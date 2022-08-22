ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ball State grad, pioneering Black educator receives BSU President’s Medal of Distinction

By FROM NEWS REPORTS
 5 days ago
MUNCIE, Ind. — A Ball State University graduate who became a pioneering Black educator and champion of civil rights in Indiana last week received one of the university’s highest honors.

Annie Burns-Hicks received the President’s Medal of Distinction from Ball State President Geoffrey S. Mearns in recognition of her historic legal battle to become the first Black school teacher in Hammond, Indiana.

Mearns awarded the medal to Burns-Hicks at the end of his Fall Convocation address, which he delivered Friday morning at Emens Auditorium. The annual speech is the president’s opportunity to usher in the new academic year by highlighting successes, according to a BSU release. This year, those successes include an increase in freshmen enrollment, record-breaking fundraising results, and welcoming 81 new full-time faculty members to campus with the start of classes on Monday.

Mearns concluded his remarks by sharing with faculty and staff the story of Burns-Hicks, 85. “Annie overcame extraordinary obstacles to pursue her passion of becoming a teacher,” Mearns said. “Awarding her this medal was a way for me, on behalf of our university, to honor her significant and unselfish contributions to her community and to our state.”

Burns-Hicks graduated from Ball State Teachers College in 1958. When she went home to Hammond to teach, she was informed by school officials that the city “wasn’t ready for a colored teacher.” Burns-Hicks decided to sue the school district in federal court and won a legal battle to become Hammond’s first Black teacher in 1960.

Earlier this year, Hammond school officials approved the renaming of Maywood Elementary — where Ms. Burns-Hicks attended school and then taught for more than 40 years — as the Annie Burns-Hicks Elementary School.

Saturday rappelling, block party to support Family Alliance

MUNCIE — On Saturday, Aug. 27, Family Alliance invites the public to go to new heights to support Muncie families. To support the mission of helping single-parent families attain self-sustainability, dozens of community members will be rappelling down the side of the College of Architecture and Planning on Ball State University campus, and celebrating at a block party on University Green.

Family Alliance, which was founded in late 2018, works with single parents, mostly single moms who are escaping domestic violence. The nonprofit provides resources, support services, and coaching in everything from financial literacy to professional development. Over the course of 4-6 years, families can decide on a career path, complete any necessary education and receive help putting down roots in a gainful career. “Our goal is that no one leaves our program until they have an established career and are on track to be debt-free homeowners,” Executive Director Michele Owen said in a release.

Owen will be doing the rappelling challenge, along with Mayor Dan Ridenour, members of the Muncie Police and Fire Departments, and other community members, according to the release.

Community members interested in doing the rappel or volunteering at the event can find more information at myfamilyalliance.org, or by emailing mowen@myfamilyalliance.org. The public is invited to attend the rappel and free block party 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday to enjoy live music, games, cash prizes, salsa dancing, raffles and more.

Send news items to The Star Press at news@muncie.gannett.com.

#Black School#Financial Literacy#Domestic Violence#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#Bsu President#Ball State University#Fall Convocation
