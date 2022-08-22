Bloomington, Edgewood football openers: What we learned Week 1

New Albany graduated seven starters on offense and Bloomington South put the pressure on them early.

A pair of touchdowns in the first six minutes and a strong finish to the first half built a 20-point lead that led to a 34-14 victory Friday for the Panthers, their first at New Albany since the mid-1970s. It was a well-rounded win, with two 100-yard rushers, a pair of touchdown passes for quarterback Zach David and a pair of key takeaways for the defense.

"We did some things well and New Albany is better than people think," South coach Gabe Johnson said. "Some people thought they lost so much but they've got eight guys back on defense.

"And regardless of that, when you have that kind of success that's unprecedented, it fuels your off-season. They went to semistate so they're motivated to keep it going. And they got two big-time transfers from Louisville. One from Male is a four-star lineman and the other was a 6-2 linebacker. They're a good, big team."

But that didn't stop South from getting a touchdown pass from David to D'Andre Black on their first possession and a TD run from running back Gavin Adams after the defense recovered a fumble at the Bulldog 26.

"What we wanted to do was execute, go hard, rotate guys in, let the quarterback play well and establish the run game," Johnson said. "And do it for four quarters. The first game is about fundamentals."

Adams and Ben Morrison will be a force to be reckoned with this year.

"I think our play calling was on point and our offensive line up front was pretty solid," Johnson said. "We've still got a lot of work to do there. They're young but they'll figure it out. And our running backs did a good job finding the holes.

"After a long run or a big hit, we got the other one in there. It makes a huge difference because it's one position where you want to rotate guys. There may not be a position more physical than that one."

Paging Corey Holland...

Edgewood's Logan Anderson had an opening night nightmare Friday. The Edgewood lineman, counted on to be a two-way force up front, wound up breaking his finger in warmups, ending his night before it started.

The senior still wanted to go though the announcement of the starting lineup and charge out of the inflatable helmet, but pulled a hamstring when he did so, leaving him limping and helmetless during his team's 38-16 whipping of Mitchell. With Anderson sidelined, Edgewood plunked 6-foot-5, 250-pound junior Corey Holland into his spot.

"We used Corey last year at center and repped some at left tackle late in the season," Edgewood coach Caleb True said. "Going into the summer he wanted to get into a tight end type of role in the offense, but with all the tight end types we have, we had to put him back on the line.

"Corey has repped at left tackle and right tackle to be a plug-in guy. We wanted to put him up front on the interior defensive line and platoon him the best we can."

Defensively, Holland had a big effect on one of Mitchell's early series with a pass deflection and a sack to force a punt that led to Edgewood's second score of the first half. Offensively, he has some work to do.

"We'll have to work on his pass protection," True said. "But he's a quick learner.

Meanwhile, Anderson is hoping a cast and wrap might get him back to action in time for Week 2's meeting with Monrovia. Edgewood knows it will be without wideout Grant Coffey, who reinjured an ankle he'd turned at the end of July that kept him out of the scrimmage with North.

Coming up empty

Eastern Greene didn't score a point on offense in its 43-6 loss to 1A state ranked Springs Valley on Friday, getting its lone points off a kickoff return from speedy Jedd Cummings.

However, don't equate that with a stagnant offense as James Lewis was well on his way to over 200 yards rushing when he cramped up and couldn't do much to help after halftime, when the T-Birds trailed 30-6. Four times, Eastern reached the red zone (inside the 20) and came up drier than Lake Mead thanks in part to a spate of bad snaps.

"We shot ourselves in the foot," Eastern coach Travis Wray said. "But the kids never quit fighting until the clock hit zero. They were all very upset, but they left it all on the field."

Which wasn't easy because the Hawks built that 37-point lead, kicking in the running clock to shorten the game. No one hung their heads and let down, Wray noticed. In the end, Springs Valley was fired up to prove last year was no fluke.

"They were big and physical and took advantage of our mistakes on offense and defense," Wray said. "We had three turnovers and they capitalized on each and every one.

"We caused two turnovers and didn't cash in. That's part of the change of mindset of the team and the thinking that we need to get over the hump. It's still being young, overall."

It was rough. A big and enthusiastic home crowd showed up with hopes of seeing the T-Birds turn things around, but it was a reminder it won't happen overnight.

By the numbers

Gabe Drew had Edgewood's first 100-yard rushing night since Stanley Oliver hit Indianapolis Washington for 115 last season in Week 3. ... The Mustangs will carry jersey No. 69 with them to the sideline and to the coin toss each Friday in honor of former Edgewood player and assistant coach Mychael Doering, who is battling cancer. They are also wearing Doering's signature "Thankful for the Day" stickers on their helmets. ... Conference Indiana had a tough opening night with South the only winner. Terre Haute South lost to Gibson Southern, Terre Haute North dropped a game to Northview, Columbus North let Decatur Central get away in the second half and Southport was flattened by powerhouse Roncalli. ... A pair of WIC teams hit 70 on Friday, with Owen Valley popping Brown County 77-7 and South Putnam rolling Cloverdale, 70-0. OV and SP meet this week.

Edgewood time change

When it looked like Edgewood was going to lose a game in Week 3 of its schedule after Indianapolis Washington dropped the Mustangs when they joined a conference, they released the set of officials they had hired to allow them to find another game.

However, it didn't take long for Peotone (Ill.) to pick up the phone and call Edgewood when it lost a game when a program on its schedule decided not to field a team this year. So the hole in the Mustangs' schedule was filled but the game also had to be moved to Saturday, Sept. 3 at 2 p.m. in order to get an officiating crew.

The plus side is that Edgewood fans are free to focus on Indiana's season opener vs. Illinois on Sept. 2. It's also a three and a half hour drive from the Kankakee-area school to Ellettsville.

