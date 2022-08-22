ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Babies Found Abandoned in Sonoran Desert

A Border Patrol agent found two babies that had been abandoned in the Arizona desert this week, authorities said Friday. The discovery was made after a group of migrants who had been arrested alerted the agent that two babies had been left behind. The agent then found a 4-month-old lying facedown and unresponsive and an 18-month-old crying in the Organ Pipe National Monument, according to Tucson Sector Border Patrol Chief John Modlin. The babies were both taken to a hospital for treatment and then returned to the custody of Border Patrol, he said, calling the incident “gut-wrenching” and saying smugglers had left the young children “in the Sonoran Desert to die.” An expedited placement has been requested for the children with the Office of Refugee Resettlement.Read it at Arizona's Family
Officials hope to reopen flood-damaged LA to Phoenix highway

DESERT CENTER, Calif. (AP) — Officials hope to fully reopen the main highway from Los Angeles to Phoenix by early next week after a flash flood washed out part of the road through the Southern California desert. The flooding began Wednesday evening amid the latest round of monsoonal thunderstorms...
US Coast Guard cutter is denied port call in Solomon Islands

BANGKOK (AP) — A U.S. coast guard cutter conducting patrols as part of an international mission to prevent illegal fishing was recently unable to get clearance for a scheduled port call in Solomon Islands, an incident that comes amid growing concerns of Chinese influence on the Pacific nation. The...
