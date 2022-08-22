Area cross country teams open in Charlevoix, Harbor soccer rolls again

CHARLEVOIX — The cross country season for the majority of area programs over the weekend and it came in a unique event once again.

The annual Ryan Shay Relays took place Saturday in Charlevoix, with Petoskey, Boyne City, Harbor Springs, East Jordan and the host Rayders in attendance, along with others out of Northern Michigan.

The relays feature a boys and girls race, with a pair of runners combining to complete the race.

On the boys side, Petoskey earned the overall victory in the large school division, while Johannesburg-Lewiston earned the small school division win.

Charlevoix then earned the large school girls division win, with J-L then taking the girls small school division.

On the girls side, Cambrie Corey and Nora O’Leary of Petoskey earned the win in 36 minutes, 16.9 seconds, while Boyne’s Ava Maginity and Delaney Little were fourth in 38:37.6.

Also on the girls side: Laine Sladics/Katie Rohrer, Charlevoix (5th, 38:45.1); Juni Rodham/Grace Thorpe, Harbor Springs (6th, 40:15.6); McKenzie Bowman/Tara Shouldice, Harbor Springs (8th, 41:22); Lauren Cole/Fiona Scott, Petoskey (41:33.5); Josie Baker/Kyra Shouldice, Harbor Springs (10th, 42:24.5); Brooklyn Schwenke/Hannah Miller, Charlevoix (12th, 43:17.3); Rachel Descamps/Ellen Dhasaleer, Charlevoix (13th, 44:09.6); Christine Whitaker/Elke Knouf, East Jordan (14th, 44:25.1); Mya Rohrer/Adelle Crook, Charlevoix (15th, 44:45.9).

Within the boys race, Benzie Central’s Hunter Jones and Pol Mollins earned the win in 29:41.6, with Petoskey’s Shane Izzard and Gavin Towner placing third in 31:51.6.

Also from the boys: Jack Lindwall/Parker Fettig, Petoskey (5th, 33:24.6); Tommy Farley/Dylan Odenbach, Petoskey (6th, 33:32.6); Joe Gaffney/Jimmy Descamps, Charlevoix (8th, 34:01.8); Trevor Clarke/Henry Kruzel, Harbor Springs (10th, 34:56.4); Simon Licata/Zahar Rush, Petoskey (11th, 35:08.2); Scott Bush/Benjen Sheaffer, Charlevoix (12th, 35:49.9); Isaac Black/Jacob Chamberlain, East Jordan (13th, 36:00); David Dhaseleer/Matthew Solomon, Charlevoix (14th, 36:13.5).

SOCCER

Harbor Springs 10, Harbor Light 0

HARBOR SPRINGS — The Harbor Springs boys’ soccer team has been on a tear to begin the season, with a 10-0 victory over Harbor Light Christian coming after a 13-0 win over Kingsley in the opener.

The win over the Swordsmen Friday came with Niko Reskevics notching five goals and an assist.

Everett Shepherd added two goals, while Ryan Novak, Charlie Baker and Greyson Rife all had one goal and one assist.

The Rams (2-0) will return to the field at home against Burt Lake NMCA on Tuesday, Aug. 23.

TENNIS

Petoskey vs. TC West, Mattawan

PETOSKEY — The Petoskey boys’ tennis team returned to competition this weekend with a quad match against Traverse City West and Mattawan.

The Northmen rolled through West with a 7-1 victory, though then took a 6-2 defeat against Mattawan.

Both wins for Petoskey against Mattawan came in thee-set thrillers, including at No. 1 singles where Evan Rindfusz showed Petoskey head coach Denny Green a few things.

“Evan really grew as a player this week,” said Green. “Against the Mattawan kid he played really well in difficult wind conditions. He’s improving with every match and setting the example for his teammates. The rest of the singles had great matches but came up short against excellent players.”

SINGLES: No. 1 Evan Rindfusz def. TCW 6-0, 6-0; def. Matt 2-6, 6-4, 10-8. No. 2 Luke Washington def. TCW 6-0, 6-0; lost to Matt 7-6(5), 6-1. No. 3 Elijah Rindfusz def. TCW 6-1, 6-1; lost to Matt 6-2, 6-7(5), 10-7. No. 4 Collin Brantly def. TCW 7-5, 6-0; lost to Matt 6-2, 6-3.

DOUBLES: No. 1 Nate Thomas/Brian Tang def. TCW 6-1, 6-2; lost to Matt 6-2, 6-4. No. 2 Max Faulkner/Caleb Knickerbocker def. TCW 6-2, 6-2; lost to Matt 6-1, 6-0. No. 3 Ethan St. Clair/Luke Bailey def. TCW 7-5, 6-4; def. Matt 4-6, 6-4, 10-7. No. 4 William Roger/Martin Howard lost to TCW 7-5, Inj.; lost to Matt by forfeit.