Edge keeps in touch with Christian, says they’re ‘both having a blast’ as careers wind down

By Nick Tylwalk
 5 days ago

It’s hard to believe for fans who remember them fondly as a tag team during the Attitude Era, but both Edge and Christian Cage are pushing 50 years old. They’re currently in different companies (Edge in WWE, Cage in AEW) and doing very different work, but Edge says they still talk regularly and are enjoying this stage of their respective careers.

Edge recently spoke to Bleacher Report ahead of his appearance on the Aug. 22, 2022 edition of WWE Raw in his hometown market of Toronto. Among the things he confirmed was staying in touch with Christian and how lucky both men feel about still being able to do what they do after nearly 25 years in the wrestling business.

“We’re both having a blast, man,” Edge said. “I just talked to him today and the fact that we’re both back doing this when we were never supposed to, and feel like we’re contributing too, that’s huge for us because we take pride in what we do. It’s just fun. It’s still surreal and I don’t want to lose that.”

Wrestling in the year 2022 must feel like a special blessing for Edge, who seemed unlikely to ever step in the ring again when neck injuries forced him to retire from WWE in 2011. His return nine years later was an unforgettable moment for fans who had followed him throughout his career, one made even more fulfilling since it wasn’t just a one-off, as Edge has been a constant presence on the roster ever since.

That said, he also knows this run can’t last forever, and that retirement — for good, this time — will soon beckon.

“I am enjoying and soaking in every moment with the complete realization that it’s going to end soon,” he told Bleacher Report. “I know the end is in sight and I can see it, and because of that, it makes me enjoy it more.”

Cage would probably agree with that sentiment as well. It’s certainly nice to know that these two Hall of Fame talents, who so many fans still associate with each other, are finding fun and fulfillment and sharing it with each other as they write the final in-ring chapters of their careers.

