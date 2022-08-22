Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 150% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street
Lemonade just unveiled its latest and most advanced artificial intelligence model for pricing insurance premiums. The company's recent second quarter was one of its best ever in terms of financial results. One Wall Street investment firm predicts major upside in Lemonade stock. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Motley Fool
My Top Beaten-Down Industrial Conglomerate Stock to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade
The stock market had its worst yearly start in more than 50 years, but some stocks are doing worse. A low price alone doesn't make a stock a buy, but the long-term potential of the business does. 3M is a Dividend King that has increased its dividend for 64 years...
Motley Fool
Helium Crypto Soars as Investors Expect Big Announcements in September
Helium has piqued the interest of many momentum traders today, with a rather impressive intraday surge of 15%. This move comes on anticipation of potential announcements during a Sept. 20 event in New York. With little in the way of substantial catalysts, token appears likely to trade in a higher-volatility...
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Buy While They Are on Sale
Imagine the potential of an e-commerce and fintech giant addressing Latin America. Yes, a $2 trillion company can become a $3 trillion-company -- and a $4 trillion one. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
Can Shiba Inu Reach $1?
Shiba Inu, inspired by its predecessor Dogecoin, is a token that runs on the Ethereum blockchain. Shiba Inu has no real utility, and its colossal circulating supply makes price appreciation difficult. Investors should look to put their money into more promising cryptocurrencies, as a $1 target is unlikely. You’re reading...
Motley Fool
If I Could Only Buy 3 Stocks in 2022, I'd Pick These
Five Below has found a niche in the retail sector with its focus on affordable and trending products. Home Depot continues to grow both its DIY and professional sales in a challenging macro environment. Lululemon is now a dominant brand in the apparel industry serving both men's and women's lines.
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks That Are Passive Income Machines
A reliable dividend and strong growth opportunities make this dividend stock a classic. This top retailer has increased its dividend for 51 consecutive years. This home improvement retailer has increased its dividend per share nearly sixfold. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Motley Fool
Why Tomorrow Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market
Investors have been watching the Federal Reserve closely to see how the agency will proceed. Powell has the opportunity to provide the market with more clarity. Powell will also provide his view of the current state of the economy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motley Fool
2 Growth Stocks Down 51% and 86% I'd Buy Without Hesitation
Nvidia is shaping the future of revolutionary technologies like genomic sequencing, autonomous machines, and the metaverse. Roku is the most popular streaming platform in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, and its ad-support streaming service is gaining momentum. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Motley Fool
3 Growth Stocks Poised to Skyrocket
Axsome Therapeutics recently picked up a big FDA win, and has a rising star with a drug it recently acquired. Vertex Pharmaceuticals dominates the treatment of cystic fibrosis, but could soon expand beyond that indication. Novavax awaits a potentially big boost from COVID-19 omicron boosters. You’re reading a free article...
Motley Fool
"Ape" Into AMC? Buy These Explosive Growth Stocks Instead
Dutch Bros is rapidly spreading across the country and growing revenue at a fast clip. MercadoLibre is posting stunning growth, and its payments business is booming. Bill.com grew revenue 169% year over year and has plenty of runway ahead. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Motley Fool
These 3 Dividend ETFs Are a Retiree's Best Friend
Covered calls can generate considerable income, a strategy in use by the professionals managing the Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF. Reliable dividend growth is just as important as above-average yields, and perhaps even more so in inflationary environments. That being said, the strong yield offered by the SPDR...
Motley Fool
Why Nvidia, AMD, and Applied Materials Stocks Dropped Today
Promises of pain from the Fed spooked tech stock investors today. Weak earnings and a prediction of further falls in revenue from Nvidia earlier in the week aren't helping matters. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Motley Fool
Peloton Interactive (PTON) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Peloton Interactive (PTON -3.63%) Q4 2022 Earnings Call.
Motley Fool
Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR -6.92%) Q2 2022 Earnings...
Motley Fool
Domo, Inc. (DOMO) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Domo, Inc. (DOMO -27.83%) Q2 2023 Earnings Call.
Motley Fool
Sumo Logic, Inc. (SUMO) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Sumo Logic, Inc. (SUMO 4.15%) Q2 2023 Earnings...
Motley Fool
Marvell Technology Group (MRVL) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Marvell Technology Group (MRVL -8.93%) Q2 2023 Earnings...
Motley Fool
Workday (WDAY) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Workday (WDAY 2.52%) Q2 2023 Earnings Call. Aug...
Motley Fool
These 2 High-Growth Stocks Could Power the Bull Market's Next Record Run
Technology companies with trillion-dollar market caps drove the market to new heights last decade. Growth from other technology companies can help drive the next great bull run. Netflix and Airbnb are two clear candidates to drive market returns this decade. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Comments / 0