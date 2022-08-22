ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Fox News

Illinois police find over $100K in cash, 12K pills, loaded gun during shooting investigation

Police arrested a man after finding over $100,000 in cash, a slew of drugs, and a loaded gun during an investigation in Illinois. Jeremiah Molcz, 49 was charged with four counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, eight counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, two counts of felon in possession of a firearm and child endangerment.
WINTHROP HARBOR, IL
CBS Chicago

Four teens, two just 15 years old, shot outside Carl Schurz High School on Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four teenagers -- two of them only 15 years old -- were shot and wounded Wednesday afternoon near Carl Schurz High School in the Old Irving Park neighborhood. The shooting took place on the patio of the La Michoacana Ice Cream Shop across the street from the school at Milwaukee Avenue and Addison Street. It did not occur inside the school.Police said at 2:47 p.m., four teenage boys were on the patio of the ice cream shop when a black sport-utility vehicle went by and someone inside shot them all.The vehicle then sped off east on Addison...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

Man who served 32 years for murders he didn't commit says disgraced CPD detective living free is 'not fair'

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It has been three weeks since the largest mass-exoneration for murder in U.S. history – which was all connected to one man, retired Chicago Police Detective Reynaldo Guevara.Prosecutors had determined seven cases had been irreparably tainted by the disgraced former Chicago Police detective. Cook County State's attorney Kim Foxx said her office supported vacating seven convictions, because evidence of Guevara's misconduct was all too clear, after her office has spent years reviewing claims he routinely framed suspects and manipulated evidence.One convict who was exonerated was Alfredo "Freddy" Gonzalez, who spent 32 years in prison for a double...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man, 28, charged after pushing person onto CTA Blue Line tracks

CHICAGO — A man from Joliet faces charges after pushing a man onto CTA Blue Line tracks on the city’s West Side. Police say James Stamps, 28, is charged with one felony count of aggravated battery in a public place for the incident that happened on Aug. 5. Stamps has been identified as the offender who pushed […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

18-year-old shot, killed in South Side alley

CHICAGO — An 18-year-old man was shot and killed in a South Side alley Tuesday afternoon. Just after 4:45 p.m., police responded to an alley in the 8700 block of South Wabash, which is behind a McDonald’s. An 18-year-old man, who was later identified as Khalil White, suffered...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Two charged with DUI, reckless homicide in fatal Oak Lawn crash

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people are facing reckless homicide and DUI charges, after a fatal crash Sunday morning in Oak Lawn.Around 1:50 a.m. Sunday, Oak Lawn police responded to a four-car crash at 110th and Cicero Avenue. A Dodge Charger and a Honda Accord were headed south on Cicero at high rates of speed, when the Charger rear-ended a Lincoln sedan, forcing it into the northbound lanes near 110th Street, where it hit a Dodge Ram head-on.The Charger came to a stop near 110th and Cicero while the Honda Accord left the roadway near 109th and Cicero and hit a bench...
OAK LAWN, IL
Injustice Watch

Cook County juvenile jail using ‘semantics’ to hide many hours youths are isolated: report

In a scathing new report, a group of juvenile justice experts said the Cook County Juvenile Temporary Detention Center — a five-story fortress with courtrooms and a public school that houses as many as 175 youths on any given day on Chicago’s West Side — should be permanently shut down and replaced with smaller, community-based facilities focused on rehabilitation.
COOK COUNTY, IL
Fox News

Fox News

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

