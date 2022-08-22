Read full article on original website
Illinois police find over $100K in cash, 12K pills, loaded gun during shooting investigation
Police arrested a man after finding over $100,000 in cash, a slew of drugs, and a loaded gun during an investigation in Illinois. Jeremiah Molcz, 49 was charged with four counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, eight counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, two counts of felon in possession of a firearm and child endangerment.
Chicago shooting near high school leaves three injured, one in critical condition
Chicago police say that three people were injured after a shooting near a high school on the city's West Side. The shooting happened on Friday at around 2:30 p.m. on the 400 block of S. Laramie, just blocks from Michele Clark Magnet High School, according to police. Police said that...
Four teens, two just 15 years old, shot outside Carl Schurz High School on Northwest Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four teenagers -- two of them only 15 years old -- were shot and wounded Wednesday afternoon near Carl Schurz High School in the Old Irving Park neighborhood. The shooting took place on the patio of the La Michoacana Ice Cream Shop across the street from the school at Milwaukee Avenue and Addison Street. It did not occur inside the school.Police said at 2:47 p.m., four teenage boys were on the patio of the ice cream shop when a black sport-utility vehicle went by and someone inside shot them all.The vehicle then sped off east on Addison...
Chicago shooting: Woman killed, another hurt in Little Village, police say
Two women were shot, one fatally, while standing outside on Chicago's Southwest Side, police said.
Man charged in fatal hit-and-run outside Jeffery Pub, Chicago police say
A man has been charged with murder after three men were fatally struck outside a gay bar in the South Shore neighborhood.
Man, 31, killed in broad daylight triple shooting in Washington Heights
The 31-year-old was pronounced dead at Christ Hospital.
Teen Gunned Down in South Side Alley, Chicago Police Say
Chicago police are investigating after an 18-year-old man was gunned down in an alley on the city’s South Side. According to authorities, the teen was in an alley in the 8700 block of South Wabash at approximately 4:48 p.m. when he was shot multiple times by an unknown assailant.
Man who served 32 years for murders he didn't commit says disgraced CPD detective living free is 'not fair'
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It has been three weeks since the largest mass-exoneration for murder in U.S. history – which was all connected to one man, retired Chicago Police Detective Reynaldo Guevara.Prosecutors had determined seven cases had been irreparably tainted by the disgraced former Chicago Police detective. Cook County State's attorney Kim Foxx said her office supported vacating seven convictions, because evidence of Guevara's misconduct was all too clear, after her office has spent years reviewing claims he routinely framed suspects and manipulated evidence.One convict who was exonerated was Alfredo "Freddy" Gonzalez, who spent 32 years in prison for a double...
Man, 28, charged after pushing person onto CTA Blue Line tracks
CHICAGO — A man from Joliet faces charges after pushing a man onto CTA Blue Line tracks on the city’s West Side. Police say James Stamps, 28, is charged with one felony count of aggravated battery in a public place for the incident that happened on Aug. 5. Stamps has been identified as the offender who pushed […]
18-year-old shot, killed in South Side alley
CHICAGO — An 18-year-old man was shot and killed in a South Side alley Tuesday afternoon. Just after 4:45 p.m., police responded to an alley in the 8700 block of South Wabash, which is behind a McDonald’s. An 18-year-old man, who was later identified as Khalil White, suffered...
Bucktown armed robbery victims speak out on incident caught on video: 'Like an ambush'
"Not knowing if you're going to be alive, if you're going to be shot. It's a feeling that no one should ever feel. It's the most terrifying feeling I've ever felt."
fox32chicago.com
21-year-old man in critical condition after being shot in the back on Southwest side
CHICAGO - A 21-year-old man was dropped off at Holy Cross Hospital with a gunshot wound to the back late Thursday morning. The shooting happened in the Back of the Yards neighborhood in the 5400 block of South Wood Street around 11:41 a.m. The victim is being transferred to Mt....
Grandmother comes to gun turn-in with two firearms: 'Those guns will never kill anybody'
In the latest buy-back, police offered $100 gift cards for each gun turned in — no questions asked. The turn-in was held at Hope Community Church in the Austin community.
'No regard for life': 7-year-old boy among 3 wounded in Englewood shooting, Chicago police say
A 7-year-old boy was among three people shot on the city's South Side, Chicago police said.
Gary man linked to shooting death of elderly man in police custody: report
Family members assisted police in the suspect's arrest.
‘Gone in 30 seconds’: Video captures armed robbery of couple during evening walk
CHICAGO — A couple was robbed at gunpoint while on an evening walk over the weekend and surveillance cameras captured it all. At around 11 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of North Winchester, the couple told WGN News they were “ambushed.” Surveillance footage from a nearby home shows a white sedan speeding then stop […]
Chicago shooting: Taco Bell shift manager says co-worker shot him over discipline for slacking off
A Chicago Taco Bell shift manager said a co-worker shot him over discipline for slacking off.
Two charged with DUI, reckless homicide in fatal Oak Lawn crash
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people are facing reckless homicide and DUI charges, after a fatal crash Sunday morning in Oak Lawn.Around 1:50 a.m. Sunday, Oak Lawn police responded to a four-car crash at 110th and Cicero Avenue. A Dodge Charger and a Honda Accord were headed south on Cicero at high rates of speed, when the Charger rear-ended a Lincoln sedan, forcing it into the northbound lanes near 110th Street, where it hit a Dodge Ram head-on.The Charger came to a stop near 110th and Cicero while the Honda Accord left the roadway near 109th and Cicero and hit a bench...
Cook County juvenile jail using ‘semantics’ to hide many hours youths are isolated: report
In a scathing new report, a group of juvenile justice experts said the Cook County Juvenile Temporary Detention Center — a five-story fortress with courtrooms and a public school that houses as many as 175 youths on any given day on Chicago’s West Side — should be permanently shut down and replaced with smaller, community-based facilities focused on rehabilitation.
