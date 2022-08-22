ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Structure Fire Extinguished in Atascadero

By Atascadero News
 5 days ago
The fire started in the backyard and moved into the home’s attic

ATASCADERO — Atascadero Fire and Emergency Services responded to a structure fire at 4870 Miramon Avenue at approximately 12:40 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

The fire started in the backyard and quickly moved into the structure. When crews arrived, they encountered a large amount of fire in the backyard with an extension into the attic of the residence. A fire attack was initiated for both the exterior and interior simultaneously.

Crews had to pull ceiling material down to access the flames and keep the fire from spreading throughout the entire structure. The fire was deemed controlled within 22 minutes. All residents were accounted for and safe.

Seven local agencies responded 28 personnel to the incident, including Atascadero Fire, Atascadero Police, Templeton Fire, Cal Fire, Atascadero State Hospital Fire, Paso Robles Fire and San Luis Ambulance.

Crews remained on scene for multiple hours in order to fully extinguish the fire, salvage personal belongings and to conduct the cause investigation. The investigation is ongoing with coordination with the San Luis County Arson Task Force.

Contributed Photos.

