A Taste of Home at Aunt Millie’sJ.M. LesinskiIrving, NY
The Largest Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must VisitTravel MavenClarence, NY
West Seneca and Orchard Park Schools Get $1 Million for Safety InvestmentsJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
Boston To Provide Free Bluebike Access To Citizen During Orange Line ShutdownAbdul GhaniBoston, NY
Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Saturday Dolphins Mailbag: The Tua-Tyreek Connection, Tretter, Thompson, and More
Could Solomon Kindley replace Liam Eichenberg in the starting lineup? Does J.C. Tretter's retirement explain why the team never pursued him? Those and other questions from Miami Dolphins fans
Rhule Won’t Rule Out Bringing Back Cam Newton With Darnold Injury
Could Newton have another reunion in Carolina?
Eagles-Dolphins: 5 Players to Watch
The key players aren't expected to be involved but there is still plenty to look for in the preseason finale, plus ways to see the game
Top 100 Players of 2022: My personal top-10 ranking
NFL Network's Top 100 Players of 2022 -- voted on by the players themselves -- comes to a conclusion on Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET, when the final 20 slots will be revealed. In advance of this three-hour finale, NFL Media unveiled the players in alphabetical order:. Davante Adams,...
2022 NFL roster bubble: Notable players who could be traded or cut
We've now had two straight weeks with roster cutdowns, and yet, there are many more to come. NFL teams must reduce rosters to 53 players by the Aug. 30 deadline. And perhaps more trades, too. We've already had a few deals happen this preseason, including a trade involving a quarterback....
Six rookies who could have a Ja'Marr Chase-like impact on the 2022 NFL season
A year ago, Ja'Marr Chase was embroiled in preseason consternation revolving around drop struggles that plagued the then-rookie. The stories seem laughable now. Chase went on to have one of the greatest rookie seasons in NFL history, netting a Super Bowl era record for receiving yards with 1,455. He set the single-game rookie record for receiving yards in Week 17 versus Kansas City at 266 yards. The Offensive Rookie of the Year became the first rookie to record multiple games with 200-plus yards in a season since 1950 (only six other veteran players have done so).
2022 NFL fantasy football: 12 players you're drafting too low
There's a feeling in the air. No, not the dull lingering heat that hasn't quite broken for the cool of autumn. Although that's firmly there, too. No, I'm talking about the feeling that the NFL season is right around the corner. While a lot of us degenerates have been drafting fantasy squads since they started sweeping up confetti off the field at SoFi Stadium in February, the bulk of the fantasy football playing public is just starting to come online.
Move the Sticks: Yogi Roth on Pete Carroll at USC, Elite 11 & 5-Star QBs
Bucky Brooks is back with a new episode of Move the Sticks and is joined by Pac-12 Network's Yogi Roth. Throughout the episode, Roth hits on his personal career journey, what he learned under coach Pete Carroll at USC, his experiences with the Elite 11, essential traits great quarterbacks must have, his new book on 5-star quarterbacks, and more.
Ravens OT Ronnie Stanley (ankle) passes physical, coming off PUP list
Ronnie Stanley took a significant step toward a healthy return Friday when he passed his physical. The Ravens announced Stanley's successful physical examination, clearing the way for him to get back on the field perhaps in time for Week 1. Stanley played just one game last season after fracturing his...
Ravens safety Chuck Clark confirms he requested trade following Kyle Hamilton selection
The Baltimore Ravens bulked up their safety corps this offseason, signing Marcus Williams to a big free-agent deal and swiping rookie Kyle Hamilton with the No. 14 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The decision to draft Hamilton in the first round caught starter Chuck Clark by surprise. "I...
Cowboys LT Tyron Smith suffers avulsion fracture of knee, out until at least December
The Dallas Cowboys will be without Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith for a significant stretch to open the season. Smith suffered an avulsion fracture of the knee in Wednesday's practice and needs surgery, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday. Smith won't be back on the field until December, if at all this season. Rapoport later reported that Smith is set to undergo surgery on Friday.
Bills-Panthers game delayed due to lightning near Bank of America Stadium
A preseason finale in Charlotte, North Carolina, has been delayed by the wrath of Mother Nature. The Buffalo Bills and Carolina Panthers were forced to return to their respective locker rooms at Bank of America Stadium while a thunderstorm passed through the city Friday evening. The game, which was scheduled for a 7 p.m. ET start will kick off at 7:36 p.m.
