina Panthers were forced to return to their respective locker rooms at Bank of America Stadium while a thunderstorm passed through the city Friday evening. The game, which was scheduled for a 7 p.m. ET start will kick off at 7:36 p.m.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NFL

Ravens OT Ronnie Stanley (ankle) passes physical, coming off PUP list

Ronnie Stanley took a significant step toward a healthy return Friday when he passed his physical. The Ravens announced Stanley's successful physical examination, clearing the way for him to get back on the field perhaps in time for Week 1. Stanley played just one game last season after fracturing his...
BALTIMORE, MD
NFL

Dan Campbell's Lions aiming to be this year's Bengals; plus, five more NFL beacons of hope

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- It's easy to get swept up by the Detroit Lions right now, given the team's appearance on HBO's "Hard Knocks" and its amiable quote machine of a head coach. But beyond the entertainment factor, there is something happening around this organization that legitimately feels like optimism. It's the type of energy that goes unnoticed from people who don't see the daily operation up close or who justifiably maintain skepticism about a franchise that has rarely qualified for the postseason. The Lions have established some key benchmarks that factor into success, including belief, hunger and commitment. This year, they might have just enough talent to turn those traits into vast improvement.
DETROIT, MI
NFL

Giants' WR Collin Johnson (Achilles) placed on injured reserve, WR Sterling Shepard back at practice

The New York Giants received some good news at wide receiver, immediately followed by bad news at the position. Bad news first: Collin Johnson suffered a torn Achilles, the team announced Wednesday. Johnson was placed on season-ending injured reserve as a result. Another Giants receiver, Alex Bachman, left practice with a toe injury; his status isn't immediately known.
NFL
NFL

Bears' Teven Jenkins ready to seize starting right guard job following trade rumors

Teven Jenkins' whirlwind training camp has seen the Chicago Bears offensive lineman go from a possible trade chip to a chance to win a starting spot. The Bears received trade calls earlier this month revolving around the 2021 second-round pick, who missed time during camp due to an injury. After struggling as a rookie at offensive tackle, Jenkins was lining up as the team's third right tackle upon his return to practice.
CHICAGO, IL
NFL

Saints QB Jameis Winston expected to start tonight vs. Chargers

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is expected to take the field in tonight's preseason finale against the Los Angeles Chargers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Head coach Dennis Allen's decision to give Winston some run comes after the Saints' starting QB told reporters on Wednesday he would "love...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NFL

Reasons to Watch: Preseason Week 3

It's crunch time with players getting one final shot to make a roster or earn a starting spot. Find out who to watch (and how to watch) in Preseason Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season.
NFL
NFL

Chargers coach Brandon Staley: J.C. Jackson underwent surgery to address discomfort, not ankle injury

J.C. Jackson's ankle surgery will keep him out for 2-4 weeks, but rest easy, Chargers fans: The operation wasn't intended to address an injury. Chargers head coach Brandon Staley explained to reporters on Wednesday that Jackson's procedure was completed with the intent to address discomfort, not a legitimate ailment. Instead of hoping less invasive measures would alleviate the issue, the Chargers decided it was best to operate and move forward without further problems.
NFL

